By John Kemp
LONDON, March 27 Bipartisan bills introduced
into the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate aim to avert
the imminent shutdown of the Federal Helium Reserve, which
provides a third of all the gas consumed worldwide, and develop
a proper market to avoid a long-term crunch in supplies of one
of the world's most critical raw materials.
Helium is best known for filling party balloons and making
people talk with a squeaky voice.
But its properties as the second-lightest element,
chemically unreactive, and with a boiling point just 4 degrees
above absolute zero, give it an essential role in a range of
cutting-edge scientific applications.
The biggest uses are to cool the superconducting magnets
used in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners; help
manufacture semiconductors and fibre optic cables; and, purge
and pressurise the liquid hydrogen/oxygen propulsion systems
used on space rockets, including the giant Delta IV launch
vehicles that put spy satellites into orbit from Vandenberg Air
Force Base in California.
Prices for refined helium sold to end-users have quadrupled
from $40 per thousand cubic feet in 2000 to $160 in 2012,
according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, which
warned the Natural Resources Committee of the House of
Representatives last month of "urgent issues facing the Bureau
of Land Management's storage and sale of helium reserves."
Availability has fluctuated wildly in the last seven years.
Problems at helium refineries in Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas, as
well as start up delays with new refining facilities in Qatar in
2006, led to shortages and rationing.
Reliable and affordable supplies are essential. But more
than 40 percent of the helium used in the United States, and
roughly a third of the gas consumed worldwide, is sourced from a
stockpile in northern Texas left over from the Cold War.
As a result, helium is one of the last commodities where the
government still drives prices. The price charged by the Bureau
of Land Management (BLM), which runs the Federal Helium Reserve,
effectively sets minimum prices charged for helium around the
world.
However, legislative authorisation for sales from the
reserve will expire in the next few months, leaving lawmakers
scrambling to extend the sales programme temporarily, while
putting in place proper price incentives and a market to enable
a private helium production industry to flourish in the long
term.
WHY HELIUM MATTERS SO MUCH
"The availability of helium at low prices and the stability
of the market ... contributed to the rapid growth of MRI as a
(medical) diagnostic tool in the 1980s," according to the U.S.
National Research Council's report on "Selling the Nation's
Helium Reserve." By 2010, when the report was published, there
were already more than 22,000 MRI machines in the U.S. and
abroad.
In recent years, MRI makers have adapted their systems to
use smaller quantities of helium and recycle more of it. But
there is no substitute at the present time. Without an adequate
helium supply, MRI scanners would cease working.
Helium is irreplaceable in many other applications. "Helium
is just one of a number of gasses used to make our memory chips,
but it's absolutely vital. To put it simply, without helium, we
cannot operate," one American semiconductor manufacturer warned
the Natural Resources Committee.
In 2011, Brookhaven National Laboratory was forced to delay
restarting its particle accelerator, the second most powerful in
the world, following an electrical fault, because of delivery
problems obtaining fresh supplies of helium.
RECOVERABLE SOURCES OF GAS
The atmospheric concentration of helium, about 5.2 parts per
million, is too low to make it economic to extract helium from
air.
Usable helium comes instead from the decay of uranium,
thorium and other radioactive elements deep underground. Most of
it is lost to the atmosphere, but small quantities are trapped
in the same underground formations as natural gas and carbon
dioxide, where it can be recovered along with natural gas.
Most gas fields do not produce helium in sufficient
concentrations to make it worthwhile separating out. But a few
contain much higher concentrations that support commercial
helium extraction. Exxon's Riley Ridge field in Wyoming contains
0.6 percent helium. Some fields in southern Kansas contain as
much as 1.9 percent.
Helium can be extracted as a by-product at natural gas
processing plants that extract liquids like ethane, propane and
butane. If the concentration is high enough, it may be worth
constructing specialist facilities to remove it. Most helium is
currently produced this way, which requires a minimum
concentration of about 0.3 percent.
In future, however, the most promising source of helium is
the giant liquefaction plants used to produce LNG. Helium is
left as a gas when methane is chilled to become a liquid. LNG
facilities may be able to extract helium commercially at
concentrations of just 0.04 percent.
1996 HELIUM PRIVATISATION ACT
Helium's strategic importance was realised during the First
World War, when it was used as a safer alternative to hydrogen
to lift reconnaissance and weather balloons.
The 1920 Mineral Leasing Act reserved all helium produced on
federal lands for the federal government. In 1925, the Helium
Act declared helium was a critical war material, controlled
production and curbed exports.
