(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON May 7 U.S. coal miners have been among
the biggest victims of the shale revolution and tougher emission
controls on power plants.
But while the massive low-cost open-cast mines west of the
Mississippi have seen output hold up, high-cost producers in the
east have borne the full brunt of falling domestic coal
combustion.
U.S. coal miners produced about 1,016 million short tons
last year, down just over 7 percent from 1,094 million tons a
decade earlier, according to estimates published by the U.S.
Energy Information Administration (EIA).
Production losses have been concentrated in the eastern
portion of the country, especially the smaller, older and more
challenging mines of Appalachia. Regional output sank to just
294 million tons in 2012, down by a fifth from 369 million in
2002.
Output has been hit particularly hard in eastern Kentucky,
where production is down 32 percent or 31 million tonnes a year
compared with 2002. Other big falls have occurred in West
Virginia (15 million tonnes, 10 percent) and Pennsylvania (9
million tonnes, 13 percent).
By contrast, output from the Interior region has risen by 30
million to 180 million tons, and output from the mega mines of
the West, which includes Wyoming, has remained flat at about
540-550 million tons. Wyoming's production alone has risen by
more than 25 million tons over the last decade to over 400
million (Charts 1 and 2).
The entire coal industry is under pressure from cheap gas
prices and increasingly tougher clean air regulations, which
have seen many power generators switch to cleaner burning
natural gas or renewables like wind.
Power generators consumed 827 million short tons of coal
last year, down from 988 million tons in 2002 and a peak of more
than a billion tons in 2007. At the same time, gas consumption
has surged, from 6.1 trillion cubic feet to almost 9.5 trillion
(Chart 3).
Appalachian miners are at a fourfold disadvantage. Their
nearest customers are being hit hardest by shale. Their mines
are smaller and less efficient. Their coal is relatively high in
sulphur that is costly for power producers to remove from the
exhaust gases. And they are on the wrong side of the country to
benefit from strongly growing coal demand in Asia.
MARGINALISED BY GAS
Coal is a high-volume low-value commodity. Transport costs
play an important role in consumption decisions. Most of the
country's coal-fired power plants lie in the central and eastern
parts of the country, where they have traditionally sourced
large quantities of coal from producers in Appalachia and the
Interior.
Power plants in just two census regions - East North Central
(Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin) and the South
Atlantic (Delaware, District of Columbia, West Virginia,
Maryland, Virginia, the Carolinas, Georgia and Florida) -
accounted for almost 44 percent of all power generated from coal
in 2002.
Other parts of the East were responsible for most of the
rest. The Pacific West and Mountain states accounted for just 10
percent of coal-fired generation in 2002.
The amount of power generated from coal has fallen in 8 out
of 10 census regions over the last decade, and in 37 states.
Just 11 states generated more power from coal in 2012 than 2002.
But as the largest users, eastern regions have experienced
some of the biggest reductions. Generators in the South Atlantic
states cut their consumption by almost 78 million tons last year
compared with 2002 (19 percent).
New England's coal consumption for electricity generation
has been slashed by almost two-thirds, while the Middle Atlantic
states of New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania have seen an
average reduction of 21 percent (Chart 4).
***************************************
Chart 1: link.reuters.com/cec87t
Chart 2: link.reuters.com/kac87t
Chart 3: link.reuters.com/nac87t
Chart 4: link.reuters.com/qac87t
Chart 5: link.reuters.com/sac87t
***************************************
Coal's last big redoubt is in the East North Central region
- the five states bordering the Great Lakes to the south and
west. Not only is the region the largest coal-fired power
generator in the country, it has also seen one of the smallest
percentage declines over the last 10 years. Even here, though,
coal is under attack from environmental regulations.
In 2011, Wisconsin relied on coal for 63 percent of its
electricity generation, and the state has lagged behind in the
development of clean alternatives like wind farms. On April 22,
however, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the
U.S. Department of Justice announced a settlement with the
Wisconsin Power and Light Company for alleged violations of the
Clean Air Act.
The deal will require Wisconsin Power and Light to invest
more than $1 billion in pollution control at three large
coal-fired power plants and to permanently retire, refuel or
repower four other coal-fired generating units. The firm also
agreed to spend up to $5 million buying solar power or
installing solar panels.
It is the 26th settlement EPA has reached as part of an
aggressive enforcement programme targeting coal-fired plants
nationwide. Enforcement is making operations more difficult for
existing coal generators, even before new emissions standards
come into force in 2014-15 effectively barring construction of
new coal-fired plants without carbon capture and storage (CCS)
technology.
EXPENSIVE AND DIRTY
Appalachia's mines tend to be smaller and more expensive
than those in the Interior and especially the huge mines of the
West.
In 2011, Appalachia had 1,141 working mines, producing an
average 295,000 short tons per annum. By contrast each of the
103 mines in the Interior was producing almost 1.05 million
short tons on average. The 52 massive mines in the West averaged
more than 11 million. Wyoming's 17 massive open-cast pits
produced an average of almost 26 million tons each in 2011.
Crucially, the West contains the largest reserves of
low-sulphur coal. As emissions controls become increasingly
stringent, the West's low-sulphur production has become more
attractive for domestic power producers.
More than 80 percent of the country's low-sulphur coal is
found in the West. Most coal output in Appalachia is medium or
high sulphur, and the Interior region's coal is almost all high
in sulphur, according to EIA estimates.
THE ROAD TO CHINA
Miners have turned to export markets to make up for some of
the demand lost at home.
Exports of both metallurgical grade and thermal coal have
risen steeply, doubling since 2009. Nearly 70 million tons of
metallurgical grade coal and 45 million tons of other (thermal)
coal were exported last year, according to the U.S.
International Trade Commission (USITC), up from 37 million and
17 million tons respectively in 2009 (Chart 5).
Virtually all exports are sent east and south by rail and
barge to the East and Gulf Coast before being loaded onto bulk
carriers. More than 47 million tons were exported last year
through Norfolk, Virginia, while New Orleans handles 25 million
tons, Baltimore, Maryland handles over 19 million and Mobile,
Alabama does 8 million.
Most coal still heads to traditional export markets Europe,
Canada and Latin America, most of which have taken increasing
amounts in the last decade (Canada is the main exception, where
exports were down in 2012 compared with 2002).
But coal producers are eyeing major potential new markets in
Asia, especially China. Despite having enormous domestic
reserves and production, "China replaced Japan as the largest
coal importer in 2011," according to the International Energy
Agency and "China now drives development of the global coal
market on the demand side," ("Coal Medium-Term Market Report
2012").
Western coal producers are far better placed to take
advantage of new markets in Asia. Proposals to develop new
export routes to take coal from Montana and Wyoming by rail and
barge to the West Coast then tranship it to Asia via new
terminals in British Columbia, Washington state and Oregon have
sparked a fierce opposition from environmentalists and community
groups.
But assuming these terminals are eventually approved, the
Western mega mines stand to be the main beneficiaries,
entrenching the growing divide between decline in the East and a
healthier coal industry in the West.
(Editing by James Jukwey)