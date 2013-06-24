(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, June 24 Shale has killed climate policy.
Now the International Energy Agency is trying to bring it back
to life.
Following the shale revolution, policymakers can no longer
count on peaking oil and gas supplies and soaring fuel prices to
save the world from potentially catastrophic climate change.
As the peak-oil panic of 2008 recedes, it has become clear
that there are more than enough fossil fuel reserves to cook the
planet many times over.
"The world is drifting further and further from the track it
needs to follow" if the rise in global temperatures is to be
limited to no more than 2 degrees Celsius, the International
Energy Agency (IEA) warned on June 10.
"Climate change has slipped down the policy agenda," the
agency admitted in a special report on "Redrawing the
energy-climate map" (link.reuters.com/byf29t).
The agency aims to push it back to the top by showing
emissions can be reduced in the short term "at no net economic
cost" using only technologies that have already proven
successful in the field.
CLIMATE'S SLOUGH OF DESPOND
The IEA's report has been in preparation for many months,
but it is best read as a response to a pair of bleak articles
published last month by Martin Wolf, the influential chief
economics commentator of the Financial Times.
"The world faces climate chaos," Wolf warned. "We will watch
the rise in greenhouse gases until it is too late to do anything
about it".
"Collectively, humanity has yawned and decided to let the
dangers mount," he lamented. "The real and present dangers are
too uncomfortable to confront."
The IEA report attempts to counter the sense of futility
that has engulfed climate discussions by illustrating that it is
not too late to do something and the costs can be kept to a
tolerable level.
FOUR MEASURES FOR TWO DEGREES
The report outlines four immediate policy measures that
could keep the 2 degree target alive until 2020, when
policymakers are due to reach a new international agreement on
emissions, pushing through even deeper cuts.
These "four-for-two" policies include: stricter energy
efficiency standards; limits on construction and use of
sub-critical coal-fired power plants; action to minimise methane
emissions from oil and gas production; and partially phasing out
fossil fuel subsidies.
According to the agency, these together could keep the world
on track to meet the 2 degree objective that governments around
the world adopted in 2010.
Emissions would still peak at 34.9 billion tonnes of carbon
dioxide equivalent (CO2e) a year in 2020, up from 33.3 billion
tonnes in 2010, but they would be 3.1 billion tonnes (9 percent)
lower than if these four policies are not implemented and they
would then start falling.
Enforcing minimum energy performance standards (MEPS) for
space and water heating in new buildings, as well as lighting
systems and electrical appliances, accounts for half of the
target reduction.
Efficiency measures could cut emissions by 1.5 billion
tonnes per year (roughly the same as total emissions from
Russia) by 2020, with 40 percent of that figure coming from
China and another third from Europe and the United States.
Banning construction of new sub-critical coal-fired power
plants, and limiting use of existing ones, by applying tough new
standards on emissions or energy efficiency, could cut emissions
another 640 million tonnes.
Stricter standards on venting and flaring methane from oil
and gas wells, especially in Russia, the Middle East and Africa,
could reduce fugitive methane emissions by the equivalent of 570
million tonnes of CO2.
Finally, partially phasing out fossil fuel subsidies, which
currently cost more than $500 billion per year, could generate
the remaining reductions, estimated at around 360 million
tonnes.
REBUILDING POLITICAL MOMENTUM
Each of these policies would require large policy changes
and capital investment. The high-level report tends to minimise
the difficulty, cost and complexity of enacting them worldwide
in favour of an optimistic assessment of the potential benefits.
But the real purpose is to provide a fillip to climate
change policy and help build a consensus that the 2 degree
target is still achievable and should not be ditched.
"It seems unlikely that national policymakers will implement
actions that are challenging to their national economy given the
economic situation ... Therefore, we set out to identify a set
of pragmatic and achievable policy measures which, in net terms,
do no harm to national economic growth," the IEA wrote.
Four-for-two policies would have a neutral impact on
economic growth by 2020, according to the IEA, and beyond that
would have a positive effect. Initial costs would be recovered
through fuel savings. Fossil fuel prices would end up slightly
lower, the agency claims.
"The value of economic activity in energy sub-sectors
(comprising fossil fuel extraction and processing, transport
fuel production and shipping) is slightly reduced," but this is
more than offset by a big increase in investment in energy
efficiency and clean technologies.
Implicity, the IEA has backed climate campaigners such as
Bill McKibben's 350.org and the Carbon Tracker Initiative, which
argue that large parts of the world's existing fossil fuel
reserves must be considered "unburnable" and left in the ground.
Coal has emerged as a particular target while the agency has
confirmed the role of natural gas as the fossil fuel of choice.
The report makes too many ambitious assumptions for its
forecasts to be robust. It is very unlikely that the
transformation of the energy system could be accomplished with
as little cost and disruption as the report implies.
But if its real purpose is to inspire policymakers, it is a
qualified success and likely to be the first of many such
reports issued over the next year.
Writing in the Financial Times, Wolf warned: "most people
today believe that a low-carbon economy would be one of
universal privation." To give carbon curbs a chance of success,
policymakers would have to sketch out a "politically sellable
vision of a prosperous low-carbon economy."
"Redrawing the energy-climate map" is the IEA's attempt to
do precisely that.
(Editing by Anthony Barker)