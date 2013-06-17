(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, June 17 Even without a relaxation of the
ban on U.S. crude oil exports, the ripples of the shale
revolution have already reached Asia.
Nowhere is that more obvious than in changes it has forced
in the official selling prices Saudi Arabia charges to its
customers.
More than half of Saudi Arabia's crude exports head to
refineries in China and the rest of Asia. Not a single barrel of
U.S. shale oil is sent to the region because of the export ban.
Nonetheless soaring output of light sweet crudes from shales
in North Dakota and Texas has already profoundly affected
selling prices by displacing former imports from Nigeria, Libya
and other light oil producers.
One result has been a sharp narrowing of the former pricing
differential between light and heavy crudes, which has
intensified problems for African light crude producers.
SAUDI GRADES
Prior to 2011, the marginal barrel demanded by refiners
around the world was becoming progressively lighter and sweeter,
while the marginal barrel offered by producers was becoming
heavier and sourer, creating a record price gap between light
and heavy crude oils.
Since 2011, the situation reversed. The marginal barrel
demanded by refineries is heavier and sourer, while the marginal
barrel offered to the market is lighter and sweeter shale oil,
causing the gap to narrow.
The sharp turnaround is evident in the structure of Saudi
official selling prices (OSPs). In June, the OSP for heavy Saudi
crude sold to Asian refiners was just $2.70 below the price for
light crude, compared with a gap of almost $6 two years ago (link.reuters.com/hek88t).
Saudi Arabia exports various crude grades, each of which is
a blend of output from different fields and priced separately,
under a formula system of premiums and discounts linked to
international benchmarks. Sales of Arab Light, Arab Medium and
Arab Heavy to refiners in Asia are all benchmarked against
Oman/Dubai crude and ultimately Brent.
All Saudi crudes are denser and contain more sulphur than
international markers like Brent and West Texas Intermediate
(WTI).
Vacuum distillation of Arab Medium and Arab Heavy leaves 60
percent heavy residues compared with just 40 percent for Brent,
according to an assay published by researchers from Lukoil and
Bulgaria's University of Chemical Technology and Metallurgy
("Evaluation of crude oil quality" Feb 2010).
Both Saudi crude grades contain a large share of asphaltenes
and other large molecules that can't be used in gasoline, diesel
and jet fuel. Vacuum residues must therefore be processed
further, which is expensive, or sold at a loss for use as road
cover or in marine bunker fuels and industrial boilers.
Arab Medium and Arab Heavy also contain 7 times more sulphur
than Brent, and substantially more nickel and vanadium which
poison (deactivate) refinery catalysts. This also makes them
much more difficult and expensive to handle.
MIND THE GAP
Until 2008, increasingly stringent regulations for sulphur
in gasoline and diesel sent refiners chasing after light low
sulphur feedstock.
At the time, all of the world's spare capacity was held by
Saudi Arabia, in the form of fields that could only produce
heavier and sourer oils.
The resulting squeeze on light sweet crude availability sent
Arab Light to an increasing premium, while denser and sourer
oils like Arab Medium and Arab Heavy were offered at discount,
reflecting the greater difficulty that refining them presented.
By the middle of 2008, Arab Heavy was being offered to
refiners in Asia more than $8 per barrel below Arab Light, and
the gap briefly touched $10 in June.
Sharply reduced demand for all crudes amid the recession in
2009 crushed the differential. The gap began to re-emerge in
2010 and early 2011 as the global economy recovered.
Since the middle of 2011, soaring output of light sweet
crudes from U.S. shale formations have saturated the light end
of the market, while new refineries in Asia and the Middle East
have come onstream designed to handle heavier crudes.
In 2012 the United States reported the largest one-year
increase in oil production for any country on record. Almost all
of this extra oil has been light and sweet from shale formations
like North Dakota's Bakken and Eagle Ford in Texas.
Surging production of shale oil has backed out an equivalent
amount of light sweet oil imports from Nigeria and Algeria,
which are now being offered into Asia instead.
Iran's exports have been cut by sanctions, which has
tightened supply at the heavy sour end of the market.
In theory, Saudi Arabia should be able to extract higher
prices for its oil during third quarter, when soaring summer
temperatures at home cause a peak in crude burning to meet
electricity demand, and the availability of crude for export
should be tightest.
Instead, this year mounting competition from rival
medium-sour producer Iraq as well as light-sweet producers such
as Nigeria and Algeria, has forced Saudi Arabia to offer its
customers more attractive official selling prices for all crude
grades in July to defend market share.
Shale is pitting OPEC's Middle Eastern and African members
against one another.
