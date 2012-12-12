By John Kemp
LONDON Dec 12 Not since the early 1980s has
Saudi Arabia seemed so powerful. But the kingdom's dominance of
the oil market could prove fleeting, as policymakers grapple
with multiple challenges that could slash export earnings by
2020.
For now, Saudi Arabia is the unrivalled master of the oil
market. The kingdom holds virtually all the world's spare
production capacity. Iran, its main rival within OPEC, has been
sidelined by sanctions. Saudi output is at an all time high,
while Iran's exports have halved.
Saudi officials make a show of consulting with OPEC, but the
kingdom is the undisputed swing producer, and all important
production decisions are being made in Riyadh.
Over the next five years, however, the kingdom will be
confronted by multiple problems that seem likely to squeeze its
share of the global oil market and put export revenues under
severe pressure.
Shale oil is emerging as a major rival to conventional
producers. Saudi Arabia will also have to accommodate growing
output from Iraq, the eventual normalisation of exports from
Iran when the nuclear issue is resolved, and rising output from
new oil fields in Latin America and Africa.
The kingdom has still not managed to slow its growing
combustion of oil and gas for domestic electricity production,
which threatens to shrink the amount available for export. And
there has been no progress in diversifying the economy away from
reliance on oil export revenues.
************************************************************
For a story on the Iraq-Saudi OPEC standoff:
OPEC graphic:
Oil producer graphic:
OPEC interactive graphic:
************************************************************
SAUDI ARABIA'S BURDEN
The Saudi political and economic model depends on
maintaining production at around 9-10 million barrels per day
while keeping prices high. But the kingdom faces a growing
threat from competing sources of supply that are economic at
prices well below the current $110 per barrel and hungry to
capture market share.
Saudi Arabia's giant conventional oil fields will ensure
that it remains the biggest low-cost exporter. But it is likely
to face an increasingly uncomfortable trade off between
supporting prices and maintaining market share.
Saudi Arabia has faced this problem before. Between 1981 and
1985, Saudi production fell almost two-thirds, from 10.3 million
barrels per day to just 3.8 million, and its share of the global
market dropped from 16 percent to 6 percent, as the kingdom
tried to re-balance the market ().
Saudi Arabia was forced to cut its own production to
accommodate rising supplies from the North Sea and North
America, quota cheating by other members of OPEC, and falling
demand following the second oil shock in 1979-81.
"Huge new (oil) developments were taking place outside
OPEC," as chronicled by Daniel Yergin in "The Prize," his
magisterial history of the oil market.
"The major build up of production in Mexico, Alaska and the
North Sea coincided with the turmoil of the second oil shock.
Egypt was also becoming a significant exporter. So were
Malaysia, Angola and China. Many other countries became
producers and exporters, minor league in themselves but
significant in the aggregate".
"Major innovations were also improving exploration,
production and transportation technologies."
"Significant changes were also taking place in demand,"
Yergin wrote. "The massive twentieth century march toward higher
and higher dependence on oil within the total energy mix was
reversed by higher prices, security considerations and
government policies."
It all sounds very familiar. Over the last decade, the
escalation in Brent prices from $20 in 2002 to more than $110 in
2012 has induced a similar response. Surging exploration and
production activity is now translating into rising output
outside OPEC and the Middle East, while determined conservation
measures are cutting oil consumption across North America and
Europe.
Just as in the early 1980s, Saudi Arabia may struggle in the
next few years to achieve an acceptable price, which officials
put around $100 per barrel, for all the oil it wants to sell.
TWILIGHT IN THE DESERT?
The threat of too much rival oil and falling export revenues
is a remarkable turnaround since the middle of the last decade,
when oil analysts were worried about Saudi Arabia's ability to
keep pace with growing global demand, amid fears that global
production was peaking.
In his controversial monograph "Twilight in the Desert,"
energy consultant Matthew Simmons warned that Saudi Arabia would
struggle to maintain let alone increase production as output
from its ageing super-giant fields went into decline.
Published in 2005 when fears about peak oil were at their
height, and provocatively sub-titled "the coming Saudi oil shock
and the world economy," the book now feels rather dated as a
result of the shale revolution.
But it is a reminder that oil is a cyclical business in
which supply shortages, price spikes and revenue booms have
always been followed by a bust, with prices sinking low enough
for long enough to force developers to abandon new projects.
This time is unlikely to be any different.
COMPETITORS, CONSERVATION
The massive rise in prices means Saudi Arabia will face
intense competition from shale, conventional exploration off the
coasts of Latin America and Africa, and even more hostile
environments like the Barents Sea and the Arctic.
If the price gap between oil and gas remains sufficiently
wide, gas is also likely to grab increasing share of the
transportation market, where compressed natural gas (CNG),
liquefied natural gas (LNG) and even gas-to-liquids (GTL) are
all attractive alternatives with gas prices below $8 per million
British thermal units and oil prices above $90.
Compounding the problem, projected oil demand is now
expected to grow much more slowly than a few years ago as a
result of conservation measures.
Conservation has so far mostly been limited to the advanced
industrial economies, where the United States and the EU have
both enacted tough new efficiency standards for vehicles.
But as the United States, Europe and Japan reduce their
oil-intensity, emerging markets like China will come under
pressure to follow suit or develop their own domestic resources
to avoid becoming uncompetitive.
All these problems for Saudi Arabia (rival supplies,
substitution, conservation and growing domestic oil and gas
burning) are likely to materialise over the 2015-2020 timeframe.
MANAGING THE OIL PRICE LOWER
Saudi Arabia's challenge will be to manage the price of oil
down to the point at which the urgency goes out of energy
conservation and some of these rival supply projects are
cancelled. If the kingdom cannot manage the price down, the
market will eventually adjust of its own accord, just as it did
in the 1980s, which will be much more disruptive.
Prices are unlikely to sink back to the levels prevailing in
the 1990s (around $30 to $40 after adjusting for inflation). But
price falls to $50, $60 or $70 are quite conceivable.
Anyone who thinks prices could not fall that low because of
the high cost of marginal supplies like Canada's tar sands,
shale oil wells and deepwater is ignoring a lesson from history
that prices can fall below marginal costs for quite a long time
before the supply and demand rebalance, as well as the amount of
cost-reducing technical progress that is being achieved within
the industry.
Even a real price of $70-80 per barrel might seem quite
uncomfortable for Saudi Arabia, given the rise in the kingdom's
social spending, particularly if it was accompanied by a drop in
volumes as a result of competition for market share and rising
domestic consumption.
Saudi Arabia probably needs a modest decline in oil prices
now to avert a much larger crash later, as well as a more
determined effort to cut wasteful domestic energy consumption
and diversify the economy away from its over-reliance on oil
export revenues.
The kingdom has received a remarkable windfall from high
prices over the last decade. Now it must show that it has not
been squandered.