(Hugo Dixon is the founder and editor of Reuters Breakingviews.
The opinions expressed are his own)
By Hugo Dixon
LONDON Nov 20 When confidence in a
regime's permanence is shaken, it can collapse rapidly. The fear
or hope of change alters people's behavior in ways which make
that change more likely. This applies to both political regimes
such as Hosni Mubarak's Egypt and economic regimes such as the
euro.
Fear that the single currency may break up now risks
becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy. Banks and investors are
beginning to act as if the single currency might fall apart.
Politicians and the European Central Bank need to restore belief
that the single currency is here to stay. Otherwise, it could
unravel pretty fast.
Until a few weeks ago, the idea that the euro wouldn't
survive the current debt crisis was a fringe view. Since the
euro summit on Oct. 26-27, it has become a mainstream scenario.
So much so that last week risk premiums on the bonds of even
triple-A rated countries such as France and Austria rose to
record levels, while Spain became the latest country to be
sucked into the danger zone.
The summit itself made two technical decisions which have
had damaging, unintended consequences. First, banks underwent a
stress test that marked their sovereign bond exposures to market
whereas previously regulators maintained the fiction that these
positions were risk-free. This meant that lenders suddenly had
to start holding capital to back their sovereign debt
investments. Not surprisingly, they have become more reluctant
to buy bonds. This, in turn, has made it harder for governments
to fund themselves.
Second, the summit decided to strong-arm the banks into
agreeing to a "voluntary" debt restructuring for Greece. Because
the deal is supposedly voluntary, credit default swaps (CDS) - a
type of insurance policy that pays out if an entity goes bust -
won't be triggered. This arm-twisting has convinced lenders that
CDSs are a useless way of hedging the risk of investing in euro
zone government bonds. Without a hedge, many prefer not to hold
the bonds at all - again making it harder for states to fund
themselves.
After the summit, things went from bad to worse with
Greece's disastrous plan to call a referendum on its latest
bailout plan. That idea was withdrawn - but not before Germany
and France suggested that Athens might need to be kicked out of
the euro unless it came to heel. The snag is that it would be
very hard to isolate the Greeks. If one country could leave the
single currency, why not two, three or all 17?
As investors thought about the possibility of a euro
break-up, they started factoring in currency risk. Under such a
scenario, the new Greek drachma would plummet in value; the new
Italian lira and Spanish peseta would also take a tumble; even
the new French franc would depreciate versus a vibrant new
Deutsche Mark. That gave the market another reason to sell
pretty much every non-German government bond - again making it
harder for those states to fund themselves.
As if this wasn't bad enough, banks are also suffering from
a liquidity squeeze. It's not just investors who are getting
jittery about putting their money in banks; lenders are
reluctant to lend to each other because they are not totally
sure that their peers will survive.
Banks outside the euro zone are also cutting their lines of
credit to those inside the zone. The big four UK banks cut
interbank loans by around a quarter in the three months to end
September, according to data compiled by the Financial Times.
Meanwhile, the United States is about to embark on a new stress
tests of its lenders. This will include contingency planning
against further disruptions in Europe. It wouldn't be surprising
if this provoked American banks to cut their exposure to their
euro counterparts, further exacerbating their funding problems.
These vicious spirals have drowned out the good news on the
political front. Italy, Greece and now Spain have new prime
ministers, all of whom seem intent on cutting debts and making
their economies fitter. But they will struggle to reduce their
borrowing costs unless investors can be convinced that the euro
is here to stay.
The one thing that probably would restore confidence is if
the ECB found some way of supporting governments that were
pursuing sensible policies. But the central bank itself and
Germany, the euro zone's main paymaster, have so far resisted
this. In part, this is because they think governments won't have
a strong incentive to reform if they are bailed out too easily.
The logic of making countries sweat so that they address
problems they have shirked for years, and sometimes decades, is
a good one. But the ECB and Germany should remember that carrots
are useful incentives, as well as sticks - and, if they don't
provide the carrot soon, the euro may not survive.