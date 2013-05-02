(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON May 2 The U.S. Merchant Marine Act 1920,
better known to most people as the Jones Act, may be a
protectionist anachronism, but there is no prospect of
meaningful reform in the next few years.
The law generally requires that the maritime transport of
cargo between points in the United States be carried by
U.S.-flagged vessels that are at least 75 percent owned and
crewed by U.S. citizens, with U.S. officers and built in U.S.
shipyards.
East Coast oil refiners have started to complain that U.S.
crude is being shipped from the Gulf Coast to refineries in
Canada, while they have to pay four times as much in shipping
costs because of the Jones Act, according to a Reuters report.
"I hear there is talk in Washington about modifying the
Jones Act," Joe Petrowski, chief executive of oil retail and
wholesale group Gulf Oil, said on CNBC last week. "If that
happens, it would be very good news for the industry."
He shouldn't hold his breath. The Obama administration and
congressional Democrats have no reason to do favours for the oil
industry after it supported Republicans during the 2012 election
campaign.
Even without this estrangement, advocates of reform cannot
marshal enough lobbying muscle to overcome entrenched resistance
from the shipping industry and elements of both Congress and the
Executive Branch.
BAD PUBLIC POLICY
Jones Act restrictions apply to cargo shipping between the
U.S. mainland and Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico; along the
Atlantic, Gulf and Pacific Coasts; down the St Lawrence Seaway;
and between the East and West Coasts via the Panama Canal.
Passed in the wake of the First World War, the purpose is to
provide the United States with a strong fleet of merchant ships
capable of serving as a naval and military auxiliary in time of
war or national emergency, an efficient shipbuilding capacity,
and a pool of skilled mariners and shipbuilders who can be
quickly and readily mobilised.
Critics blame the act for raising the cost of coastal
shipping, pushing up the cost of living on islands such as
Puerto Rio and Hawaii, creating periodic shortages of specialist
vessels, distorting trade flows and even hampering cleanup and
fuel movements after the Deepwater Horizon oil spill and
Hurricane Sandy.
Jones Act restrictions have been assailed by both liberal
and conservative sources. "Like other protectionist laws, it
increases the price of goods and services to American
consumers," the Washington Post warned in a 2010 editorial,
though the paper admitted "how much is a matter of debate".
"If FedEx can move cargo across the country in European-made
Airbuses, why can't a boat built in, say, Canada, ship wheat
from Los Angeles to Honolulu? The Jones Act lobby crushed the
last attempt at reform back in the 1990s. May the next one meet
with more success," the newspaper hoped, forlornly.
Shippers in Puerto Rico and Hawaii have complained that
freight rates on routes covered by the Jones Act are higher than
for longer journeys between the United States and foreign ports.
Costs may cause trade diversion. Companies in Puerto Rico
told congressional investigators they sometimes purchase
products from foreign countries rather than the United States
because transportation charges are cheaper.
"An oil and gas importer in Puerto Rico told us that the
company makes purchasing decisions based on the total price of
oil and gas ...(It) generally does not purchase from U.S.
suppliers because the total cost is higher as a result of the
differential in transportation costs," the Government
Accountability Office (GAO) wrote in a report to Congress
("Puerto Rico: characteristics of the island's maritime trade
and potential effects of modifying the Jones Act" March 2013).
NO CHANCE OF CHANGE
Like most protectionist measures, the Jones Act is bad
public policy. Its objectives could be achieved more efficiently
through subsidies. But that would make the costs more apparent -
one reason seafarers, domestic shipping companies, legislators
and many officials in the federal government are united in
preferring flagging restrictions.
Even if the Jones Act is costly, there is almost no chance
that the law will be changed.
The act has powerful backing from a spectrum of vested
interests including U.S. vessel owners, unions, shipyards, and
elements of the Defense Department and the Department of
Transportation's Maritime Administration (MARAD).
It is a classic case where the benefits of the law are
concentrated on a few, while costs are borne widely.
Beneficiaries have strong incentives to lobby intensively, while
the much larger number of individuals who bear the costs have
less incentive to do anything about it.
The act has been supported by presidents from both parties.
Every one of the last five presidents has supported it. (www.mctf.com/statements.html)
"You ... can count on me to support the Jones Act and the
continued exclusion of maritime services in international trade
agreements," Barack Obama promised in a letter to the Seafarers
International Union when he was running for president in 2008.
President George W Bush was similarly unequivocal when he
said in 2006: "It is important for presidents to embrace the
Jones Act. I have for five-and-a-half years as the president
supported the Jones Act and will continue to do so."
"My administration ... continues to support the Jones Act,"
President Clinton said in 1997, "as essential to the maintenance
of the nation's commercial and maritime interests."
Even Ronald Reagan, running in 1980, was clear: "I can
assure you that a Reagan administration will not support
legislation that would jeopardise this long-standing policy ...
or the jobs dependent on it."
COSTS AND BENEFITS
The GAO concluded its recent study about the impact on
Puerto Rico ambivalently.
"Modifying the Jones Act in Puerto Rico would have uncertain
effects and may result in difficult tradeoffs," which was hardly
a clarion call for change.
Lifting some or all of the restrictions on routes to Puerto
Rico might cut freight rates by introducing foreign competition,
though foreign carriers choosing to enter U.S. markets would
find themselves subject to U.S. laws, so the cost advantage
might be small. In any event, it would probably set off a wave
of consolidation and force higher-cost operators to exit from
the market, so lower temporarily lower freight rates might not
be sustained.
Repealing the restrictions would almost certainly harm
domestic shipbuilders, with some impact on military
preparedness, but the impact is difficult to quantify.
Beyond Puerto Rico, the GAO has not been asked to do a full
study of the act since 1998, indicating just how far down the
policy agenda modifying the Jones Act has slipped.
WAIVERS NOT REPEAL
In practice, there is strong support for maintaining the
Jones Act, with the president issuing temporary waivers in the
event of emergencies when there is not enough shipping to meet a
sudden surge in demand.
President Bush waived the act for 19 days following
Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The Obama administration issued
waivers in 2011 to facilitate the release of emergency oil from
the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR); then again in 2012 to aid
fuel transfers to the Northeast after Hurricane Sandy.
Shipowners and maritime unions have generally not opposed
temporary, narrowly defined waivers, provided they are clearly a
last resort.
The 2011 oil release provides the best case study. The
initial invitation issued by the Department of Energy promised
SPR buyers a blanket exemption from the Jones Act to allow them
to carry crude away in foreign-flagged tankers. However, it was
amended within 24 hours to remove references to the blanket
waiver. Officials had forgotten to check with the White House,
where the president's advisers were reportedly furious.
A few days later, the administration published a special
procedure allowing SPR purchasers to apply individually for
waivers on an expedited basis and receive a decision within 48
hours, after checks that no U.S.-flagged vessels were available.
There is a revealing coda to this story. Most of the 30
million barrels of oil eventually sold was carried away by
tanker, and in every case the buyer applied for and obtained an
individual waiver.
East Coast refiners, traders, shippers and policy wonks may
not like the law, but they do not have the lobbying muscle to
repeal it.
(editing by Jane Baird)