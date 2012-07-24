(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
July 24 After four years of failure, Italy and
Spain have opened yet another pointless front in Europe's war
against reality.
Spain and Italy both introduced short-selling bans on
Monday, reacting to steep falls in their stock markets and as
confidence slipped in their ability to repay their debts, prop
up their banking systems and tend to their economies while
remaining within the euro currency.
While only a fool could look on recent history and say that
markets must always remain untrammeled, the instinctual urge to
suppress reality by stopping investors from acting in their own
perceived best interests is usually counterproductive.
It is also always a screaming sell signal, one that
investors will put into action regardless of regulation.
Italy re-introduced a ban on short selling - bets that
securities will fall in price - of financial stocks, this time
for one week. Spain went further: banning for three months short
selling for all Spanish shares, as well as index short bets, or
any similar trade in derivatives on or off of established
exchanges.
While the ban helped Spanish and Italian shares to reverse
earlier sharp losses, selling of government bonds continued as
investors demanded a record rate of interest of 7.4 percent to
hold Spanish 10-year debt. Italian 10-year bonds
also fell, taking their yield to 6.38 percent.
Little wonder: both countries are in difficult straits,
short-selling bans do nothing to change that, and, plainly, have
a terrible track record for success.
Both countries are facing growing financing needs, made more
complicated by a disturbingly incomplete picture of the
borrowing needs of their regional governments and the stresses
this will place on the European Financial Stability Facility.
"It's called contagion," economist David Rosenberg, of
Gluskin, Sheff in Toronto wrote in a note to clients.
"The problem is that there isn't enough in the EFSF kitty to
bail out the Spanish sovereign, its banks and its regions, and
then have to deal with Italy. The breakup of the euro zone is no
longer a taboo topic, even at the highest level at the EU and
IMF."
A LITTLE HISTORY
Anyone with a memory or access to Google can easily find out
exactly how successful these bans will be. A year ago in August,
Italy, Spain as well as France and Belgium enacted
short-selling restrictions as shares in their banking industries
plunged. Patently Europe's economy is now worse and its banking
system remains intact only due to the grace and favor of
liquidity from the ECB and pledges of official support and
capital. Those shorting European shares a year ago were correct,
both in analysis and in outcome.
Matters descended into farce in November when Carlo
Giovanardi, at the time undersecretary in Silvio Berlusconi's
government in charge of family policy and drug prevention, laid
the blame for volatility in Milan's bourse on stimulant abuse by
traders, a matter he thought might merit mandatory drug testing.
The question of what drugs the traders were taking when bidding
Italian banks up during the boom was not asked.
Or recall the $1 trillion bailout the EU launched in May of
2011 claiming it would effectively curb "wolfpack behavior" in
financial markets. ... The problem isn't with the wolves, it is
with the caribou.
And remember too that much of Europe, along with most of the
rest of the developed world, slapped short-selling bans on their
exchanges during the darkest days of the financial crisis in the
last three months of 2008. Patently this did nothing to address
the euro zone's structural flaws, which weren't even the focus
of concern at that point.
A study by economists Alessandro Beber and Marco Pagano of
short selling bans around the world during the 07-09 period was
damning. www.csef.it/WP/wp241.pdf
They found that the bans hurt market liquidity, retarded
price discovery and, with the possible exception of U.S.
financial shares, failed to support prices.
Short-selling bans are, and are perhaps intended to be, a
side-show, an effort by officials with little else to offer to
seem as if they are taking matters in hand. If Italy and Spain
had genuine solutions to their banking and debt woes they
clearly would not need to suppress price discovery.
A government which will ban short selling is one step closer
to being one which may eventually think it has good reason to
impose capital controls. That will be well understood and is a
potent message for Italy and Spain to be sending.
