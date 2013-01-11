By John Kemp
LONDON Jan 11 Fracking and a global surge in
offshore exploration pose the biggest challenge to Saudi
Arabia's oil policy since the 1980s.
For Saudi policymakers, the question will be how to maintain
market share and export revenues amid a host of competing
supplies from shale and other unconventional deposits, offshore
fields in Latin America and Africa, the Arctic, and rivals
within OPEC such as Iraq and Iran.
By the end of the decade, worldwide production of crude and
condensates will hit 99.7 million barrels per day, according to
a reference scenario published late last year by the Energy
Information Administration (EIA) ("Annual Energy Outlook 2013"
Early Release Overview).
Liquids production will be almost 7 million barrels per day
(7 percent) higher than the EIA forecast just two years earlier
in its 2011 reference scenario (Chart:).
Few analysts and commentators on the oil markets have yet
appreciated the extent to which the outlook has changed in just
five years. In 2008, most observers were worried about peaking
oil production. Five years on, the problem is how to manage
future abundance.
There is no reason to think 2020 demand will be 7 million
barrels a day higher than was expected two years ago. The extra
oil is almost as much as Saudi Arabia currently produces today.
So prices will have to fall to stimulate faster consumption
growth and discourage development of at least some rival sources
of supply.
SQUABBLING OVER SHARE
The problem will be familiar to the Saudis. Throughout the
1960s and then again in the 1980s and much of the 1990s, the
kingdom was locked in protracted disputes with the other big
producers in the Middle East (Iran, Iraq and Kuwait) as well as
with Venezuela and Russia over how to allocate market share and
avoid overproduction.
In both cases, the kingdom experienced a painful crash in
oil prices before the balance between supply and demand and
stable market shares was restored.
History looks set to repeat itself. Saudi Arabia will be
fighting on two fronts. It needs to restrict the amount of new
production outside OPEC, while agreeing how to share out
production within the cartel with its principal rivals, Iraq and
Iran.
Iraq had been pushed outside the market-sharing mechanism -
Iraq by sanctions on former President Saddam Hussein and two
wars with the United States and its allies. Iran now is
effectively out due to U.S. and EU sanctions.
Iraq is now busily raising its own output from the southern
oilfields, while semi-independent Kurdistan is busy trying to
find transit routes and takers for production from the north.
As for Iran, Saudi Arabia and its closest allies, Kuwait and
the UAE, have effectively seized about 1 million barrels in
market share as a result of sanctions. But at some point, once
the standoff over the nuclear issue is resolved, those Iranian
barrels will return.
PRICES WILL HAVE TO FALL
The challenge is how to share out production given the
available demand. Saudi Arabia's giant conventional oilfields
have some of the lowest production costs in the industry. But it
would need to drive prices significantly lower to shut off rival
sources of supply.
Continued drilling in the Bakken, Eagle Ford and other shale
plays in the United States, coupled with dramatic improvements
in efficiency, strongly suggests shale production is economic at
prices well below $100 per barrel and possibly even below $80.
Deepwater and Arctic drilling, as well as exotic options
such as gas to liquids, are more expensive and risky, but
previous estimates by the International Energy Agency (IEA) and
other forecasters put their breakeven points well below $100 per
barrel. As the technology improves and drilling firms get more
experience, costs are likely to fall further.
Saudi Arabia and the other big OPEC producers have frozen
the major oil companies out of their countries or set such
stringent terms that the majors have declined to invest much.
But that has encouraged the international oil companies and
smaller independents to search for more hospitable parts of the
world with more generous access terms.
To shut off some of the corporate cash flow supporting all
this exploration and production activity, oil prices must fall
or some other means must be found to discourage investment
(perhaps a rise in either economic or oil price volatility).
Because on present trends the world will be awash in oil and
condensates by the end of the decade. Sooner or later Saudi
Arabia will have to accept lower prices, a reduction in its
market share, or both.