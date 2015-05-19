(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters)
By James Saft
May 19 Investors monitoring the Atlanta Federal
Reserve's GDPNow near real-time, and now falling, economic
barometer may find themselves shouting, fruitlessly,
"SerenityNow!" at their screens.
Updated frequently, GDPNow's reading on U.S. second-quarter
growth slipped to just 0.7 percent Friday, downgraded from 0.8
percent in the wake of weak retail sales data. That's about two
percentage points below the consensus among economists, and
taken in conjunction with the tiny 0.2 percent growth rate in
the first quarter, may call into question expectations for the
rest of the year and the path of Fed policy.
The proprietary measure, which the Atlanta Fed calls a
"nowcast," churns up data and spits out a forecast which, at
least lately, has put its human competitors to shame. While Wall
Street had the first quarter pegged at a 1.0 percent growth
clip, GDPNow was on target with a fractionally too gloomy 0.1
percent forecast.
This, in combination with a recent run of ropey, though not
outright downbeat, data, has occasioned a certain amount of
downward forecast revisions and rekindled talk about secular
stagnation and, once the revisions are in, at least one quarter
of outright contraction. There is also a hot debate over whether
the first quarter's poor showing can be explained away by
disruptive wintry weather or by faulty seasonal adjustments
which will only later be revised away.
The good news: it may not be that bad. In fact, as in recent
years, the poor first few months of the year, particularly the
way in which weather and a West Coast port slowdown affected
things, may be setting us up for a reasonable rebound.
The Fed itself has taken both sides of the argument in
recent days. San Francisco Fed economists writing this week
found the data as seasonally adjusted by the Bureau of Economic
Analysis does fluctuate on a calendar basis, called residual
seasonality.
"After we apply a second round of seasonal adjustment
directly to the published aggregate data, we estimate much
faster real GDP growth in the first quarter of this year. We
conclude that there is a good chance that underlying economic
growth so far this year was substantially stronger than
reported," Glenn D. Rudebusch, Daniel Wilson, and Tim Mahedy
write. (here)
TWO SIDES OF EVERY BET
Federal Reserve Board economists seem to be taking the other
side of that bet, saying on Friday they could find "no firm
evidence" that the first quarter was driven by residual
seasonality, though owning that the pattern of a rebound may
hold. (here)
Steven Englander, currency strategist at Citigroup, argues,
interestingly, that the ballooning of the U.S. trade deficit,
which has caused many to mark down their estimates of final
revisions to first-quarter growth, may actually be setting the
stage for a recovery. Driven by a record increase in imports,
the trade deficit in March hit $51.4 billion, the biggest figure
in six years.
"One of the strongest regularities in the GDP accounts over
the last 40 years is that a shock to net exports leads to a
bigger shock in the opposite direction in the following
quarter," Englander writes in a note to clients.
In other words, though counterintuitive, a fall in net
exports often presages a subsequent rise, and with it a recovery
in output.
While imports are subtracted out of GDP, the way the global
supply chain works may mean that today's imports, or at least a
substantial part of them, will be tomorrow's domestic output.
Englander takes the example of a car ignition system which
is made overseas and must be imported before the car can be
assembled and sold. Today's uptick in car ignition imports is
tomorrow's uptick in sales.
Similarly when you buy a Chinese-made stuffed animal from an
online retailer, they very likely are importing the good, but
adding value, for example by marketing online, domestically. The
import leads to domestic activity, but with a lag, as the
marketing and shipping take place onshore after the teddy bear
lands in Long Beach.
If, in fact, things are not so bad as GDPNow indicates, the
impact on markets will be mixed. The dollar would clearly be a
beneficiary, but the outlook for financial assets will be
complex.
To the extent that a better-than-anticipated rebound forces
the Federal Reserve to take a more hawkish stance, or to raise
interest rates sooner than expected, things may get hairy.
Not only will that hurt bonds, but very likely stocks as
well.
Serenity now, or serenity tomorrow, may be hard to find.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)