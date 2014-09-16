(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Sept 16 In a world in which investors
increasingly assume policy-makers have their backs, China may be
about to demonstrate how it can work the other way.
Chinese growth is decelerating sharply from sky-high levels,
with August industrial production slipping to a 6.9 percent
growth rate not seen since the crisis year of 2008 amid a
broad-based slowdown in the kind of fixed investment which has
traditionally powered its economy.
This makes the official government target of 7.5 percent
annual economic growth look a vain hope, with economists rapidly
ratcheting down their forecasts.
Yet despite this, there are signs that China will refrain
from wholesale stimulative moves to jumpstart growth, a policy
it has followed in past growth lulls and one which many
investors have assumed acts as a sort of 'get out of jail free
card' backstopping their speculations.
"What is more surprising is the calm response from
Beijing, which emphasized the resilience of the labor market and
once again downplayed the importance of the short-term growth
target," Societe Generale economist Wei Yao wrote to clients.
"The new leadership's tolerance level for short-term pain
appears to have just jumped up by another big notch."
Last week, Premier Li Keqiang, who likely knew of the data
at the time, told a World Economic Forum meeting in Tianjin that
China would avoid printing money while softening the language he
used to describe the 7.5 percent growth target.
Li's ability to present a sanguine front in the face of the
kind of data which induced near-panic in 2008 is in part because
structural changes in China's economy have made the link between
employment and red-hot economic growth less strong. Not only
does an aging population mean that there will be fewer
working-age people to employ, but a shift towards consumer-based
services, though in its early stages, is also helping.
China, as compared to a decade ago, while not well
positioned for a hard landing of 5 percent growth or less, can
much better withstand a 6 or 7 percent clip without creating
destabilizing mass unemployment.
Taking the long view this is very good news. As economists
have pointed out repeatedly, China's reliance on fixed
investment, in housing, in infrastructure and in export-oriented
production, was leaving its economy sadly unbalanced. Not only
was the quality of these investments declining - think about the
ghost cities of real estate developments - but the rest of the
world's capacity to absorb exports was in question.
RISK ASSETS THREATENED
Taking the short view, however, a willingness by China to
allow for slower growth presents certain, er, problems. Not only
are Chinese equities not priced for slower growth, but that
slower growth, and the fact that it will depend less on imported
raw materials from elsewhere, has serious implications for
countries such as Brazil and Australia.
A look at the industrial production data, which showed all
18 major industries registering slower growth, indicated lower
infrastructure spending and more difficult conditions for
natural-resource-dependent areas like cement and steel. Power
generation growth fell all the way to just 0.6 percent
year-on-year from 5.3 percent the month before.
While global equity markets sold off in reaction to the
data, the reaction was fairly muted. This may perhaps be because
those investors who follow China closely, conditioned as they
are by its former backstopping of all-out growth, will be slow
to recognize and react to the new reality.
That realization will come in time, as will the
understanding of just how powerful a risk-friendly force a
growth powerhouse like China actually was.
The impact is also being eased, undoubtedly, by the fact
that financial conditions globally are easy and may well, even
taking into account the end of bond buying by the Federal
Reserve, become easier yet.
Not only is the European Central Bank in the early stages of
planning and executing its own venture into quantitative easing,
but the Bank of Japan is likely to unveil additional measures to
shore up growth there. The Fed, which on Wednesday will make a
monetary policy announcement, is the wild card, and though it is
unlikely to indicate rising rates soon, if it does, the impact
of China's new tolerance of lower growth might be felt more
strongly and suddenly.
Even so, all of this is about the impact of China's new
attitude as it is felt in financial markets. And though
financial markets act quickly, and can act drastically, they
ultimately have to reflect the underlying reality of the
economies on which they are based.
A slower-growing China with more patience for reform and
less pressure on mass employment is a very big deal.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)