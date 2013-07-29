By John Kemp
LONDON, July 29 JPMorgan Chase & Co said
on Friday it was pursuing "strategic alternatives" for its
physical commodities businesses, including its assets and
physical trading operations, following an internal review.
In one sense, the bank is simply confirming that it will
comply with the law.
JPMorgan has reorganised its physical trading businesses as
a "merchant banking" activity to get around restrictions on a
bank engaging in non-banking operations. But in this form, the
law allows these assets to be held only "for a period of time"
for the purpose of "appreciation and ultimate resale or
disposition". (12 USC 1843(k)(4)(H))
The bank has confirmed it will "explore a full range of
options over time including but not limited to: sale, spin-off
or a strategic partnership", which is pretty much what the Bank
Holding Company Act requires it to say. It must convince
regulators the physical trading assets and operations are only
being held "on a reasonable basis" prior to resale or
realisation of their value.
In practice, JPMorgan, like the other major commodity
dealing banks, appears to be going further and re-evaluating its
future as an owner and dealer in physical commodities rather
than just a plain derivatives dealer, market-maker and provider
of trade finance.
The disposal process for JPMorgan and the other major
commodity banks is likely to be slow.
Even when it is complete, they are likely to remain deeply
intertwined with physical markets as dealers, suppliers of
inventory and trade finance and perhaps even through joint
ventures and a more limited range of physical trading desks.
But the most visible and controversial aspects such as
ownership of warehouses, pipelines, tankers and power contracts,
may be scaled back to reflect changing attitudes.
PENDULUM SWINGS
Like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, which
are also trying to exit some physical businesses, JPMorgan is
responding to heightened scrutiny from banking regulators and
politicians.
Following the financial crisis, the pendulum has swung from
the hands-off approach that prevailed under the Greenspan Fed to
a much more challenging regulatory environment.
Embedded bank examiners on site at all major banks are now
being encouraged by policymakers to take a more sceptical and
questioning approach to the riskiness and amount of capital
banks set aside to cover activities such as physical trading and
asset ownership.
STRUGGLING TO MAKE MONEY
The profitability of the physical trading operations at many
of the commodity banks has always been something of a mirage.
Between 2002 and 2010, profits were flattered because the
banks, like non-bank trading companies, were in a strong
position as middlemen with access to commodities that were in
short supply.
Banks built up substantial portfolios of financial
derivatives and physical assets while holding remarkably little
capital against the risks.
Neither condition still applies. The capital regime is
becoming stricter, while the commodities super-cycle has peaked
and prices appear to be turning down.
Physical commodity trading is capital-intensive and operates
on thin margins. The banks simply do not operate on the scale
needed to make money consistently and spread their overheads
over enough transactions.
Compared with non-bank traders such as Vitol, Glencore
, Gunvor and Mercuria, the banks' physical operations
have always been relatively small in most markets and are
getting progressively smaller as regulations tighten.
Commodities are just not profitable enough to justify the
reputational risks and political pressure that the major banks
are now coming under.
COMPLIANCE NIGHTMARE
Entering the physical commodity markets has forced the banks
to deal with a much larger number of new regulatory authorities,
often in areas where they have limited expertise.
After banks started operating in markets for the underlying
commodities, they have been required to deal with a vastly
greater number of rule-writers and enforcers ranging from the
U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and the
Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA)
to state power authorities.
Globally, they have needed to retain many more lawyers and
technical experts to ensure they comply with a host of different
rules and laws that apply in different jurisdictions.
Market participants need to ensure staff comply with the
rules and lobby for advantageous changes, as well as maintaining
effective management and control at senior level. Only very
large physical operating companies and traders have the time and
money to deal with such a complex regulatory environment.
The banks were fairly large participants in physical
commodity markets overall, but they were fairly small in
individual physical markets, except for a few areas. The string
of enforcement actions and fines been levied against the big
commodity trading banks recently suggests they were struggling
to supervise and control their activities properly.
WHO WILL BUY?
Physical commodity operations are only really profitable if
an institution is large enough to dominate a particular market
and its regulatory environment. The only way for a company to
guarantee it wins the game is to help write and shape the rules.
In most areas, banks lack the scale to do this effectively.
It makes sense to pull back from some of the smaller and less
profitable areas to concentrate on aspects of the business where
the banks hold the upper hand.
Banks are unlikely to exit physical trading completely.
There are important synergies between dealing in financial
derivatives and being able to make and take physical delivery of
the underlying raw materials, including owning some storage and
logistics assets.
Trading physical commodities is often the only way to
understand the supply and demand dynamics that help drive
derivatives prices. But the scatter-gun approach, in which every
bank tried to trade every physical market without achieving
economies of scale, has passed its sell-by date.
The major problem may be finding buyers at a time when the
commodity cycle has already turned and the market is crowded
with sellers.
If assets are sold to the big non-bank trading houses or
industrial companies, concerns will be expressed about market
concentration.
If sales are to smaller or start-up non-bank traders, these
operations typically lack the required capital to own assets and
carry substantial inventories.
One possible outcome is that banks and non-bank traders
launch a wave of joint ventures, similar to the arrangement
between Citigroup and Phibro. But Citigroup's joint venture had
an unhappy ending and has been much criticised. It would not
satisfy critics of the banks' involvement in physical trading.
Sovereign wealth funds have the cash to own physical trading
operations; but whether they would be comfortable with the risks
including the reputational risks remains uncertain.