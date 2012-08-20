By Lawrence H. Summers
Aug 19 With the selection of Paul Ryan as the
Republican vice-presidential candidate, it is clear both
political parties agree that the central issue in the coming
presidential election will be the scale and scope of government
involvement in the U.S. economy. There will be disagreement over
what constituted "normal" levels of spending in the past and
indeed over what constitutes "spending." But there is a
widespread view in both parties that it is feasible and
desirable that in the future the federal government will be no
larger as a share of the overall economy than it has been
historically.
Unfortunately, this aspiration is unlikely to be achieved.
Even preserving the amount of government functions the U.S. had
before the financial crisis will require substantial increases
in the share of the economy devoted to the public sector. This
is the case for several structural reasons.
First, demographic change will greatly expand federal
outlays unless politicians decide to degrade the level of
protection traditionally provided to the elderly. Between Social
Security, Medicare and Medicaid, and other smaller programs,
about 32 percent of the U.S. federal budget, or about 7.7
percent of gross domestic product, is devoted to supporting
those over 65. The ratio of this age group to those of working
age will rise from 1:4.6 to 1:2.7 over the next generation,
implying an increase in federal spending of 5.6 percentage
points of GDP, if no other adjustments are made. True, as
Americans' health and life expectancy improve, it may be
appropriate to revise upward the assumed retirement age.
However, it will be unlikely to counteract the expected 34
percent increase over the next generation in the share of the
population that will be within 15 years of estimated life
expectancy.
Second, the accumulation of more debt and a return to normal
interest rates will raise the share of federal spending devoted
to interest payments. In 2007, before the financial crisis,
federal debt held by the public was equivalent to 36.3 percent
of GDP. In a very optimistic view, where recommendations such as
those of the National Commission on Fiscal Responsibility and
Reform (the Simpson-Bowles commission) are implemented, net debt
held by the public will nearly double, to 65 percent of GDP, by
2020. This implies that the federal government's outlays to
service its debt will rise from 1.7 percent of GDP in 2007 to
3.2 percent of GDP in 2020.
Third, increases in the price of what the federal government
buys relative to what the private sector buys will inevitably
increase the cost of state involvement in the economy. Since the
early 1980s, the price of hospital care and higher education has
risen fivefold relative to the price of cars and clothing and
more than a hundredfold relative to the price of televisions.
Similarly the complexity and hence the cost of everything from
cutting-edge scientific research to regulating banks rises
faster than overall inflation. These trends reflect long-running
developments in globalization and technology. They imply that if
government is to continue providing the same level of these
services, government spending as a share of the economy has to
rise, by at least 3 percent of GDP.
Fourth, several methods that have been used to repress the
deficit will soon be found to be unsustainable. Federal pension
liabilities and the deferred maintenance of federal
infrastructure are two examples.
Meanwhile, there is a steady decline in the fraction of tax
returns that are audited, and there is evidence of growing tax
noncompliance. Both are a reflection of unsustainable cuts in
spending. And in almost any reasonable view of the state's
responsibility, large increases in inequality, such as those we
have observed in recent years, should call forth increased
government activity. All of these factors suggest the likelihood
of increased pressure on federal budgets over the years ahead.
There are ways in which federal spending can be reduced.
Defense spending, which now represents 4.7 percent of GDP (its
average level over the past 40 years), could be reduced
significantly. On the other hand, the fact that in a dangerous
world our military is badly stretched by sustained deployments
that are far smaller than even the first Iraq war suggests there
is little ground for confidence that the Pentagon budget would
be cut dramatically.
In some areas, technology could greatly reduce government
costs, but it is important to recognize that by far the largest
parts of the federal budget involve cash or in-kind transfers.
These parts are far less susceptible to productivity-enhancing
technologies than areas that involve the production of goods or
services. There is scope for the elimination of outdated or
duplicate programs, but efforts to identify waste, fraud and
abuse invariably come up with only negligible savings.
For the next three months the U.S. will debate the merits of
growing versus shrinking government. But for the next three
decades the nation will confront the reality that major
structural changes in the economy will compel an increase in the
public sector's fraction of the total economy unless there is a
substantial scaling down in the functions that the federal
government has long performed. How government can best prepare
for the pressures that will come and how greater revenues can be
mobilized without damaging the economy are the great economic
questions for the next generation.