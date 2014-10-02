(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By James Saft

Oct 2 Debt is clogging the arteries of the global economy, setting us up for the next crisis, which just might come from emerging markets.

The 16th Geneva Reports on the World Economy, released this week by the Centre for Economic Policy Research's International Center for Monetary and Banking Studies, makes grim reading.

The main takeaways are: firstly, we've not made progress in deleveraging despite all the happy talk to the contrary; secondly, high debt levels are constraining growth; and thirdly, the interaction of the first two is "poisonous".

To be sure, debt in the financial sector has fallen, particularly in developed countries, and in some countries such as the U.S., household debt is down slightly, but this has been more than outweighed by growing official indebtedness.

World total debt, not including financial companies, has risen since the crisis, from 176 percent of GDP in 2008 to 212 percent in 2013.

Up to the last crisis, in 2008, borrowing in developed markets was driving global leverage, and arguably global growth.

The baton has been passed.

"Since then emerging economies (especially China) have been the driving force of the process," according to the report. (here)

"This sets up the risk that they could be at the epicenter of the next crisis. Although the level of leverage is higher in developed markets, the speed of the recent leverage process in emerging economies, and especially in Asia, is indeed an increasing concern."

Since the financial crisis, emerging markets leverage, excluding financials, is up 36 percentage points, as against a rise of 25 percentage points in the developed markets.

Remember too that nominal interest rates have declined less than the decline in GDP rates, placing further strain from debt on growth. Low and declining inflation places an added strain, making debt harder to carry. Indeed fomenting a bit of helpful inflation has been one of the traditional remedies to over-indebtedness, but one which is proving all too hard in current circumstances to effect.

The irony here being that central banks in leading economies, most notably the Fed, have engaged in extraordinary monetary policy to try to stoke a bit of inflation. The Fed has taken its balance sheet from about 7 percent of GDP before the crisis to nearly 25 percent today, a move which has aided in the growth of leverage. To the extent that the Fed plans to or will trim its balance sheet in coming years, it will have a dampening effect on growth and pose risks to asset prices.

CHINA AND THE FRAGILE EIGHT

While the report concentrates on China, it also raises flags about the 'fragile eight'(Argentina, Brazil, Chile, India, Indonesia, Russia, South Africa and Turkey) as a group, all of which have taken leverage markedly higher since the crisis.

As is so often the case, it was at the point at which potential growth in China and elsewhere started to fade, perhaps inevitably, that leveraging up suddenly started to look like a bright idea. Unfortunately, taking on that leverage, especially, as was so often the case, to back low-yielding projects, only puts further restraint on future potential growth, magnifying the effect of its natural slowing.

Productivity growth in the Chinese economy is now about half of what it was in 2006 while the working-age population will soon decline. Those types of forces made a slowing of growth inevitable; taking on debt to combat that slowing is potentially toxic.

Since 2008, Chinese total debt (ex-financials) is up by 72 percent of GDP, a run rate of 14 percent per year. For comparison, that's about double the rate of growth the U.S. and UK had during their subprime bubble years before the crisis, when Brits and Americans alike thought the road to riches was paved with marble countertops and stainless steel appliances.

China's government, as investors point out, is not that highly indebted, leaving it room to backstop a crisis if need be. That means no default. More likely is a scenario mixing higher inflation and currency depreciation shifting the burden of lightening the debt load to foreigners.

That's going to hurt the global economy through lower demand for global exports and via investors who get their fingers burned in China.

Don't be too surprised if a falling renminbi makes 'currency wars' headlines a feature again in the not-too-distant future.