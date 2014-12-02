(Repeats to additional subscribers; James Saft is a Reuters
By James Saft
Dec 2 It is the season of abundance, but
sometimes abundance is the last thing financial markets need.
Shares fell on Monday as two stories troubled investors; the
low and falling price of oil and the disappointing retail
takings over the Black Friday shopping weekend.
Both, in their own way, were stories about the risks of
abundance.
Brent crude fell to its lowest in five years, down an
astounding 34 percent since June. While the immediate cause of a
spectacular fall last week was the failure of oil-producing
nations to agree on production cuts, the fundamental story is
one of new supplies coming online, particularly through fracking
in the United States. Too much oil, apparently.
Similarly, news that shoppers spent 11.3 percent less this
year over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend sent a chill through
investors, perhaps contributing to a rapid fall in the value of
Apple shares. Cyber Monday, a day in which many retailers try to
spark online shopping with sales, also looked slightly
disappointing, according to industry projections.
In the corridors of shopping malls and on the Internet, the
problem perhaps wasn't a lack of cash - think of all the money
consumers are saving on gasoline - but possibly a surfeit of
choice and opportunity. When shopping is always possible, always
easy, it is less-compelling, less of an event of the type Black
Friday marketers would wish.
While both the energy and shopping stories highlight
potential risks to the economy, both being potentially
consistent with falling demand, both also speak to more complex
risks modern investors face.
There is an old adage of investing: Never bet against human
ingenuity. Don't take risks based on the idea that a given
commodity will remain just as scarce, or a given business model
just as defensible against competition.
The rise of fracking, a technological innovation that allows
the extraction of previously trapped fuels, is a case in point.
Those who thought that geology meant we could assume only a
limited amount of new supplies of oil or gas have seen the value
of their investments put in peril. Indeed, investment strategist
Dylan Grice, now of Aeris Capital, made the same point in a
prescient piece back in 2010 when he argued against the vogue
for long-term allocation to commodities as an asset class.
MOATS IN THE AGE OF THE INTERNET
Now, to be clear, all of these surfeits are very good things
if you want to heat your house or order olive oil over the
Internet. But they are just not very helpful to those who
already have made investments in the way crude and extra virgin
have traditionally been obtained or distributed.
Retail has seen its own revolution, one which is far from
finished, as bricks and mortar give way to the bits and bytes of
the Internet. While this has spawned all sorts of strategies
among retailers, the common denominator is that it has made
times continually tough, with tight margins and omnipresent
competitors and far-improved price transparency.
Amazon, among others, could be said to be winning this
battle, but is doing so at the cost of massive investment. That
investment is supported by profits, but keeps eating them up,
preventing them from being distributed to owners.
Investors have reacted to this new landscape by assuming it
is just a replacement for the old, run on the same lines. Poor
Black Friday sales are a reminder that this may be a mistake.
Take Amazon, or Facebook, or a game company like King
Digital. All face far more competition than a similar business
might have before the advent of the Internet. While there is
justifiable excitement over start-up companies and the ease of
putting world-changing ideas into effect, all exist and compete
in a world in which that is true for all of the other people out
there with good ideas. We now have a huge abundance not just of
stuff, easy to get over the Internet, but of opportunity. Any
kid with a new idea has a much better chance of putting it in
place. Some might compete directly with Facebook or Amazon, but
some indirectly, by attracting attention.
We as investors have a historic psychological bias toward
expecting advantages to be persistent. We look at Facebook now
just a bit like we foolishly looked at Barnes & Noble or Sears
30 years ago.
We look at a business and we get excited by its growth and
revenues without truly comprehending how different the world has
become.
Abundance is justly celebrated, but can be dangerous to your
wealth.
