(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Oct 10 The shale boom has left some of
the most sophisticated refineries in the United States hunting
across Europe and Africa for more of the heavy residue left over
from other refiners' crude distillation units, as they try to
find a use for all the expensive coking units built in the last
decade.
U.S. refineries invested heavily in delayed coking units,
anticipating they would be processing increasing quantities of
heavy crude from sources such as Venezuela, Canada and Saudi
Arabia. Instead they have found themselves processing light
crudes from shale plays such as North Dakota's Bakken and the
Eagle Ford in Texas.
The result is that many cokers are underutilized. U.S.
refineries are therefore turning to imports of residuum from
refineries in Russia and Africa to earn a return. But it has
up-ended the economics of the refining business.
Expanding coking capacity in the United States, as well as
at a number of other refineries, such as India's giant Reliance
I and II plants at Jamnagar, has supported prices for heavier
crudes, even as the premium for light sweet oils has been eroded
by soaring output from shale formations, throwing a lifeline to
some of the simpler refineries along the U.S. East Coast and in
Europe.
SCRAPING THE BOTTOM OF THE BARREL
Cokers convert the ultra-heavy molecules with boiling points
above 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit, left over from the atmospheric
and vacuum distillation units of a refinery, which would
otherwise be sold as low-value residual fuel oil, to more
valuable gasoline, naphtha and gas oil, as well as with coke for
sale to cement manufacturers and power producers.
In the process they unlock value from heavy and ultra-heavy
crudes, which contain a large proportion of high-boiling point
molecules that would otherwise have to be sold at a discount for
use in marine boilers and power plants.
***************************************
Chart 1: link.reuters.com/dyc33t
Chart 2: link.reuters.com/gyc33t
***************************************
Between 2002 and 2012, U.S. refineries increased their
maximum coking capacity by 450,000 barrels per day (20 percent)
from 2.224 million to 2.737 million barrels per day. But the
amount of fresh feed actually put into their cokers remained
unchanged at around 2 million barrels per day.
Coker utilization has dropped from around 89 percent to just
77.5 percent (Chart 1). It would have dropped even further if
U.S. refineries had not increased the amount of residuum
imported from older and less sophisticated refineries in the
former Soviet Union, North and West Africa to reprocess it.
PROCESSING OTHER REFINERS' WASTE
Because the crude oils processed at U.S. refineries are not
producing enough residuum, U.S. refineries have been forced to
source more from other refineries overseas that process heavier
crudes or lack their own coking facilities.
U.S. refiners have built a side business buying residuum at
a discount from other refiners and reprocessing it into more
valuable products and saleable coke.
Residuum imports have more than tripled, from just 100,000
barrels per day in 2002 to 343,000 last year, and 320,000 in the
first seven months of 2012.
Imports have risen, even though many of the traditional uses
for residuum, such as in power generation and marine boilers,
have been declining.
In June 2012, U.S. refiners imported a near-record 12.5
million barrels (418,000 barrels per day), according to the
Energy Information Administration (EIA), the independent
statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy. It was beaten
only by the 12.8 million barrels imported in October last year
(Chart 2).
More than two thirds of the imported residuum comes from
Russian refineries. The rest comes mainly from Algeria, Angola
and Kazakhstan, with more smaller and less frequent shipments
from refineries elsewhere.
The sudden rise in the availability of light (often sweet)
crude oils from shale formations, coupled with the big expansion
in processing capacity for heavier (more sulfurous) feedstock,
has sharply narrowed the price discounts for heavier crudes, as
more refineries chase heavy oils and residuum to keep their
cokers busy.
But it has also prolonged overcapacity in the global
refining system, by making it hard for the most complex
refineries to exploit their advantages over their simpler
rivals.
(Editing by James Jukwey)