By Mark Miller
CHICAGO Aug 13 If you work for a small business
that doesn't have a retirement plan, help is on the way.
Roughly half of the U.S. states are working to create
government-sponsored automatic individual retirement account
(IRA) plans that would enroll workers without access to
employer-sponsored retirement plans.
California, Illinois, Oregon and Washington state have taken
the lead, passing legislation to launch Secure Choice Pension
programs. California and Illinois both aim to begin enrolling
workers in 2017.
Employees would contribute through payroll deductions to
Secure Choice Pension accounts. The plan's investments would be
professionally managed, but no employer contributions would be
required.
There is a regulatory sticking point, though: Will the plans
be governed by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act
(ERISA), the federal law that sets standards for private-sector
pension plans?
Although IRAs are not covered by ERISA, the payroll
deduction feature of Secure Choice Pension plans raises the
question. Concerns about regulatory burdens for employers - and
their possible fiduciary responsibilities under the plans - led
states to include clauses in their enabling legislation stating
that these pension plans would not proceed if they were deemed
to be ERISA plans.
Now, the White House is getting behind the Secure Choice
Pension initiative. President Barack Obama recently directed the
U.S. Department of Labor to clear the path for states to create
Secure Choice Pension plans by clarifying the ERISA issues. If
new Labor Department rules are finalized before Obama leaves
office at the end of next year - and that is a major unknown -
some states will start offering their new retirement plans as
early as 2017, and the ball could get rolling in many more
states.
Obama's move is a clear sign that his national auto-IRA
initiative - which he has been asking Congress to approve since
2010 - is dead, and that the administration hopes to help at
least a handful of states launch Secure Choice Pension plans
before Obama leaves office. Regulatory red tape and
foot-dragging could prevent that from happening.
"We're being told that this is on a fast track, with a
proposed regulation by this fall, and a final regulation by the
end of this year - but that seems optimistic," says Dan Reeves,
chief of staff for California state Senator Kevin de León,
sponsor of the California legislation.
WORKERS STRUGGLING TO SAVE
A quick execution of new rules is exactly what workers
struggling to save for retirement need.
Ownership of various retirement plan accounts has been
falling sharply. Just 40 percent of households owned any type of
retirement account - IRA, 401(k) or traditional pension - in
2013, down from 48 percent in 2007, according to the Federal
Reserve Board's triennial Survey of Consumer Finances released
last September.
The Center for Retirement Research at Boston College
estimates that at any given point, only half of U.S.
private-sector workers participate in a retirement plan. The
largest coverage gaps can be found at small employers, who don't
want to deal with the cost or regulatory burden of administering
401(k) plans.
The states argue that fiduciary liability can be taken on by
the boards governing the plans, and by third-party financial
services companies that are hired to run them. California, the
first state to pass Secure Choice Pension legislation, has been
waiting for clarification on these issues for nearly three years
now.
Labor Department officials have expressed concern about
letting the plans proceed without the regulatory protections of
ERISA, and the Obama administration preferred to focus on its
own national auto-IRA plan.
"The (Department of Labor) has always viewed its job under
ERISA as policing employers," says Joshua Gotbaum, a guest
scholar at the Brookings Institution who is the former director
of the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation, the federally
sponsored agency that insures private sector pensions. "So they
have resisted moving from policing employers to policing
financial service providers. That's a necessary step in order to
get to any Secure Choice plan."
The nature of the new Labor Department rule will be critical
to the success of Secure Choice Pension plans. The regulators
could simply state that a payroll deduction plan isn't subject
to ERISA; a much better outcome would be a more expansive
approval that gives states a range of options.
The Department of Labor declined to comment.
Says Gotbaum, "What I hope they'll do is declare that these
are multi-employer 401(k) plans, that they can even be defined
benefit plans and that the employers won't be considered
fiduciaries just by participating."
