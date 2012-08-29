By John Kemp
LONDON, Aug 29 A 30 percent rise in spot oil
prices since late June has been enough to renew fears that
spiralling fuel costs could push the U.S. and European economies
into a recession by year-end.
G7 ministers are now attempting to head off an even bigger
rise by hinting at their readiness to release oil from emergency
stockpiles.
"Mindful of the substantial risks posed by elevated oil
prices, we are monitoring the situation in oil markets closely,"
the finance ministers warned in a highly unusual statement late
on Tuesday. "We encourage oil-producing countries to increase
their output to meet demand."
It is rare for the G7 to comment on oil prices in so much
detail, and unprecedented for them to do so outside a regular
ministerial meeting.
The statement comes after strong indications from the White
House, as well as its allies in Britain and France, that
emergency reserves could be released in response to recent price
increases and signs of tightness in the market.
It concluded with a warning: "We stand ready to call upon
the International Energy Agency to take appropriate action to
ensure that the market is fully and timely supplied."
IMPROVING SUPPLY?
Supply disruptions, including at a crucial field in the
North Sea, as well as sanctions on Iran have pushed prices
sharply higher since June. Hopes for a resolution of the crisis
in the euro zone and for more monetary stimulus in the United
States, Western Europe and China have all fuelled the rally.
Previous price increases in 2010, 2011 and earlier this year
were all followed by abrupt economic slowdowns. In recent
months, growth has already showed signs of slackening, even
before the latest surge in oil prices. Policymakers fear the
rising cost of petroleum, if not checked, could again push the
leading economies into recession by the end of the year.
Oil availability has emerged as the main constraint on
growth, and oil prices have emerged as an important
speed-limiter in the global economy.
But there are several reasons to think the underlying
supply-demand situation is improving as a decade of high prices
and heavy investment finally begins to pay off in terms of
significant increases in production and more efficient fuel use.
Supply interruptions continue to produce price spikes, but
each successive peak has been lower. In 2008, Brent prices
peaked at more than $140 per barrel. In 2011 and again earlier
this year, prices peaked at more than $125 per barrel. The
current price spike reached just over $117 before prices eased
back to around $112.
In contrast to the decade between 1998 and 2008, prices no
longer appear to be on a secular upward trend but instead to
have hit more of a plateau a little above $100 per barrel.
There are still shortages of specific crude grades,
There are still shortages of specific crude grades,
particularly light sweet oil from the North Sea, which is
putting upward pressure on benchmarks. Near-term shortages from
production problems at the UK's Buzzard oilfield pushed Brent
crude for immediate delivery to a premium of around $2 per
barrel over the next month. It was trading at a discount of more
than 50 cents in June .
In 2011, similar production problems resulted in large
premiums for nearby delivery and triggered a release of
emergency oil stocks by the IEA. Even then the market continued
to tighten through August, September and October. By contrast,
in 2012, premiums for nearby contracts have started to ease even
without a stock release.
Global inventories appear to be relatively healthy. Stocks
have drawn down rapidly during the third quarter but from an
unusually high level at the end of June. In the United States,
for example, commercial crude stockpiles have fallen by more
than 26.5 million barrels in the last nine weeks (almost 7
percent) but remain above the previous five-year peak (Chart 1).
Product stocks remain comfortably in line with average levels
(Chart 2).
SPECULATOR CAUTION
Unlike previous price spikes in 2011 and earlier this year,
the recent rise in oil prices has not been associated with a big
accumulation of net long positions in WTI and Brent futures and
options by hedge funds and other money managers.
Speculators have remained on the sidelines, perhaps
chastened after the two previous rallies abruptly collapsed,
inflicting widespread losses.
Money managers boosted their net long position in WTI-linked
futures and options by 36 percent between June 26 and Aug. 21,
from 142 million barrels to 192 million, according to an
analysis of data released by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC).
But the increase has come from a very low level, and the net
long position is still far below recent peaks in February 2012
(304 million barrels) and May 2011 (363 million).
There are also far more hedge funds and other money managers
on the other side of the market, betting against a further rise
in prices. On Aug. 21, money managers held short positions
equivalent to around 67 million barrels of oil, compared with
just 28 million in February and 38 million in May 2011.
As a result, the derivatives market remains much more
balanced than during previous price escalations. The ratio of
hedge funds' long positions to short ones has risen to 3.88:1,
from a recent low of 2.71:1 in June but is still far below the
peak levels of almost 12:1 in February and 10.5:1 in May 2011
(Chart 3).
EMERGENCY RESERVES
So far, crude prices have risen mostly in thin markets over
the traditionally quiet July and August months. The rally does
not appear to have drawn in a substantial number of hedge funds.
But policymakers are probably right to conclude the rally
could draw in more speculators if they do nothing to push back
against it, which could exaggerate the price increase and risk a
further slowdown in growth during the last part of the year.
Hedge funds are attracted to anything that looks like a
one-way bet with the capacity to draw in increasing amounts of
new money in a self-reinforcing momentum strategy, as the
legendary hedge fund manager George Soros has explained ("The
Alchemy of Finance" 1987).
By playing up the threat of a sudden and large release of
crude and products from emergency stocks, policymakers maximise
uncertainty for speculators, ensuring that a further rise in
prices does not turn into a one-way bet.
Free-market purists will object to the threat of
intervention. Industry analysts, including many at the IEA
itself, doubt the appropriateness and effectiveness of a
release.
But for policymakers anxious to avert another sharp rise in
prices, followed by an equally sharp drop once the damage to the
economy becomes apparent, maximising strategic ambiguity is
probably the most sensible course.