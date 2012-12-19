By John Kemp
LONDON Dec 19 Gas producers urgently need to
find a way to turn abundant and low-value gas supplies into more
valuable transport fuels like gasoline, diesel and jet.
The fracking revolution has so far had a bigger impact on
gas than oil. Soaring production has depressed the price of dry
gas, and condensates like propane and butane, even as the price
of crude oil remains close to record levels (on an annual
basis).
The big gap between gas and oil prices is especially
pronounced in the United States, where the shale gas revolution
originated, but looks set to spread around the globe.
Credible estimates suggest global shale resources will
double the conventional gas resource base. But estimates of
shale oil resources are much smaller (so far). Gas prices
therefore seem set to remain much lower than crude in the medium
term.
For gas and condensate producers, the pressing question is
how to find new ways to market their production to capture more
of the value associated with high-priced oil rather than the
depressed value associated with fuel gas.
The simplest solution is to export gas to regions where gas
prices are still linked to oil, including Asia and parts of
Europe. More than a dozen U.S. companies have applied to the
U.S. Department of Energy for permission to begin exporting
natural gas from the United States to higher-paying customers
overseas.
But it is unlikely to provide a durable solution as
oil-indexation comes under pressure and new sources of both
conventional and shale gas are developed overseas.
The alternative is to find ways of getting more gas
(methane) and gas liquids (ethane, propane, butane and pentane)
into the transport system, where road users, railways, shipping
companies and airlines would pay much higher prices.
GAS IN TRANSPORT
Gas could enter the transportation system through several
routes. Small quantities are already used by cars and trucks
running on compressed natural gas (CNG) or liquefied natural gas
(LNG). But CNG and LNG require extensive vehicle modifications
and specialised fuelling infrastructure, and roll out has been
slow.
CNG and LNG have so far been restricted to companies
operating large fleets of vehicles (refuse collectors, mass
transit operators and some postal services) with their own
centralised refuelling stations that do not rely on the public
filling station network.
In future, the most promising market for LNG may be in ocean
shipping, where oil tankers, bulk carriers and container ships
could all use cheaper, cleaner burning LNG in place of dirty
fuel oil.
The other option is to transform natural gas and natural gas
liquids into conventional liquid fuels like gasoline and diesel,
so they can utilise the existing distribution and retail
infrastructure and be employed in regular cars and trucks, as
well as on the railways and even in aircraft.
REVERSE REFINING
Some gas liquids, like butane with four carbon atoms (C4)
and pentane with five (C5), are already blended in small
quantities directly into the regular gasoline supply, where they
make cars easier to start in winter. But their tendency to
evaporate in hot weather limits the amount that can be blended
into gasoline without causing a lot of pollution.
Lighter molecules, such as propane (C3), ethane (C2) and
methane (C1) cannot be blended into liquid gasoline at all
because they are not liquid at ambient temperatures and would
evaporate immediately.
Most petroleum refining processes separate lighter molecules
from heavier ones (distillation) or break up larger and heavier
molecules into smaller and lighter ones (cracking and coking) to
maximise the yield of lighter and more valuable products that
can be sold separately for a premium.
In the past decade, refineries in the United States and Asia
invested heavily in cracking and coking units, in the
expectation that the global crude oil supply would be
increasingly dominated by crudes with a much higher proportion
of heavy molecules.
But the fracking revolution has turned that expectation on
its head. Instead of increasingly heavy crudes, the global
refining system is faced with a growing abundance of light
crudes, condensates and natural gas. Rather than breaking up
heavy molecules, refiners and gas producers need to find ways of
combing small light molecules in the C1-C4 range into slightly
larger molecules in the C5-C12 range (for gasoline) or C8-C21
(for diesel).
FISCHER-TROPSCH
The most well-known route for combining small hydrocarbon
molecules into larger ones is the Fischer-Tropsch gas-to-liquids
(FT-GTL) technology discovered by German chemists in the early
20th century.
In a typical GTL process, methane or another fuel is
partially oxidised to produce synthesis gas, a mixture of
hydrogen and carbon monoxide. The carbon monoxide is then
reacted with steam to produce carbon dioxide and yet more
hydrogen.
Hydrogen and carbon monoxide are then reacted over a nickel,
iron or cobalt catalyst to produce hydrocarbon molecules. The
catalyst and the ratio of carbon monoxide to hydrogen can be
selected to alter the proportion of different hydrocarbons in
the resulting mixture.
Most existing FT-GTL processes have been designed to
maximise the production of molecules in the diesel range, but it
is also possible to produce jet fuel or gasoline. Unlike
conventional gasoline and diesel, FT-GTL products contain little
or no sulphur so are ultra-clean burning.
ALKYLATION
The other route for combining smaller hydrocarbon molecules
into larger ones is alkylation. Light molecules such as propane,
butane or pentane are reacted with isobutane in the presence of
a catalyst (either hydrofluoric or sulphuric acid) to produce
isoheptane (iC7), isooctane (iC8) or isononane (iC9)
respectively which are prime blending components for motor
gasoline.
The resulting liquids, collectively known as alkylate, have
a high octane-rating, contain no sulphur, and do not evaporate
easily causing air pollution, so are ideal for blending into
high performance clean burning gasoline.
Alkylation plants are found in many oil refineries.
Worldwide alkylation capacity is more than 2 million barrels per
day. Most existing alkylation plants use isobutane, butane and
propane from the refineries own distillation and catalytic
cracking units (liquid refinery gases, LRGs). But in future
alkylation units may be expanded to use newly plentiful liquids
from gas production (natural gas plant liquids, NGPLs).
SOLUTIONS NEEDED
In the United States, where the market has become saturated,
the need to find more valuable markets for all the surplus gas
and gas liquids has become urgent. The Gulf Coast refineries are
now storing almost 38 million barrels of propane alone, up from
25 million at the same point last year.
Booming liquids output from the condensate-rich Eagle Ford
shale has created significant oversupply. Only record exports
have kept inventories in check. In the first nine months of
2012, the United States exported nearly 44 million barrels of
propane, up from just 16 million barrels in the same period four
years earlier (). Stocks of other
liquids like butane and pentanes are also at record levels.
Some gas and liquids can be use in petrochemical production.
Chemical companies have announced plans to build several new
ethylene crackers and other processing units to make use of all
the cheap gas and condensate that has become available. Dow
Chemical and LyondellBasell have both announced plans to build
big new plants making high-purity propylene by 2014-2015.
The more valuable outlet would be to inject an increasing
amount of gas and condensate into the transport market. Shell
and Sasol are both studying plans for new FT-GTL plants along
the U.S. Gulf Coast. Some refineries may also expand alkylation
capacity, either in the United States or overseas.
For the time being FT-GTL looks more promising, because it
can select for diesel and jet production, which are in short
supply, rather than gasoline. Alkylation plants raise safety
concerns (all those hot combustible gases mixed strong acids
have occasionally been responsible for fires, explosions and
toxic clouds).
But as long as natural gas prices remain significantly lower
than oil, there will be a sharp incentive to pursue every route
for turning abundant gas and gas liquids into transport fuels.