CHICAGO, March 7Are employers stingier with
their 401(k) matching contributions when they automate the
enrollment process?
Auto-enrollment has been a hot trend in the 401(k) world
over the last few years. The idea is to nudge workers to save
who might not otherwise do so through a simple behavioral
change: action needs to be taken to opt out, instead of opt in.
A study by behavioral economists Shlomo Benartzi and Richard H.
Thaler, released today in Science magazine, says that 56
percent of companies offer some kind of auto-enrollment program,
up from 19 in 2005.
Auto-enrollment boosts participation rates sharply, but
there has also been a downside. The average initial default
contribution rate in auto-enroll plans is just 3 percent - far
too low to generate meaningful account balances. Many workers
contributing at that level also are leaving money on the table
when the employer's matching contribution is higher.
A growing number of plans are adding auto-escalation
features that typically bump up workers' contribution rate by a
percentage point annually. The study in Science also found that
51 percent of employers now offer that feature, up from 9
percent in 2005.
The result of these programs is supposed to be increased
savings rates. However, a new study points to a another problem:
Some employers who adopt auto-enrollment offer smaller matching
contributions. The report, by the Urban Institute and the Center
for Retirement Research at Boston College, found that matching
contributions in auto-enrollment plans were averaged 3.2 percent
of workers' salary, compared with 3.5 percent for
voluntary-enroll plans.
Most industry players and analysts dispute that finding -
emphatically. But the best evidence suggests that two trends
actually are developing: Smaller retirement plans are stingier
with their matching contributions, while big plans are more
generous. That will make it more difficult for workers in
smaller plans to accumulate retirement savings - and roughly
one-third of U.S. 401(k) savers are enrolled in smaller plans
(2,500 or fewer participants), according to data from the
Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI).
The Urban Institute study is based on data from the National
Compensation Survey of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics
(BLS). It includes 14,000 private sector retirement plan records
and it is reflective of the national mix of plans in terms of
industry and plan size. The survey records allowed the
researchers to compare not only benefit costs, but also wages
and other benefit types.
"Nothing comes for free," says Nadia Karamcheva, research
associate in the Urban Institute's Income and Policy Benefits
Center and co-author of the study. "We expected to find reduced
wages or other benefits, but the only thing we found was lower
match rates."
Meanwhile, a 2010 study of 1,000 large plans by EBRI and Aon
Hewitt, the employee benefits consulting firm, found that firms
actually boosted their match rates as a percent of salary when
they adopted auto-enrollment.
Large companies often add auto-enrollment when they freeze
or close a defined benefit pension program, says Alison Borland,
vice president of retirement solutions and strategies at Aon
Hewitt.
"They feel responsibility to keep employees on track for
retirement, so many increase their matching contribution and add
auto-enrollment at same time," she says.
Vanguard also disputes the Urban Institute findings.
"We don't see plans that are adopting auto enroll reducing
their employer match," says Jean Young, a senior research
analyst for the Vanguard Center for Retirement Research. "And we
haven't seen any general evidence that the value of the employer
match is declining."
Fidelity Investments also says plan sponsors are not cutting
matching contributions to cover auto-enrollment participation
costs. But a break-out of plan data that Fidelity provided does
show a significant gap in contribution rates. In 2012,
Fidelity-administered plans that use auto-enrollment had an
average employer contribution rate of 3 percent of salary,
compared with 3.5 percent for plans without auto-enrollment.
But the match rates vary depending on plan size. For
example, among plans with 100 to 250 participants, auto-enroll
plan contributions averaged 2.6 percent of salary, compared with
3.3 percent at plans without auto enrollment. At very large
plans, the opposite was true: auto-enroll plans with 25,000 to
50,000 participants had a 4.6 percent average employer
contribution, compared with 4 percent for non-auto enroll plans.
The Urban Institute study reflects similar findings:
Auto-enroll matching contribution rates of 2.8 percent at plans
with fewer than 500 workers, compared with 4.1 percent in plans
with 1,000 to 2,500 workers.
These differences may sound small, but they make a big
difference in total contribution rates and in retirement
outcomes when compounded over many years of saving. Higher
participation rates are welcome news, but the questions about
match rates and auto-enrollment will bear watching in the years
ahead.