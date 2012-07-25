(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own.)
By John Kemp
LONDON, July 25 News that Britain's economy
contracted 0.7 percent in the second quarter, as bad weather and
the impact of extra public holidays compounded the drag from the
government's austerity programme and the euro zone debt crisis,
has underscored the abysmal performance of the United Kingdom
and most other G7 economies since 2007.
Many explanations have been offered. But the core of the
problem is straightforward. Businesses and households have
refused to invest in long-lived and illiquid assets in the face
of extreme uncertainty about the outlook, preferring to
accumulate short-term, liquid but low-yielding and unproductive
assets such as cash and high-rated government bonds.
Fear of impending disaster has encouraged businesses and
households to stockpile liquid assets, even though the real rate
of return on bank deposits and short to medium term government
bonds issued by the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom
and other major sovereigns has been persistently negative.
The phenomenon of extreme risk aversion has been examined at
length in a pair of pieces this week in the Financial Times by
Gillian Tett ("We have entered the world of disaster economics"
July 23) and Gavyn Davies ("Bond yields and disaster risk
premia" July 22).
In effect, households and firms prefer incurring small
losses every day as inflation gradually erodes the real value of
their portfolio, rather than risk waking up one morning to find
they have suffered a large loss or even been wiped out as a
result of a bank failure, bankruptcy, devaluation or an abrupt
move in asset prices.
(IR)RATIONAL FEARS?
Whether this extreme risk aversion is rational is not clear.
Citing a study by Fulcrum Asset Management, founded by Davies
and Andrew Stevens, Tett makes a case that investing in
short-term liquid assets to avoid the risk of disastrous losses
could be sensible.
The Fulcrum study shows there were 58 economic disasters in
the 20th century (defined as a decline of at least 10 percent of
GDP) but only two of them in the second half. "Most modern
investors built their careers in a world without disaster risk,"
Tett writes.
But the world has changed, resulting in a profound shift in
investor behaviour. The potential for economic disasters and
large losses now looms much larger in investors' minds.
"The key point about investing," according to Tett, "is that
assets have two functions. They can produce returns, but they
also offer protection. When disaster risk is low, investors
stress the former; when the risk rises they focus on the
latter."
"If this disaster theory has a grain of truth - as I suspect
it does ... it implies that the investor grab for safe assets
may not be a short-term phenomenon; disaster risk could
influence asset prices for a long time" she concludes.
On the other hand, extreme risk aversion could be irrational
if investors are over-estimating the prospect of future
disasters, acquiescing in the gradual inflationary confiscation
of their wealth to avoid even a very small chance of making
large losses. I have argued elsewhere that the strong preference
for liquid assets with negative real yields may simply be the
latest bubble ("The bubble in fear" July 10).
MONETARY IMPOTENCE
Whether or not the preference for liquid assets is rational,
characterising the problem this way helps explain why ultra-low
interest rates, repeated quantitative easing, and other monetary
policy gimmicks have failed to jump-start the economies of the
United States, Western Europe and Japan.
The Fed and other central banks have done their best to push
investors into taking more risks by driving nominal returns on
bank deposits as well as short and now medium-term government
paper close to zero, ensuring that real yields are negative.
But the fear of impending disaster is so strong that
investors seem content to accept negative real returns in the
meantime to avoid it. It is not clear if central banks can raise
the cost of risk aversion and holding liquid assets high enough
to offset the (irrational) estimates of disaster risk.
Only by generating and sustaining prodigious rates of
inflation (5 percent or more) could the major central banks
shock investors out of their current preference for liquidity.
Monetary policymakers may not be able to produce this sort
of inflation deliberately. Even if they could, they might not
survive the resulting political backlash.
RE-ENTER FISCAL POLICY
The only solution to the problem is for the government to
step in and underwrite investment in long-lived, illiquid assets
that businesses and households are unwilling to do themselves
(either by commissioning and paying for investment directly, or
by guaranteeing returns for households and firms).
In his landmark "General Theory of Employment, Interest and
Money," John Maynard Keynes explained that household and
corporate savings would not automatically translate into
productive investment, growth and employment if risk aversion
causes savings to pile up in cash and other short-term liquid
assets.
If businesses and households refuse to invest because of
their extreme uncertainty, the government should step in and
invest for them; not because it has superior knowledge about the
future, but because it has a stronger balance sheet and greater
tolerance for risk and negative outcomes.
In the post-war years, as economics came to be dominated by
the conflict between capitalism and communism, the original and
disturbing radicalism of Keynes' insights was toned down. The
idea that in some circumstances the government might have to
circumvent normal market mechanisms became anathema.
Instead, Keynesians and neo-Keynesians recast intervention
in terms of limited changes to interest rates, and adjustments
in tax and spending policies, designed to stimulate private
sector agents to do the spending and investment the government
deemed necessary to achieve full employment.
But even a quick analysis shows why this is likely to be
inadequate in the face of a genuine depression. If risk aversion
is sufficient to cause households to ignore the negative returns
on deposits and bonds, it is unlikely that small, conventional
changes in government spending or tax policy will be sufficient
to induce them to take more investment risks.
NON-ECONOMIC FACTORS
Even in the 1930s, Keynes' insights proved too radical to be
put into practice. President Franklin Roosevelt was no
Keynesian. Before the onset of war, his administration only ever
ran a large budget deficit in 1936, and even that was
accidental. Taxes were quickly increased in 1937 and 1938.
Under political pressure from balanced budget conservatives,
and divided over its own strategy, the administration never
embraced deficit finance in peacetime.
The federal government only embarked on a massive increase
in spending and deficit-financing when the outbreak of war
quelled the political debate between left and right over the
appropriate role of the government in the economy.
In fact, Keynes' radical insights have only ever really been
tried when a massive increase in spending and deficits has been
justified by non-economic factors. The Cold War conflicts
(Korea, Vietnam), the Reagan defence build-up, and the space
race are all classic examples of heavy government investment
with strong stimulus properties that were justified by
non-economic arguments.
Commentators such as Paul Krugman in the New York Times
lament the inability of policymakers to transcend a fixation
with balanced budgets and learn