By John Kemp
GENEVA, June 26 Shale has revolutionised oil and
gas supply and the global political balance in less than five
years, transforming the narrative from one about "peak energy"
into a story about managing abundance.
The revolution stems from the application of two mature
technologies (horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing) in a
new context to unlock oil and gas from well known rock
formations that were previously impossible to tap because of
their low permeability.
Horizontal drilling and fracking have dramatically expanded
the range of potential rock formations that can be targeted for
oil and gas production. Shale resources are vast and much more
widely distributed than conventional oil and gas fields.
If the industry's full potential is realised, the centre of
gravity in the global oil and gas markets will shift away from
dependence on the Middle East, North Africa and Russia (for
gas).
But while the potential is global, the only significant
quantities of shale oil and gas that have been produced so far
have been in the United States. Elsewhere the industry's
potential remains theoretical.
Shale is a profoundly disruptive technology that touches all
aspects of the oil and gas markets from production, costs,
refining and transport routes to the balance of power.
It is disruptive because it has emerged in the middle of the
cost curve and threatens to displace higher-cost oil and gas
production.
It is also complicating policy on climate change by
threatening to provide a practically unlimited source of fossil
energy at relatively low prices.
Shale is turning the United States from the world's largest
energy importer into a significant exporter, at least in some
areas, conferring a competitive advantage on U.S. manufacturers
in energy-intensive industries such as iron, steel and
chemicals.
Shale is already altering the political balance, and the
revolution is still in its infancy.
The central question now is how far the industry can be
scaled up and spread beyond the shores of North America.
Most of the obstacles are above ground in the form of
politics, regulation and environmental acceptability, rather
than geological or technical.
Market analyst John Kemp gave a presentation exploring the
implications for Reuters' clients in Geneva on Tuesday. A copy
is available on the internet at link.reuters.com/cyd29t
