By John Kemp
LONDON Aug 30 As officials from the United
States and other oil-consuming countries contemplate another
drawdown from strategic reserves, it is worth reviewing the
lessons can be learned from last year's release and how it could
be improved to maximise the desired effect on oil prices and
availability.
The main lesson is that perceptions matter more than the
actual number of barrels in shaping how the market responds.
Clear communication and competent execution are crucial.
In 2011, the International Energy Agency (IEA) and its
member countries failed to control how the release was
interpreted in the media and among participants in the oil
market.
The impact was blunted by confusion about the objectives;
exactly what stocks would be released and where; what pricing
and discounts would be applied; if and when stocks would be
replenished; and confusion over key details such as the
application of the Jones Act in the United States.
The IEA and stockholding organisations underestimated the
speed of the media cycle and market demand for details as well
as the instinctive hostility from many in the industry.
As a result, full details about the release were not
available for days or even weeks after it was first announced,
leaving a vacuum in which analysts and traders were free to
speculate.
If the White House and other policymakers decide to order
another release, they should ensure full details are worked out
in advance and available for immediate release, so the IEA can
maximise its control over the narrative.
**********************************************************
For a full review of the 2011 stock release:
**********************************************************
VINDICATED
On June 23, 2011, the IEA announced its 28 member countries
had agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from emergency
stocks in response to the ongoing disruption of supplies from
Libya.
The release had an immediate impact on both outright prices
and spreads. Spot Brent prices fell $7 on the day of the
announcement, equivalent to a reduction of around 6 percent or
2.65 standard deviations, which was large but not exceptional
compared with other recent one-day movements.
Premiums for the soon-to-expire August, September, October
and November Brent futures contracts were crushed as fears about
near-term supply shortages of light sweet crudes eased.
The spot price drop and the contraction in spreads proved
temporary. Within weeks both had rebounded to pre-release
levels. Nonetheless, IEA Deputy Executive Director Richard Jones
told the U.S. Senate in January 2012 the agency felt vindicated.
"The release of stocks, particularly from the U.S. Strategic
Petroleum Reserve (SPR), provided short-term liquidity in
light-sweet crude and allowed the re-routing of export cargoes,
otherwise headed to North America, back towards European
refiners who most keenly felt the loss of Libyan feedstocks,"
Jones told the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee at
a hearing on Jan. 31.
"We think the coordinated action by IEA members played at
least a partial role in helping avoid a damaging price spike
during summer 2011."
SYMBOLISM
The 30 million barrels released by the United States and
another 30 million made available by other countries was
equivalent to 46 days worth of Libyan exports or 67 days output
from the North Sea Brent, Forties, Oseberg and Ekofisk (BFOE)
crude streams deliverable against the Brent contract.
But it represented less than 1 day of global oil consumption
(around 90 million barrels) and boosted combined OECD commercial
stocks of crude and products by less than 2 percent (before the
release they stood at a massive 2.677 billion barrels).
Whether 60 million barrels was enough to alter the
supply-demand balance is therefore a matter of perspective and
interpretation. It was a significant amount in terms of the
expected market gap over late summer and early autumn for light
sweet crude. But in terms of the global oil market, it was
merely a drop in the ocean. No stock release could ever be
sufficient.
CONFUSION
Many oil market participants are instinctively hostile to
government intervention and believe it is both wrong in
principle and doomed to failure.
Amid so much scepticism about its likely effectiveness, it
was essential that the IEA and its members communicate clearly
about how the release would work. In this area, the release
failed. It was marred by widespread confusion.
For a start, there was no agreement on whether the IEA was
trying to cap prices or relieve a temporary shortage of physical
oil. As a result, there was confusion about whether to measure
success in terms of the impact on spot prices or prompt
premiums.
For several days, there was uncertainty about exactly what
would be released and where. The United States holds crude in
its strategic reserves, but most other consuming countries hold
emergency stocks in the form of refined products such as
gasoline and heating oil.
There was also widespread confusion about pricing. The
United States succeeded in pushing the full 30 million barrels
out into the market by offering crude at a small but significant
discount to market prices, giving banks and oil companies a
clear incentive to purchase it.
But many European countries insisted on offering refined
products at market prices. Since there was no shortfall in
physical supplies, some received no actual bids. Little or none
of the oil that had theoretically been made available was
actually sold.
The amount of oil actually added to the market proved far
less than the 60 million barrels promised.
UNSOLD OIL
Complicating matters, in many consuming countries emergency
stocks are actually held by refiners rather than the government.
In effect, strategic stocks represent a minimum stock holding
obligation above which refiners hold their regular operating
stocks.
In some cases, the release was accomplished by lowering (on
a temporary basis) the minimum stock holding requirement. No
stock was actually released. Inventories that were formerly
classified as "strategic" were merely reclassified as
"commercial". There was no obligation to offer strategic stocks
to the wider market.
The lack of incentives to offer physical barrels to the
market was compounded by confusion about when stocks would have
to be replenished.
Many European consuming countries began to refill their
strategic reserves by early 2012, so more oil in 2011 meant a
reduction in the amount available less than six months later.
U.S. JONES ACT
Finally, in the United States there was chaos over whether
or not anyone bidding for SPR oil would receive a waiver from
the Jones Act in order to be able to pick up their newly bought
crude in a foreign-registered vessel.
In the end, all successful bidders who applied for a waiver
received one. But the initial promise of a blanket exemption had
to be withdrawn and replaced with a promise to review
applications individually after it conflicted with political
commitments made to maritime workers by the president during his
2008 election campaign.
Repeated amendments to the offering documents for the SPR
release added to a sense the U.S. government did not know what
it was doing.
Reviewing the experience of the stock release in 2011, a
number of lessons are clear.
If policymakers decide to order another release, they need
to work out the full details in advance; have a clear message
about when stocks will be replenished; work out what to do about
the Jones Act; and offer stocks at a discount to ensure extra
crude and products are actually pushed out into the market.