(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Oct 19 More than 250,000 homes could be
switched from heating with fuel oil to natural gas, cutting New
England's heating oil consumption by 10 percent and providing a
new market for U.S. gas producers, under ambitious plans
published by Connecticut's Department for Energy and
Environmental Protection (DEEP).
Even if the plan is successfully adopted and implemented,
only half of Connecticut's households will be on gas. Hundreds
of thousands of homes will be stuck on expensive fuel oil,
especially in the more sparsely populated areas of the state.
But Connecticut's draft energy strategy highlights the wider
potential for cheap gas to seize market share in parts of New
England and the Mid-Atlantic states that have traditionally
relied on fuel oil. Switching will depend on innovative
financing mechanisms to help customers with the costs of new
equipment and connections to gas systems.
Conversion is drawing attention from utilities and financial
services companies. In New York City, private companies such as
Dual Fuel Corporation are already offering to organise the work
and even fully fund the conversion using shared cost savings.
RESTRICTED NETWORK
Connecticut has limited natural gas infrastructure. Natural
gas did not become widely available in the state until the
1960s. Even now, there are just three transmission and
distribution systems and three utilities serving the heavily
urbanised areas along the coast and the central industrial area.
Of the state's 1.4 million homes, just 482,000 (34 percent)
use gas as their primary heating fuel. Gas use is much lower
than in neighbouring Massachusetts (47 percent) and Rhode Island
(48 percent) and the country as a whole (51 percent).
About half of the state's homes rely on oil furnaces.
Historically gas was more expensive, so using heating oil made
sense. However, the fracking boom, coupled with the soaring
price of oil and especially middle distillates such as heating
oil and road diesel, have inverted the economics and made gas
far cheaper.
"Conversion to natural gas promises a cheaper, cleaner and
more reliable fuel for heating, power generation and perhaps
transportation," according to DEEP's "Draft Comprehensive Energy
Strategy", published on Oct. 5.
Switching to gas would also cut CO2 emissions by 25 percent
and lessen the state's exposure to volatile global oil prices.
But the strategy admits: "As things now stand, Connecticut
is not well positioned to take advantage of the emerging natural
gas opportunity."
The number of households converting to gas is increasing:
Connecticut's gas companies will add 15,000 new customers this
year, up from 9,000 in 2009. But the strategy aims to double or
even quadruple the number of customers switching every year by
overcoming obstacles.
At present, many households are put off by the high upfront
costs of installing gas furnaces and the even steeper charges
for connections. DEEP wants to raise awareness of the savings
from switching fuels and offer new customers more help with
connection costs.
CONVERSION COSTS
Homeowners considering conversion face three sorts of costs:
(1) installation of a new gas heater and removal and disposal of
old heating equipment, including the fuel tank; (2) installation
of a service line and metering system to connect to the gas
main; and (3) extension of the gas main if the building is more
than about 150 feet from an existing one.
Homeowners are always responsible for installing new
equipment and safely removing and disposing of old oil furnaces,
though they may be able to finance the replacement through a
home equity loan or energy efficiency programme.
The typical cost is $7,500, according to DEEP, and generates
savings of $1,800 a year, implying a simple payback period of
about four years (or longer if the homeowner takes out a loan).
For homes adjacent to an existing main ("on main"), the
homeowner must also pay for the costs of installing a service
line and meter. The typical cost is just over $4,000.
Homes more than about 150 feet away from an existing gas
main ("off main"), must also pay for an extension of the main,
which costs roughly $190 per foot, $1 million per mile, and can
quickly become cripplingly expensive.
The local utility can offer some assistance towards service
line, meter and mains extension costs. But to protect the
interests of other customers and ensure existing customers do
not subsidise the addition of new ones to the network, the
utility must show it can recover the costs over a reasonable
period, usually set at 15 or 20 years.
This "hurdle rate" test restricts the amount of money the
utility can invest to about $5,000 per new residential customer
- enough to cover service line and meter charges but not pay for
extending the main.
If the revenues associated with the new customer are not
sufficient, the new customer must pay the remainder up front
through a contribution in aid of connection (CIAC).
For customers located on main, the contribution may be
small. For off-main customers, it can quickly become enormous.
CONNECTICUT PLAN
Connecticut's gas companies estimate there are around
177,000 customers currently on main who could potentially be
persuaded to switch to gas.
The cost of converting them all would be around $2.6
billion. Homeowners themselves would need to invest $1.8 billion
in new equipment. The utilities would incur service line and
meter costs of about $800 million, but in most cases these would
be covered by the hurdle rate calculation, so they could be
recovered from existing ratepayers.
The main problem is persuading them to switch. Most heating
equipment is replaced after it breaks down, often in winter when
the priority is to replace it quickly, usually on a
like-for-like basis rather than undertaking a complex, costly
and time-consuming conversion to gas.
DEEP wants to encourage switching at other times and offer
more attractive financing options for customers who are
reluctant to meet the whole cost upfront.
It could include interest rate subsidies or financing
through the customer's utility bill. "Because the payment is
tied to gas service, this mechanism lowers the risk of
non-payment" and thereby lowers the financing cost, according to
DEEP.
Regulatory approval would be required for an on-bill
programme. But if it were permitted, the programme could be
capitalised by the utilities themselves, financial institutions
or state bonds.
BUILDING MORE MAINS
Connecting all the potential on-main customers would still
not bring Connecticut's gas use up to the 50 percent level in
neighbouring states. So the comprehensive plan envisages adding
up to 89,000 off-main customers, which would be much more tricky
because of the far higher costs of building out the network to
them.
Connecting these off main customers could cost another $2.6
billion, and whether it is worth doing is more sensitive to
assumptions about future gas and oil prices.
One option is to try to sign up groups of neighbours at the
same time to share the costs of mains extension, perhaps by
offering an incentive to off-main customers who sign binding
commitments by a specific deadline.
Another is to sign up anchor customers such as schools,
hospitals and large commercial and industrial premises, which
can more easily realise the benefits of paying for the extension
because of their higher gas usage. Then residential customers
along the new route could be connected.
DEEP is also investigating innovative financing options.
Payback periods used in hurdle rate calculations could be
lengthened from 20 years to 25 years, enabling utilities to
offer more financial assistance and reducing the contribution
demanded from customers.
Utilities could also be allowed to take a portfolio view of
mains extension programmes.
At present the entire cost must be recovered from those
customers who have made a firm commitment to switch. But if the
utility were permitted to make an allowance for other customers
on the route who could be expected to switch in future, it would
significantly increase flexibility.
Connecting more off-main customers will require significant
regulatory changes to permit companies to provide on-bill
financing and other flexibility. It is therefore dependent on
approval from regulators and the state legislature.
But if the state and others in the Northeast can employ more
creative options, millions of homes, as well as small
businesses, could be switched, slashing fuel oil consumption.
