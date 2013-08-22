(The author is a Reuters market analyst. The opinions expressed are his own. To get his real-time views on the markets, please enter the Global Ags Forum.)

By Gavin Maguire

CHICAGO Aug 22 - Grain traders, preoccupied with trying to guesstimate the size of the U.S. corn and soybean crops, should take a close look at the steep declines in the currencies and stock markets of emerging market countries.

Considering that these nations account for more than half of all U.S. agricultural trade - and paid more than $70 billion for American agricultural goods in 2012 alone - traders need to start tracking the fallout from the emerging market meltdown.

There's a lot at stake if these economies continue to contract.

TAPER TURMOIL

In recent weeks a slew of developing economies have been rocked by large-scale capital withdrawals as global investors pull out of emerging markets in anticipation of an end to the easy money policies of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Low U.S. interest rates and large pools of cheap financing have spurred investors to dial up exposure to emerging market economies in recent years. Such economies offered strong investment return potential relative to the anemic growth rates in the United States and other developed nations.

But as a consensus emerges that the Fed will soon start to taper its economic stimulus program, investors are starting to unwind those emerging market bets and repatriate those funds ahead of any potential upturn in U.S. lending rates.

India, Turkey, Mexico, Indonesia and Malaysia have all suffered from steep declines in currency valuations lately as slowdowns in economic growth rates hastened the pace of investor withdrawals. Bloated currency account deficits and slowing exports have added further headwinds to those economies.

The central banks of those countries have taken steps to arrest the declines, but the downturns are part of a broader shift in global capital flows as investors prepare for an end to the era of cheap U.S. dollar borrowing rates.

So far, the shellacking that these emerging market currencies are taking may appear to be merely a foreign exchange phenomenon, unrelated to the day-to-day behavior of those nations in the agricultural import/export arena.

But over time, the level and direction of a country's currency have a meaningful impact on its trade balance, and a weakening currency tends to snuff out import demand as goods and services produced overseas become increasingly expensive.

'MIST' MATTERS

U.S. agricultural producers and exporters should be particularly concerned about the recent turmoil in the currencies of Indonesia and Turkey, as those two nations make up half of the MIST group of nations (Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea and Turkey), which collectively are the largest buyers of American agricultural products in terms of both quantity and value.

Each of those nations has relied heavily on access to cheap U.S. dollars to fuel economic growth. As the cost of borrowing the greenback rises, those nations may see additional deterioration in both their current accounts and appetite for American-made products.

And considering that Malaysia, India and Thailand have also encountered steep currency devaluations lately, it is clear that many of the world's most dynamic and significant growth economies are currently under duress.

So far, these downturns have not sparked a downward spiral in the aggregate demand of the world's top economies, such as the United States, China and Europe.

But from an agricultural exporter's perspective, the latest fallout in emerging markets should be a cause for concern, given how strong their collective demand for U.S. crops and agricultural products has been in recent years, and how sharply weaker currencies in those countries will curtail import demand going forward.

Combined with a projected strong rebound in U.S. agricultural production in 2013, diminishing demand from top importers will necessarily act as a drag on prices.

And if the diminished appetite for imports in emerging markets starts to infect more established economies, this will likely grow from a cause for concern into a potentially much bigger problem. (Reporting by Gavin Maguire; Editing by John Wallace)