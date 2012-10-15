By John Kemp
LONDON Oct 15 Requests from Shell, BP and
Vitol, among others, to start sending substantial amounts of
U.S. crude to refineries in Canada have hit the headlines, as
oil producers try to find outlets for surging production of
light oil from North Dakota and elsewhere by easing decades-old
restrictions on exporting domestically produced crude
.
Less well-known is that record volumes of light hydrocarbons
such as propane, butane and pentane are already being exported,
as oil and gas producers seek alternative markets for the
prodigious quantity of natural gas liquids (NGLs) now being
produced alongside oil and gas from shale formations.
Record volumes of natural gasoline (pentanes-plus) are being
sent to Canada for use as diluents to transport heavy crudes
being produced from Alberta's tar sands. Butane goes mostly to
Canada as well. But propane and propylene are being exported
more widely across Latin America to Brazil, Chile, Ecuador,
Honduras, Mexico and Venezuela, as well as to more far-flung
destinations like China and Europe.
****************************************
Chart 1:
Chart 2:
Chart 3:
Chart 4:
Chart 5:
****************************************
NGL exports tripled between 2006 and 2011, from 68,000
barrels per day to 249,000 barrels per day. In July 2012,
exports hit a near-record 321,000 barrels per day, according to
the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the independent
statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy (Chart 1).
Natural gasoline, exported exclusively to Canada, accounts
for one-third of the total. Most of the rest is
propane/propylene, with a small but growing volume of butane
(Charts 2-4).
Butane exports are seasonal, peaking in the summer, when air
quality regulations severely restrict the amount of butane that
can be blended into the gasoline supply. Some butane is put into
storage for blending into winter gasoline. But the petroleum
industry is increasingly relying on exports as a safety valve.
Even with record exports, the U.S. oil and gas industry has
struggled to find markets for all the NGLs coming onstream.
NGL stocks currently stand at 188 million barrels, up from
147 million at the same point last year, according to EIA. As a
result, butane prices have fallen to just $62 per barrel, down
from $75 in 2011. Natural gasoline prices are down to $87, from
almost $100 last year (Chart 5).
EXPORTS OF LIGHT SWEET OIL
The same oversupply problem that has bedevilled NGL
producers is likely to occur with the light sweet crude oils
being produced from Bakken and other shale plays.
U.S. imports of light sweet crude (mostly from West Africa)
will dry up by 2014, according to Total, due to rising
production from Bakken and other shale deposits as well as
because of U.S. refinery closures.
But the increasing domestic output of light sweet crude is a
poor match for U.S. refineries, which have been reconfigured to
process much heavier and sulphurous oils and need heavier oils
to produce more heating oil and diesel.
Pressure will therefore build for the federal government to
permit crude exports.
CCL EXPORT RESTRICTIONS
Crude exports are regulated under the Energy Policy and
Conservation Act (1975), the Mineral Leasing Act (1920), the
Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act Amendments (1978), and the
Naval Petroleum Reserves Production Act.
Crude is listed as a commodity in "short supply" on the
Commerce Control List (CCL) drawn up and enforced by the Bureau
of Industry and Security (BIS) at the U.S. Department of
Commerce.
"A license is required for the export of crude oil to all
destinations, including Canada," according to BIS (15 CFR
754.2).
However, exports of refined products and natural gas are not
restricted in this way. So the regulations need to distinguish
between them and crude - which is not as easy as it sounds,
since they all contain mixtures of liquid and gaseous
hydrocarbons in various proportions.
"Crude oil is defined as a mixture of hydrocarbons that
existed in liquid phase in underground reservoirs and remains
liquid at atmospheric pressure after passing through surface
separating facilities and which has not been processed through a
crude oil distillation tower," according to BIS.
"Included are reconstituted crude petroleum, and lease
condensate and liquid hydrocarbons produced from tar sands,
gilsonite and oil shale. Drip gases are also included, but
topped crude oil, residual oil, and other finished and
unfinished oils are excluded" (15 CFR 754.2(a)).
OIL SWAP TRANSACTIONS
BIS will generally approve export applications to Canada of
crude for consumption or use therein (Section 754.2(b)(ii)).
Other exports are reviewed on a case-by-case basis. They are
usually only allowed if the exports are part of an "overall
transaction" that will:
(A) result directly in the importation into the United
States of an equal or greater quantity, and an equal or better
quality, of crude oil or products;
(B) take place only under contracts that may be terminated
in the event of a disruption to U.S. oil supplies; and
(C) the applicant can show that for "compelling economic or
technological reasons" the crude cannot reasonably be marketed
in the United States.
In other words, U.S. crude can only be exported as part of a
"swap arrangement." It must be exchanged for more or better
crude or products, under contracts that can be interrupted if
necessary, and where the swap is needed for refining or
marketing reasons which are beyond the exporter's control.
LIGHT ENDS ARE NOT CRUDE
BIS regulations explain the pattern of U.S. oil and gas
exports to date. Butane and propane are both very light
hydrocarbons that do not remain liquid once brought to the
surface and separated from the gas and oil, unless they are
chilled and/or pressurised. Both therefore fall outside the
definition of crude and can be exported without restriction.
Natural gasoline remains liquid and is therefore defined as
crude by BIS. It can be exported without restriction to Canada,
but any other destination requires BIS approval, which explains
why all but very tiny quantities of pentanes-plus are sent to
Canada.
Everything heavier than pentane is liquid at atmospheric
pressure, so exports are severely restricted except to Canada.
In 2011, the United States exported 47,000 barrels per day
of crude, according to EIA, almost all from the Midwest region
(PADD 2), with tiny amounts from the Northeast (PADD 1). Every
drop went to refineries in Canada.
LOBBYING LANDSCAPE FOR SWAPS
The simplest way to obtain approval to export the emerging
surplus of light sweet crude would be to propose a swap.
U.S. oil producers would send crude north to Canadian
refineries, then re-import an equivalent volume of products for
the U.S. domestic market, citing the difficulty of marketing
sufficient light crude to U.S. oil refineries given the
limitations of the domestic refining system.
If U.S. light crude production continues to grow, it may
eventually be necessary to approve swap arrangements with
refineries further afield.
The main constraint is political. U.S. refiners can be
expected to lobby fiercely against swap transactions, since they
benefit most from the over-supply of captive domestic crude. And
export opponents will be able to mount a powerful emotional
appeal to keeping "American oil" at home for American use.
Against this, domestic producers will lobby to be allowed to
export to maximise the economic value of their output, and will
likely receive strong support from trading companies.
Some form of exports seem inevitable. While policymakers
speak of energy independence and may want to reserve U.S. crude
and natural gas production for the exclusive use of domestic
refiners and customers, it makes no commercial or technical
sense to prohibit all exports, given the growing mismatch
between what U.S. oil fields are producing, U.S. refiners can
handle, and U.S. customers need.