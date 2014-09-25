(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Sept 25 Corporate America's decision not to take
advantage of low rates and easy terms to invest in new capacity
may turn out to be a mistake of historic proportions.
Combine a lost decade of investment and some of the easiest
debt terms in a long generation and the costs of delay look like
they may be high.
Just as many argue that the U.S. itself should be borrowing
cheap and long to invest in infrastructure, so it seems that
corporate chieftains should be locking in current easy debt
terms and investing the proceeds.
Nothing lasts forever, including current easy financing
conditions, which could tighten sharply if interest rates rise
or if economic setbacks dampen risk appetite among lenders.
The slow pace of capital expenditure is one of the puzzles
of the long, stuttering semi-recovery from the financial crisis.
By almost all traditional measures, the past several years have
been excellent times for companies to invest in new productive
capacity.
Corporate profit margins are near record levels, the average
age of industrial machinery is as old as it's been since the
waning days of the Great Depression and capacity utilization is
now approaching pre-crash levels. All of this implies new
investment could be made profitably, but this is not what is
happening.
While non-residential investment is now about where it was
during the pre-crisis period, there is a huge accumulated
backlog of unmade investment since 2007 compared to previous
trends. Net capital expenditure is at the same level as it was
in 2000, since when there have been two huge plunges.
To be sure, to invest would require borrowing, as capex this
year is outpacing internally generated funds for the first time
since 2008.
"This means that corporate America is now reliant on
external financing if it wants to merely maintain the current
levels of investment, let alone boost capex further," Societe
Generale economist Aneta Markowska writes in a note to clients.
"But this is not necessarily a reason for concern. Positive
financing gaps are in fact quite typical, especially in later
stages of the business cycle."
Indeed, financing markets are wide open, for the highly
credit-worthy and the high-yield borrower alike. Bond yields for
seasoned Aaa-rated bonds, while a bit higher than in 2012, are
still at levels otherwise not seen since 1963, according to
Moody's data. For Baa borrowers it is a similar story, except
you need to go back to 1958. High-yield borrowers are paying
rates that, while not at pre-crisis levels, are still very
attractive compared to most of the past 15 years.
OPPORTUNITY COSTS
These free and easy financial markets, which are in large
part a creation of central bank policy, won't last forever.
Quantitative easing will likely cease after the Fed's October
meeting, and consensus is for modest interest rate hikes
beginning next year. If things play out as most expect, interest
rates should rise in absolute terms and the bid for riskier
borrowers should become weaker.
And if the Fed is unable to raise rates as expected,
financing will almost certainly get tighter anyway, as this
scenario implies a spluttering economy which might make the
risks taken by investors in recent years look overly bold.
In either of these scenarios financing costs will be higher,
and those with a real need to replace and upgrade capital stock
may wish they had acted earlier.
There are competing theories to explain the unusual
decision-making by companies when it comes to investment.
One school holds that this is essentially the result of an
agency problem, as corporate managers seek not to invest for the
long term but to drive share options into the money in the here
and now.
Companies have, after all, been borrowing, but not to invest
in capacity, rather to fund share buybacks. This flatters
earnings and drives up the price of shares, but leaves open the
risk that companies are eating their seed corn and will, at some
point when today's managers are long gone, find themselves
uncompetitive and under-resourced.
The second theory holds that low investment is the natural
result of the high debts taken on in the past and the trauma of
the financial crisis. Companies are being cautious because they
recognize that their position is less secure and also because
they, on the ground, see evidence to back up the theory that low
growth is here for an extended stay.
All of this could be true, or simply a self-fulfilling
prophesy. Both capital expenditure and financing costs are
unusually low, a situation which is unlikely to last.




