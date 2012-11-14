By James Saft
Nov 14 With earnings data now looking decidedly
glum, the market may have more immediate things to fear than
rising tax rates and falling government spending.
The S&P 500 is down more than 9 percent from
its October peak, and about 4.5 percent since election day,
prompting much debate over the impact of the impending fiscal
cliff, which may hit the economy, and potentially rising rates
of taxes on income, dividend and capital gains taxes.
Albert Edwards, the bearish but often prescient strategist
at Societe Generale in London, thinks things are quite a bit
more simple than that.
"It's not the impending fiscal cliff the market is worrying
about, it's the actual profits cliff we have already fallen
off," he wrote in a note to clients on Wednesday.
Based on results from the first 428 of the S&P 500 to
report, 70 percent printed results above analysts' mean
estimate, but just 40 percent made the same hurdle on sales,
according to data from Factset. Even worse, the rate of growth
at this point is actually -0.1 percent, which would make it the
first time since the recession year of 2009 we've had shrinking
earnings.
Taken together with a -1.2 percent revenue growth figure,
and you have a picture of a market which, politics entirely
aside, is making its own very good case for going lower.
The outlook for next quarter isn't brilliant either; 72
percent of those who've issued guidance for the fourth quarter
have taken expectations lower, with Hurricane Sandy, the euro
zone and slowing growth in emerging markets among the causes
blamed. Analysts are also, unsurprisingly, becoming less
optimistic, doubtless responding to the sorts of noises they are
hearing out of the companies they follow.
None of this takes away from the importance of the fiscal
cliff, which if we go over it will indeed reduce the amount of
money flowing into corporations and, depending on scenario, cut
1 to 3 percent or so off of economic growth in 2013. Nor, for
that matter, can you ignore tax rates.
That said the value of an equity ultimately flows from the
profits of the underlying company, and given indications that
profitability is already flagging even as economic data seems
slightly better, we have fair warning of difficult times ahead.
After all, you don't pay taxes on capital gains and dividends
which don't exist.
GROWTH OR RECESSION IN 2013?
Edwards notes that the pattern since 2009 has been for
economic growth to rise going into the end of the year. This in
part may be a relic of the Lehman-induced collapse in the fourth
quarter of 2008, which was so incredibly dire, with growth
contracting at a 9 percent annual rate, that it has led to
doubtful but flattering seasonal adjustments ever since. The
downside, of course, is that the first quarter has been, in each
instance, a disappointment, undermining markets in the process.
This year, though, is not setting up that way. Analysts,
apparently ignoring the rosier data, are forecasting
fourth-quarter growth coming in at a less than 2 percent annual
rate. If we are getting a milquetoast fourth quarter what will
next year look like?
"The recent decline in the equity market is more reflective
of the dreadful profits backdrop than the upbeat economic data.
The last time we saw this divergence between the market and the
data (mid-2008), the economy had already slipped into recession
some six months earlier. That is where I believe we are now. As
we move into next year, expect the combination of poor profits
and poor economic data to prove toxic," Edwards wrote.
The Federal Reserve, for its part, seems bent on remaining
the one solid bulwark underlying the market. The newly released
minutes from its Oct. 23-24 policy meeting showed support for
launching another Treasury buying program when the existing one
expires at the end of the year. The Fed's current program,
called Operation Twist, involves selling short-dated paper and
buying long bonds, keeping the size of the portfolio the same
but driving down longer-term rates and, hopefully, sparking
investment.
It's important that the Fed keeps the support going, because
in some ways, it is the best thing equity markets have. At least
it is important from the point of view of equity holders; the
long-term impact is far less easy to peg.