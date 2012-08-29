By John Kemp

LONDON Aug 29 Disagreements between the White House and staff at the International Energy Agency (IEA) over releasing emergency stocks risk sidelining the agency, and sowing confusion in the market, at a time when policymakers are concerned about the impact of rising oil prices on the global economy and support for sanctions on Iran.

On Tuesday, IEA Executive Director Maria van der Hoeven told Reuters "higher prices alone are not the trigger for IEA collective stock release and at this moment we see that the crude oil market is adequately supplied."

"We see that the loss of these Iranian barrels was long in the making, the market had time to adjust itself, " she added.

"The Iranian sanctions didn't come out of the blue. The market has been adjusting relatively smoothly to lower Iranian supplies over the last nine months."

Later the same day, the U.S. Treasury Department issued a highly unusual statement on behalf of G7 finance ministers warning about the risks to the economy posed by elevated oil prices and encouraging "oil-producing countries to increase their output to meet demand."

The G7 pledged "we remain ready to call upon the International Energy Agency to take appropriate action to ensure that the market is fully and timely supplied."

What made the G7 statement so unusual was that it was issued by finance ministers, as the top economic officials from their respective countries, rather than energy ministers, and that it was issued as a standalone statement rather than after one of the formal regular G7 finance ministers' meetings.

Finance ministers do not normally issue detailed statements on oil, let alone outside the regular meeting cycle. It is a measure of how far the White House regards this as a matter as an economic and foreign policy issue, rather than an narrow technical energy one, and is prepared to bulldoze the IEA if it refuses to fall into line.

Oil traders could be forgiven for a sense of whiplash, as the IEA and a group of its largest and most important member countries issued contradictory assessments about the market and the need for stock releases within less than 12 hours.

It is just about possible to make all these statements consistent with one another and dismiss the disagreement as a matter of emphasis. But the more natural reading suggests a rift has opened up between the agency's leaders and its most important members, led by the United States.

Nothing could be more damaging when policymakers - worried about supply interruptions, rising prices, and slowing growth - are trying to send clear signals about how they will manage the consequences of sanctions on Iran to prevent a damaging price spike.

PROFESSIONAL ADVISER

The IEA's Secretariat has found itself uncomfortably torn between its role providing professional expert advice to the membership about the condition of the oil market, and the need to reflect the views of its most important members.

In contrast, the World Trade Organisation (WTO), which grew out of the old General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT), which was not even an organisation, has always described itself as member-driven, and the Secretariat is scrupulous about not expressing a view on contentious matters.

"Since decisions are taken by members only, the Secretariat has no decision-making powers. Its main duties are to supply technical and professional support for the various councils and committees" as well as monitoring developments in world trade, providing information to the public and organising ministerial meetings, according to the WTO website.

The IEA Secretariat's role has always been much more than this. The 1974 Agreement on an International Energy Programme, which established the agency, gives the Secretariat a central role advising members when a severe supply interruption has occurred requiring a collective response and emergency measures (Articles 19 and 20).

The agency compiles the detailed statistics on supply, demand and stocks which members rely upon to assess the state of the market.

Out of its statistical role have grown forecasting and analytical functions, and an impressive array of publications, including the authoritative monthly "Oil Market Report" and the annual "World Energy Outlook" as well as the "Medium Term Oil and Gas Markets" report, which have become industry standards.

In its blend of statistics, forecasting and analysis, the IEA is similar to the Energy Information Administration (EIA) in the United States, which is the independent statistical and analysis arm of the U.S. Department of Energy.

Unlike the EIA, however, the IEA has increasingly blended its forecasting and analysis with policy advocacy. For the most part, the IEA's advocacy has been encouraged by member countries, and been restricted to fairly uncontroversial topics, like the need for more energy efficiency and policies to curb carbon dioxide emissions.

But the agency's high-profile role as a professional adviser and policy advocate brings with it a greater risk of disagreement with one or more individual members.

DIFFERENCES WITH WHITE HOUSE

In this instance, the agency has fallen out spectacularly with its largest and most influential member over whether the loss of oil supplies and rise in oil prices as a result of sanctions on Iran, and a host of other more minor disruptions, qualifies as the sort of serious disruption that should prompt a response under the agency's charter.

The potential for emergency stocks to be employed to manipulate market prices, perhaps for short-term political advantage, has always been recognised.

The IEA charter and subsequent documents define serious supply interruptions carefully. In the United States, the law establishing the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) sets out in detail the conditions that must be satisfied before the president can declare a severe supply interruption and order stocks to be released (42 USC 6241(d) and 42 USC 6241(h)).

The IEA Secretariat and much of the oil industry have defined these circumstances narrowly. In opposing stock releases except in the most unusual circumtances, the Secretariat has reflected the views of many member countries and many, perhaps a majority, of energy ministries and stock holding organisations.

Until 2011, there had been only two coordinated stock releases: at the time of first Gulf War (1990/91) and following Hurricane Katrina (2005).

The relatively narrow definition of severe supply disruptions was shared by the Clinton and especially Bush administrations, minimising the likelihood of disagreement.

But the Obama administration has taken a much broader view of what constitutes a trigger for an emergency stock release. Its threshold for "a significant reduction of supply" and "price increase (which) is likely to cause a major adverse impact on the national economy" has proved much lower.

In 2011, the White House pushed for an emergency release in response to the loss of Libyan exports, and production problems in the North Sea, overcoming initial objections from other members, led by Germany and Italy, and a marked lack of enthusiasm on the part of the Secretariat and many independent oil analysts.

The Secretariat justified that release, citing "threat of a serious market tightening, particularly for some grades of oil, poses an immediate requirement for additional oil or products to be made available to the market" and the fragile state of the world economy.

Among other evidence, the agency noted the tightening of month to month price spreads and potential shortage of light sweet crude grades.

The problem, as many analysts pointed out, is that it has set a precedent. For the last nine months, the IEA and member countries have struggled to explain why the circumstances surrounding the reduction in Iranian oil exports are different from Libya and do not warrant a stock release. The explanations have not always been very convincing.

GET OUT OF THE WAY

The White House, concerned about another oil-price induced slowdown in the economy, and with a general election months away, has indicated that it is ready to order another stock release, and go it alone or with a group of like-minded countries if necessary.

For the White House, economic questions, and the need to maintain international support for sanctions policy is more important than a narrow assessment of the state of the oil market. U.S. officials appear to have become increasingly exasperated by the IEA's lack of enthusiasm, and occasionally apparent hostility, to a stock release.

The White House has prepared to circumvent or bounce the agency by assembling support for a possible release among the most important oil consuming countries, which hold the majority of the stocks. Earlier this year, it secured the backing of Britain and France for a possible stock release. Now it appears to have secured the backing, or at least acquiescence, of the G7.

By implication it has at least some agreement from countries traditionally sceptical about stock releases (Germany, Italy and Japan). It also means the White House can sideline the Secretariat and the remainder of the IEA membership, should the need arise.