(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By James Saft
April 9 Jamie Dimon wants credit for being smart
but also wants you to believe he's living in a banking universe
populated with unicorns.
The JP Morgan chairman and chief executive in his most
recent letter to investors, which was also clearly meant to be
read by regulators, complains that the Fed's stress tests
"built into every bank's results some of the insufficient and
poor decisions that some banks made during the crisis."
(here)
I don't quite know what an insufficient decision is, but
Dimon seems to be implying that his track record of smart moves
should qualify him, and JP Morgan, for a kind of big kid hall
pass. But this claim is undermined later in the letter when
Dimon, bemoaning the lack of liquidity in financial markets he
blames, rightly, on regulatory changes making it more expensive
for banks to take risks, writes:
"Then on one day, October 15, 2014, Treasury securities
moved 40 basis points, statistically 7 to 8 standard deviations
- an unprecedented move - an event that is supposed to happen
only once in every 3 billion years or so."
Wow - once every three billion years. What lucky people we
are to be living in such a time of wonders. I want a ticket to
the unicorn zoo.
It is both demonstrably false and tremendously self-serving
for a too-big-to-fail bank CEO to cite this kind of risk metric.
Financial market movements don't follow a normal distribution.
There is a long and ugly history of risk managers making capital
allocation decisions based on the hope that markets won't bite
them in the behind with a massive move, only to see it happen,
and a lot more frequently than every billion years.
That Dimon speaks this language indicates that, to borrow a
phrase, some of the decisions may not be sufficient. Dimon goes
on to say that a one-in-three billion year move in a 200-year-
old market should make you "question statistics." It isn't the
statistics that are the problem, it is the way in which they are
used to justify usually profitable but occasionally disastrous
capital allocations.
This is exactly why the Fed needs to assume poor or
self-serving decisions by bank managers, no matter how they came
through the last crisis.
THE PRICE OF RISK
There is an irony, of course, that risk-suppressing measures
by regulators might cause risky and sudden moves in financial
markets, as appears to have been the case in October.
Dimon goes on to argue that the regulatory changes put in place
will have a big impact on the role banks will play in the next
crisis, though even he says they make it less likely that the
crisis comes from banks.
Banks, he says, will all rush for the same safe assets,
which due to regulatory changes (not to mention official
actions) will be in shorter supply. Banks will also be less-
willing to play the role of relationship bank - extending
credit, rolling over loans and doing the other kinds of helpful
things he says Morgan did last time round.
And don't count on those nasty non-banks to lend in a pinch,
because they won't be there.
In his letter, Dimon writes that "banks continued to lend at
fair prices in the last crisis because of the long-term and
total relationship involved. Banks knew they had to lend freely
because effectively they are the 'lender of last resort' to
their clients as the Federal Reserve is to the banks."
This isn't so much special pleading but an attempt to make
us see how letting banks take on more risk is good for us, too.
But it isn't true.
The most important relationship a too-big-to-fail bank has,
as Dimon's actions show, is not the dispensable one with its
clients but the iron-hooped one it has with its regulators, who
are the effective guarantors of its ability to weather what
storms may come.
To say that banks are "lenders of last resort" to their
clients is, obliquely, to acknowledge their quasi-government
status. Only a central bank can be a true lender of last resort,
and central banks shouldn't be in the habit of sub-franchising
to private banks, even very large and well-run ones. It isn't
fair and it isn't healthy.
The price of credit will go up, and many will be hurt by
this. But the allocation of credit will, over time, improve, as
banks respond to market forces. That will lead to steadier and
more fairly distributed growth.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any
direct investments in securities mentioned in this article. He
may be an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can
email him at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by Dan Grebler)