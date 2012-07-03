(The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own)
By A. Michael Lipper
July 3 The job of most securities analysts is to
focus on the probabilities of future security price movements.
Once in a while, good analysts should consider the
possibilities, no matter how unlikely, of the unexpected.
This is exactly why I am considering a potential bond fund
balloon bust or major leak.
For 33 months, my old firm, Lipper Inc - now a unit of
Thomson has been reporting net inflows into bond
funds. As we know, no tree grows to the sky, at least on Wall
Street. As interest rates are historically low, the appeal must
be perceived relative stability of bond fund prices.
The Federal Reserve Bank has promised to keep interest rates
low until possibly 2015. Is this like the sports coach promising
a winning season after losing for several years? Perhaps, since
economically we have not significantly moved ahead in five
years.
There are several key considerations that make swallowing
the Fed's pabulum difficult. The first is that the history of
interest rates has alternating chart patterns. For long periods
of time, the line representing interest rates is flat or gently
rising or falling.
At other times, there is explosive volatility. For example,
in the first three months of 1987, short-term rates jumped 382
basis points. Since it is 25 years later and we live in a
faster-moving world, it is just possible that when rates move
this time, it could again be explosive.
At the moment, the major acceptable collateral for much of
the lending and trading of securities and commodities are U.S.
Treasuries. The world is not as calm as it may seem.
While I am not predicting another MF Global collapse, recent
commodity price moves suggest that some disruption is possible.
In the current market, a rapid and unexpected dumping of
commodities could prove to be destabilizing to bond fund pricing
and could scare owners into redeeming their portfolios.
FLASH POINTS
One of the flash points for this kind of instability will be
money market funds - especially U.S. Treasury money market funds
and, further, the 204 U.S. Treasury money market exchange-traded
funds (ETFs).
Some people do not recognize that ETFs are part of the whole
culture of derivatives. All derivatives are designed to move in
lock step with some other indicated price. As J.P. Morgan and
others have seen recently, this is not always the case.
ETF owners are much more sensitive to price movements than
ordinary mutual fund holders. Under normal conditions with rates
going up and ETF prices declining, the market makers and the
issuing houses could handle a jump in sales and redemptions.
However, the definition of a crisis is that not "all other
things being equal" and thus market maker capital and ETF
liquidity could be temporarily exhausted at the very instant
that incomplete news and rumors could constrain the redemption
process. "News" of these problems could make them worse.
Remember: I'm focused on the possibility, not the
probability.
(A. Michael Lipper; Editing by Lauren Young and Andrew Hay. The
author is the president of Lipper Advisory Services Inc, based
in Summit, New Jersey)