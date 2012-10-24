By James Saft
Oct 24 Now we have the pre-election Federal
Reserve meeting out of the way, we can go back to worrying about
the real issue.
Not who will be president, but who that president will slot
in to park in Ben Bernanke's parking spot when his term as
Federal Reserve Chairman runs out in January 2014.
The New York Times this week reported Bernanke telling
friends he is unlikely to stand for a third term as Fed chief,
opening up the likelihood of a new person in the role in 2014 no
matter who is elected president.
Markets are jittery about the potential for a transition,
and they are right to be. Bernanke's policies, for good or ill,
are a good part of the foundation underpinning current risk
asset valuations. Anything which increases the chances they will
be cut short does, and will, hurt equity valuations.
The Fed, as expected, did little, leaving rates on hold at
virtually zero, a commitment they've made until at least
mid-2015, and reiterating their pledge to buy $40 billion a
month of mortgage bonds. The only change of real note in their
statement was an acknowledgement that growth in business
investment, in contrast to housing, is on the wane. Jeffrey
Lacker, a frequent dissenter, did so again, but the Richmond Fed
President will rotate off the slate of voters next year anyway.
You wouldn't expect them to make a big splash just two weeks
ahead of the election, and the Fed still has an opportunity at
its December meeting to extend its program of buying Treasuries
into 2013. They almost certainly will, no matter who wins, as
stopping Treasury purchases would be tantamount to a tightening
just ahead of the negotiations around the fiscal cliff.
HORSE RACE WITHIN A HORSE RACE
So now back to the incessant horse race reporting on the
election, and the sub-set of that of predicting who each
candidate would appoint if given the opportunity. There were
suggestions that uneasiness over this was in part behind the
selloff on markets earlier this week, with particular concern
over whether a Romney-shaped Fed would hold with extraordinary
measures.
"I would want to select someone who was a new member,"
Romney said of the top job at the Fed in August, and "someone
who shared my economic views". Romney said he was looking for
someone to give "monetary stability that leads to a strong
dollar and confidence that America is not going to go down the
road that other nations have gone down, to their peril."
First off, I wouldn't take Romney's comment about wanting a
strong dollar overly seriously. That is likely campaign talk,
and his aggressive stance over Chinese currency management shows
he is well aware of what makes the U.S. more or less
competitive.
Though Romney and his backers have criticized the Fed for
being overly loose, this may be an instance where what seems
loose when running in opposition seems about right when
presiding over the economy, and possibly over some deepish cuts
in spending.
Far better from an incumbent's perspective to let the Fed
stay loose and be able to take credit for any progress on the
budget than to find your job of cutting deficits made more
difficult by contractionary monetary policy.
All of this argues that a Romney White House is more likely
to appoint a Glenn Hubbard, chairman of the Council of Economic
Advisers under President George W. Bush, or a Gregory Mankiw,
who succeeded Hubbard in that job, than a John Taylor, the
Stanford economist and Fed critic.
And that's if Romney gets the job. Polls and betting
exchanges still seem to favor Obama, and a second term would
likely result in a Fed chief who is another shade of Bernanke,
in other words more of the same.
To be sure, there are few people with fuller credentials
than Bernanke to oversee extraordinary monetary policy, and
certainly none with a stronger motivation to see these policies
vindicated.
As such, almost no matter whom a second-term Obama nominates
as the new Fed chief, this person will represent a risk, at
least from the point of view of those who are long riskier
assets. Unless it was a famous dove, and it won't be, the new
Fed chairman just might be less entrenched in his or her
commitment to quantitative easing.