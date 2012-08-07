(The author is Head of EMEA Research at Thomson Reuters fund
By Detlef Glow
LONDON Aug 7 The exchange-traded fund (ETF)
market has shown strong growth since its inception in Europe.
Many fund promoters have sought to capitalise on this, seeking
to differentiate themselves from rivals and match client needs
by injecting some innovation into their product offerings. This
has led to a broad variety of ETFs competing for assets, both in
terms of asset classes and replication techniques.
Looking at assets under management, however, the European
ETF market is still highly concentrated. The five top promoters
account for more than 75 percent of the entire industry. On a
fund-by-fund basis the concentration is even greater.
The ten top funds by assets under management (AuM) account
for 25.68 percent of the overall total, while the largest fund
in the European ETF universe, iShares DAX, accounts for 11.624
billion euros or 4.75 percent of the overall market.
A closer examination of the AuM shows that only 47 of the
1,727 ETFs registered for sale in Europe hold assets above one
billion euros. These funds account for 49.92 percent of the
overall assets under management and are highly profitable "bread
and butter" products for their fund promoters.
According to iShares, the world's largest ETF provider, the
largest funds in the markets also tend to have the highest
turnover, making them attractive to institutional investors who
can buy and sell large holdings without making a significant
market impact. In addition, institutions such as funds of funds
are, under the EU's UCITS regime, not allowed to hold a major
stake in any given fund in their portfolios, making a fund with
higher AuM even more attractive.
It starts to look like a scale business, where size is its
own reward.
MINNOWS
What of the vast majority of ETFs which don't boast the
muscle of their 47 'billionaire' peers? Actively-managed funds
can be merged or liquidated if they don't gather a certain
amount of money over time. So are these lower-volume ETFS now
more subject to possible consolidation?
The "poor funds" with lower AuM levels have to deal with a
lot of pressure. All funds in a product range will incur legal,
listing and marketing costs, among others, and since these exist
regardless of a fund's size, some ETFs are simply not
profitable.
As long as the industry is enjoying healthy growth, where
the overall AuM of a promoter are rising on a steady basis, a
promoter can absorb this with the proceeds from more
sought-after funds. But in an unstable environment, marked by
falling revenues and an increasing regulatory burden, fund
promoters are forced to review their product ranges, and may
make the decision to liquidate funds that are not contributing
to earnings.
Weighing the cost/benefit characteristics of an ETF is no
easy matter and depends on how it is structured, listed and
managed. But industry players tell me a good rule of thumb is
that a fund can become profitable when AuM exceed 100 million
euros. This gives the fund promoter has a solid stream of income
from the management fee and they may be able to receive income
from trading in the fund as well as from securities lending.
So maybe this is the level at which ETFs might suffer a
smilar fate to their underperforming peers in the
actively-managed sector. Certainly from my point of view, an ETF
that has not been able to gather at least one hundred million
euros over a three-year period is in serious danger of closure.
A detailed view of the European ETF industry which Lipper
produced recently showed that 294 of the 1,727 funds fall into
this category.
DANGER ZONE
With around one sixth of funds in the 'danger zone', this
might sound pretty tough already for the industry, but it's
worth noting that the number of funds with subpar AuM
dramatically increases if we do not apply the three year limit.
The complexity of cost-bases and income streams makes trial
by AuM a bit of an unfair way of estimating the profitability of
an ETF. But it can be taken for granted that larger funds are
unlikely to be closed and smaller funds that fail to attract
enough investors are on thin ice.
This was demonstrated by ETF Securities in June, when it
liquidated nine of its funds because they didn't meet targets
for AuM or turnover volume.
Things may look grim for the minnows of the ETF market, but
there are considerations aside from cold, hard cash. In a number
of cases, the fund promoter will keep an unprofitable ETF purely
to complete a product offering. Larger players especially like
to present clients with a one-stop shop and a near-complete
product offering.
And the flipside to possible consolidation in the ETF
industry is a sustained pressure for innovation, notably in new
initiatives toward more active indices, i.e., indices that
optimize their risk-return profile, which is creating a new
posse of niche products.
Despite the fund closures we are seeing over the short term,
from my point of view the ETF industry will grow further in all
areas, not just in terms of assets under management. We will see
more ETFs that track an even broader range of indices coming to
the market in the future. This behavior is rational, since
product innovation and investor demand are the growth drivers of
the industry. Nobody can know what will be the next strategy
index to become a mega seller, so index providers and ETF
promoters need to continue to be creative, even if they do
choose to embark on the odd stint of housekeeping among the back
markers.
