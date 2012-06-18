(Lawrence Summers is a Reuters columnist. Any opinions
expressed are his own.)
By Lawrence Summers
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 18 As the G20 leaders
prepare to conclude their meeting today, once again good news
has had a half-life in the markets of less than 24 hours. Just
as news of European plans to stand behind Spanish banks rallied
markets and sentiment for only a few hours, a Greek election
outcome that was as good as could have been hoped did not even
buoy markets for a day. There could be no clearer evidence that
the current strategy of vowing that the European system will
hold together, addressing each crisis as it comes in the
minimally sufficient way and vowing at every juncture to build a
system that is sound in the long term has run its course.
Nor is the G20 likely to change anything, at least not
immediately. The troubled European economies and their
sympathizers will demand more emphasis on growth, lower interest
rates on their official debts and more transfers. The Germans
will show sympathy with the objective of reform but will insist
that financial integration must coincide with political
integration, noting that no one gives away a credit card without
maintaining control over its use. And the rest of the world will
express exasperation with Europe's failure to get its act
together and demand that more be done. Officials blessed with
more diplomatic ability than economic insight or courage will
produce a communique that politely expresses a measure of
satisfaction with steps under way, recognizes the need to do
more, and looks forward to continued coordination and dialogue.
The only good thing is that expectations are so low that this is
not likely to disappoint the markets very much.
The unfortunate truth is that European debtors and creditors
are both right in their main lines of argument. The borrowers
are right that austerity and internal devaluation have never
been a successful growth strategy, certainly not in an
environment where major trading partners are stagnating. The
suggested counterexamples, where fiscal consolidations have
preceded growth, involve either stagnation relative to
previously attained levels of income (Ireland and the Baltics)
or buoyant demand associated with surging export demand,
increasing competitiveness and low borrowing costs (many euro
members in the early years). They are also right in their claim
that even a previously healthy economy will quickly become very
sick if forced to operate for several years with interest rates
far above growth rates, as is the case across Southern Europe.
And experience is clear in suggesting that structural reform is
always difficult and slow-acting but much more difficult when an
economy is contracting and there is no sector to absorb those
displaced by reform.
Those chary of institutionalizing financial integration
without major political integration are right as well. A sound
system must involve those with deep pockets who are on the hook
for liabilities, either as borrowers or guarantors, having
control over borrowing decisions. A system where I borrow and
you repay is a prescription for unsustainable profligacy. This
is why there is now so much discussion of eurobonds and
Europe-wide deposit insurance being linked with much deeper
political integration. But there are two problems that lie
behind the soft references to greater integration. The first is
the question of who really has control. If decisions are to be
made on a genuinely euro-area basis, it is far from clear,
especially after the French election, that there is any kind of
majority or even plurality support for responsible policies. If
the idea is that the euro area's future will be on the ECB model
- a European facade behind which Teutonic policies are pursued -
it is far from clear that this will or should be acceptable
across the Continent.
The second is the magnitude of the transfers that could be
involved: A good guess would be that during the U.S. savings and
loan crisis the American Southwest received a transfer equal to
at least 20 percent of its GDP from the rest of the country. Is
there a real will to commit to potential transfers of this
magnitude in Europe? Maybe all of this can be resolved, but it
will surely not happen quickly.
Not all problems can be solved. It is not certain that the
full repayment of all currently contracted sovereign debts,
sustainable growth for all, and maintenance of all nations
currently on the euro will prove feasible. The private sector,
through its actions, is making clear that it recognizes this
painful reality. Official-sector planning needs to recognize it
as well. Outside of Europe, even as leaders hope for the best,
they need to plan for the worst, ensuring adequate liquidity and
demand in their economies even if the European situation
deteriorates rapidly. The fortification of the IMF is a start in
the right direction, but consideration needs to be given to
national policies, to trade finance and to social safety nets as
well.
But a euro-area collapse would be an economic disaster that
might define this quarter century. Its prospect must concentrate
the minds of all those in Los Cabos, not so much on reform as on
immediate action. Little needs to be, or probably should be,
said publicly. But those outside Europe must persuade those
inside Europe that the rules change when the stakes rise. The
ECB's credibility will mean little if there is no longer a
common currency. Issues of setting the right precedent seemed
much larger 24 hours before Lehman than 24 hours afterwards. Now
is the time for radical reductions in the rates charged by
official creditors to European sovereigns, for a willingness to
subordinate official debts - not for the purpose of privileging
private creditors but to offer a prospect for systemic
preservation - and for expansionary monetary policies in Europe
that prevent deflation and encourage the growth that can create
jobs and reduce debt burdens. Only if the system is preserved
can its future be debated.
(Lawrence Summers is the Charles W. Eliot University
Professor at Harvard and former U.S. Treasury secretary. He
speaks and consults widely on economic and financial issues.)