By James Saft
December 22 It's the single most important
indicator in the world, and it has probably never been harder
to understand, much less forecast.
Ten-year U.S. Treasuries were yielding a spectacularly low
1.97 percent on Wednesday as they moved toward the end of their
30th straight year in a bull market. The 10-year yield has been
the keystone of the global financial system, an indicator of
the economic outlook, of risk appetite and the yard-stick by
which all other risks are measured.
That, at least, is how we've thought of it, but the events
of 2011 have illustrated amply that Treasury yields are telling
you everything and nothing, all at the same time.
As such, perhaps we can forgive just this once bond king
Bill Gross, who was caught out when he made a massive bet
earlier this year that Treasuries would suffer when the Fed's
bond buying program ended in June.
Despite it all Treasuries have had a stonking year,
returning almost 10 percent over all, and 23 percent for long
term bonds.
On the surface, the reason was pretty straightforward:
Europe. Despite the U.S. being too deeply in debt, unable to
get its act together politically and suffering sluggish growth,
the world's faith in Treasuries ensured a huge and supportive
flow of funds.
That's because, outside of theology, faith is a relative
concept, and compared to Europe, whose currency area just may
fracture, the U.S. is looking good. In other words, investors
are willing to hold Treasuries because everything else looks so
risky, even though Treasuries themselves now must carry default
risk.
That allowed U.S. debt to perform despite a summer which
featured a political fiasco in which Congress could not agree a
debt reduction plan worthy of the name, and during which the
U.S. finally lost its AAA credit rating.
While you'd think political dysfunction and declining
credit-worthiness would send a country's bonds sprawling, it
didn't.
First off, the death of the concept of risk-free Treasuries
simply leaves investors without an idea of how to measure risk.
That makes them even hungrier for safe assets, and so long
as the U.S. is the safest in an increasingly dangerous world,
investors are driven to Treasuries.
Secondly, political disarray thus far has been read by
markets as being both temporary and a drag on economic growth.
The betting is that the U.S. will address its debt issues, but
only after the 2012 elections. That consensus view could easily
be undermined in the next year, and may be a source of risk for
Treasuries.
As well, so far the results of US fiscal infighting have
all been negative for the economy. Consider the likely expiry
of extended unemployment benefits and a payroll tax break,
which may shave as much as a half a percent from GDP next
year.
CHINA, EUROPE AND RISK
China's economy and economic foreign policy are another
wild card for 2012. China's mercantilist policy of suppressing
its own currency's value through massive purchases of
Treasuries has really meant that we've not known for years what
the Treasury rate actually means. It's not the sum total of
market expectations, but something that is manipulated for the
benefit of Chinese exporters.
As well, as bond manager Mike Riddell of M&G Investments in
London points out, Treasury rates are very highly correlated
with Chines stock prices, with Treasury rates falling as
Chinese stocks rise.
If China is heading into a euro-induced slowdown of its
own, perhaps the Chinese tail will stop wagging the dog of the
U.S. bond market, something that could accelerate a sell-off in
Treasuries and damage the global economy.
The strongest argument for a continued bull run for
Treasuries are the fundamental forces of a balance sheet
recession, one in which everyone is trying to repay debt at the
same time. That is bad for housing, bad for growth and makes
deflation the risk.
In the end, the outlook for Treasuries in 2012 probably
depends on Europe. The Federal Reserve has been careful to
highlight Europe as a risk, and a blow up in the euro zone
could easily be met by another round of Fed quantitative
easing.
Treasuries look good if Europe looks bad, but only up to
the point at which investors have faith that central banks can
influence events.
While another round of bond buying by the Fed would support
Treasuries in the beginning, the medium term impact is mixed.
QE will drive up food and energy prices, and with them
inflation, undermining the value of the already low yields.
Ultimately we come back to Bill Gross' failed bet, which may
have just been too early. Another round of QE may just succeed
in driving the U.S. dollar down and inflation up, something
that could prompt investors to look elsewhere for security and
safety.
