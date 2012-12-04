By James Saft
Dec 4 What happens when an over-valued currency
meets a political leader seemingly bent on imposing his vision
on a battered central bank?
Watch Japan, soon-to-be Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the
yen in 2013 to find out. (Spoiler alert: the currency gets it in
the end.)
Abe, whose Liberal Democratic Party is expected to be
returned to power by a Dec. 16 election, also is likely to
deliver global financial markets about as much volatility as
they can handle, as his comments about his plans for the central
bank have been frequent, inconsistent and radical.
The upshot of his statements is that he wants the Bank of
Japan to do ... something ... something big, and he's not afraid
of changing laws and faces to make it happen. Abe has variously
called on the BOJ to double or triple its inflation target from
the 1 percent rate it is already unable to achieve. Most expect
him to shift the composition of the board of the Bank of Japan
in March and April when the current terms of Governor Masaaki
Shirakawa and two deputies are up.
He's also said, at one point, that he wants the central bank
to buy bonds directly from the government, a form of direct
financing which so far has been a red line in developed market
central banking. He's rowed back from that last bit and,
puzzlingly on Friday said that he was only talking about what
the BOJ should do because he was in opposition.
"If I become prime minister, I won't comment on specific
monetary policy measures, as they should be decided by the BOJ,"
Abe said in a joint party leaders' debate. That rings somewhat
hollow, given that he's put the BOJ and his efforts to make it
more responsive to the woes of Japan's economy at the center of
the LDP campaign.
Bold macroeconomic planning this all may well be, and no one
can argue that the BOJ, which gained independence to set policy
in 1998, has covered itself in glory, but the implication is
that Japan in 2013 will be an interesting and potentially
explosive experiment in how to approach the issues of debt,
demographics and deflation which trouble not just Japan but
large swaths of the rest of the world.
MONETIZATION IS AS MONETIZATION DOES
Abe's suggestion that the BOJ buy construction bonds, used
to fund infrastructure projects, directly from the government
frightened markets because this tactic, sometimes called
monetization, has usually only in the past been used by
governments in the last throes of a financing crisis.
In reality all that matters is the intention of the central
bank to buy the bonds, even if they first pass through the hands
of a bank or investor who might only buy them because he expects
the central bank to take them immediately.
A higher inflation target, of course, is only going to work
if the central bank puts its printing presses behind the effort,
or convinces investors that it so intends.
That's the central irony here - all of the money printing
done thus far has not worked in Japan. This implies that what we
have is not a liquidity issue but a demand one, and this in turn
gets us back to the yen and international markets.
Taking into account Japanese competitiveness, its high debt
and aging population, the yen by many accounts should be 20 to
30 percent weaker. This would create demand by stimulating
exports, but is a very risky maneuver.
Gross Japanese government debt is close to 2.5 times the
size of annual economic output, and is only sustainable because
interest rates are so low. Spook the markets into driving the
yen lower and you could easily see those interest rates running
farther than Japan could bear.
If Japanese investors decide their savings in yen aren't
safe they may pile on, selling their yen and driving it still
lower and interest rates higher. From one perspective deflation
for retirees holding yen debt is not so bad, but should
inflation appear all of those thus far captive holders of
government debt may move money abroad. The impact of all of this
on the banking and insurance sector, which holds much government
debt, would be terrible, leaving some needing recapitalization
just at the point that the state might find that most painful.