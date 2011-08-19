(Corrects web address of link in paragraph 26)
By John Kemp
LONDON Aug 19 Uncertainty about the future is
normal, but how households, businesses and policymakers deal
with it determines whether the economy grows or stagnates.
Reactions to uncertainty determine whether the economy booms
as in the 1920s or the 1990s or stalls as in the 1930s or the
advanced economies after 2007.
Earlier generations of economists and investors understood
the central role played by uncertainty in asset prices and
growth.
Economist Frank Knight devoted an entire book to explaining
the role of entrepreneurs organising production and guaranteeing
payment to suppliers, workers and lenders in order to meet the
highly uncertain future demand for products, interposing their
own credit in the process ("Risk, Uncertainty and Profit",
1921).
John Maynard Keynes focused on the "animal spirits"
governing investment behaviour and gave a whole chapter of his
most famous work to the impact of uncertainty on decision-making
("General Theory of Employment, Interest and Money", Chapter 12,
1936).
The Great Depression taught policymakers the fundamental
role of uncertainty and expectations in determining whether the
economy would remain paralysed in a slough of despond or could
recreate the dynamism of the previous decade.
Not for nothing did President Franklin Roosevelt begin his
1933 inaugural address with the warning but also rallying cry
that "the only thing we have to fear is fear itself -- nameless,
unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyses needed efforts
to convert retreat into advance".
Unfortunately, economists, investors and risk managers in
recent decades have ignored the role of uncertainty on
behaviour, which is hard to quantify and analyse
mathematically, to focus on risk, which can be measured and
turned into neat mathematical models.
Knight articulated the difference between risk (where both
the range of possible outcomes and their probabilities is known
in advance) and uncertainty (where neither the entire range of
possibilities nor their likelihood is known in advance). But of
the two, uncertainty is far more important than risk, as Knight
demonstrates.
Risk is objective: it can be measured with precision and
managed easily through diversification. By contrast, uncertainty
is subjective and requires a leap of faith. Enormous rewards to
the minority of successful entrepreneurs are the spur for
countless thousands to hazard failure.
But the subjective, unmeasurable nature of uncertainty means
that two people presented with the same set of facts can form
different opinions about the relative chances of success and
that the same person can form different opinions at different
times.
LIQUIDITY, BELIEF AND CREDIT
In a thoughtful speech on Thursday, the Bank of England's
top thinker, Andrew Haldane, warned, "Four years on from the
start of the Great Recession, the world economy is cloaked in
uncertainty" and "the fear factor is rife in today's financial
markets" ("Risk Off").
Haldane blamed two factors for leaving risk capital parked
on the sidelines despite unprecedented liquidity injections and
near-zero interest rates: balance sheet repair and what he
termed psychological scarring.
"Behavioural economics tells us that financial crashes can
leave lasting psychological scars on risk-taking. These mean
that perceptions of risk can be systematically over-stated --
the fear of fear itself," according to Haldane.
Where once investors were too insouciant about financial
risks, they are now too intimidated. The actual level of risk
has not changed. It may have fallen. But perceptions of risk
have risen.
Of Haldane's two factors, the psychological one is far more
important. The credit creation process that underpins lending
and borrowing, and much consumption and investment, has broken.
But not for lack of funds. Banks and corporations are flush with
cash reserves. It is the expectations on which credit creation
depends that have collapsed.
The Latin word "credere", from which the English credit
derives, can be variously translated as trust or belief. Firms
borrow because they believe the resulting investments will
generate sufficient returns to repay the debt with interest.
Households borrow against what they hope will be higher incomes
and a brighter future. Banks and investors lend because they
believe that they will be repaid. Belief is central to the
process.
Belief is far more important than liquidity. As Dallas Fed
President Richard Fisher, also speaking on Thursday, observed:
"I have posited both within the FOMC and publicly for some time
that there is abundant liquidity available to finance economic
expansion and job creation in America. The banking system is
awash with liquidity.
"Domestic banks are flush; they have on deposit at the 12
Federal Reserve banks some $1.6 trillion in excess reserves,
earning a mere 25 basis points -- a quarter of 1 percent per
annum -- rather than earning significantly higher interest rates
from making loans to operating businesses. These excess bank
reserves are waiting on the sidelines to be lent to businesses.
"The cheap and abundant liquidity we have made available is
presently lying fallow ... the velocity of money remains so
subdued as to be practically comatose." ("Connecting the Dots;
Texas Employment Growth; a Dissenting Vote; and the Ugly
Truth").
GETTING CAPITAL BACK TO WORK
Fisher cites "non-monetary factors, not monetary policy,
(for) retarding the willingness and ability of job creators to
put to work the liquidity that we have provided". He blames
tremendous uncertainty around future tax and spending following
the inconclusive showdown between the White House and Congress
over the federal budget as well as uncertainty about regulatory
policy.
But Fisher's list of the paralysing sources of uncertainty
is too narrow. Other corrosive sources include uncertainty about
policy on climate change and energy; sharp changes in the
relative prices of energy and manufactured products; questions
about the sudden rise of Asia and relative decline of the OECD
economies; and the increasingly unorthodox conduct of monetary
policy itself.
Blaming policy uncertainty for inhibiting investment is not
new. In 1937, chemical baron Lammot Du Pont complained,
"Uncertainty rules the tax situation, the labour situation, the
monetary situation and practically every legal condition under
which industry must operate. Are taxes to go higher, lower or
stay where they are? We don't know.
"Is labour to be union or non-union? Are we to have
inflation or deflation, more government spending or less? Are
new restrictions to be placed on capital, new limits on profits?
... It is impossible to even guess the answers." ("Freedom from
Fear", Kennedy, 2005)
Roosevelt blamed a "capital strike" by business for the
second recession in 1937-38. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke prefers
to focus on the Fed's premature decision to raise reserve
requirements. But both are right.
Uncertainty was resolved by the onset of World War Two,
which entailed a vast expansion of military and federal civilian
jobs and a prodigious volume of government contracts. That
conflict settled the paralysing uncertainty by providing
guaranteed demand and employment via a massive expansion in
government spending and debt raising. (here)
Keynesianism, never really tried in the mid-1930s, was put
into practice when conflict quietened old quarrels about
spending and budget balancing. Its primary contribution was not
deficit spending but the certainty that wartime employment and
production schedules provided for businesses and households,
imparting the confidence to spend and invest again.
The wartime emergency sliced through all the old
uncertainties and provided a new sense of unifying purpose to
underwrite bold