Production underwent a massive expansion during the Second
World War, then again during the 1950s and 1960s as part of the
cold war space race and missile programme.
The 1960 Helium Amendment Act gave natural gas producers
financial incentives to separate helium and sell it to the
federal government. It also established a strategic helium
storage facility in the Bush Dome Reservoir, a partially
depleted gas field near Amarillo in Texas.
Several companies built separation facilities at the most
promising gas fields in Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas. Roughly 36
billion cubic feet of helium were bought by the government and
injected into Bush Dome.
The stockpile borrowed almost $300 million from the U.S.
Treasury to acquire and fill the facility. The aim was to pay
the money back plus interest, as well as cover all operating
costs, when the helium was eventually sold to consumers such as
NASA and the Department of Defense. The loans were supposed to
be repaid by 1985.
By 1973 it had become clear helium demand would never be as
high as originally forecast. New injections into the reservoir
matched withdrawals. The stockpile remained about 35 billion
cubic feet throughout the 1970s and 1980s. The deadline for
repayment was eventually extended to 1995. But by 1995, the
amount owed had spiralled to $1.3 billion, including accumulated
interest, and it became clear the "helium debt" would never be
cleared.
The Clinton administration and Congress decided to get out
of the helium business. The 1996 Helium Privatisation Act
ordered the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to close all
government-owned facilities for refining helium.
It froze the helium debt, and ordered the Bureau to start
selling crude helium from the reserve at a steady rate over 10
years starting no later than 2005 at prices sufficient to repay
the debt and cover operating costs.
UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES
The law directed BLM to carry out stockpile sales "with
minimum market disruption," but it has not worked out as
intended.
The cost-recovery pricing formula ensured BLM was originally
charging much more for its helium than other suppliers,
minimising the market impact. BLM sales were originally priced
at about double the normal market rate.
But BLM has become such an enormous seller, in a market with
few other competitors and substantial barriers to entry, that
other suppliers have taken it as a benchmark, and moved their
own prices higher to match it. Helium prices have shifted
upwards as a result.
The main companies involved in refining and distribution are
Air Products and Chemicals, Linde, Praxair
and American Air Liquide.
Meanwhile, helium demand has been growing more rapidly than
expected, especially outside the U.S. in the burgeoning
semiconductor and technology industries of Asia.
Worldwide consumption rose 3.6 percent per year between 1990
and 2008, from 3.28 billion cubic feet to 6.3 billion, including
a growth spurt of 7.8 percent per year between 1996 and 2001,
according to the National Research Council.
The Bureau has raised far more money from its sales than
expected, meaning it will meet its target of paying off the
helium debt early. At the end of September 2012, the outstanding
helium debt had been reduced to just $44 million. BLM will meet
its repayment deadline within a matter of months, far ahead of
the original deadline of 2015.
Once the debt is repaid, the helium programme will terminate
automatically under the law. Any further sales revenues will go
straight to the Treasury. Unless Congress appropriates money,
there will be no money to pay the salaries of the 51 full-time
equivalent employees and other operating expenses, including
running a crude helium enrichment unit and pipeline
infrastructure.
Far more helium has been withdrawn from the reserve,
earlier, than policymakers intended. "By 2008, the market price
for helium began to hover near the BLM's price, leading to
greater withdrawals ... than anticipated," a senior Interior
Department official told the House Committee hearing.
The strategic reserve is dwindling. Much of it is being
turned into refined helium and exported. By the end of September
2012, BLM had sold 16.2 billion cubic feet and had just 11.4
billion left in the conservation reserve.
As reserves have fallen, fears have grown about the
long-term security of U.S. supplies. And because the BLM has
become a huge supplier, it has stunted the growth of private
helium production.
Similar bills introduced into the House of Representatives
and published in draft form in the Senate, both with cross-party
support, would try to solve some of the problems.
Both would extend the authority for stockpile sales, for one
further year (the House version) or until the end of September
2014 (Senate bill).
Thereafter, the bills would permit further sales, but
require at least some of them take place on an auction basis.
There are some differences in the details. But the intention is
to create a proper market and enable price discovery, with the
ultimate aim of stimulating the creation of a private helium
industry.
Both bills order BLM to disclose more information about its
holdings and transactions to help create a proper market.
Finally, the bills aim to encourage research into new ways to
separate helium, particularly from reservoirs with low
concentrations, in a bid to improve long-term security.