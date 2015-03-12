(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, March 12 If you are counting the days
to retirement because you hate your job, career expert Kerry
Hannon has a message for you: "Stick with it."
Burnout is one of the biggest problems in the workplace,
especially for older workers. An annual survey on retirement by
the Employee Benefit Research Institute consistently finds that
about half of workers retire earlier than they expected - and
that job burnout is a key factor.
But sticking it out is important to retirement security,
Hannon says in her new book "Love Your Job: The New Rules for
Career Happiness" (Wiley, 2015). These are usually the
highest-earning years of your career, she argues. And staying
employed helps with everything from retirement account
contributions to enabling a delayed filing for Social Security
benefits.
Reuters asked Hannon for her tips on how older workers can
stay engaged and on the job:
Q: Why is the idea of "falling in love with your job"
important for older workers nearing retirement?
A: The people I interview have this palpable fear about
outliving their money. They want to find work - full- or
part-time. But even with the improved economy, if you're over 50
and looking for work, it's still hard - it takes almost 30
months longer to find a job than it does for younger people -
ageism is still rampant. So, if you have a job, for gosh sakes,
you should hang on to it.
Q: But what if your job is really awful?
A: There still are things you can do to find some joy around
the edges - to make the job come alive for you. But it might not
be specific to the job. Then, if you really need to make a
change, by all means do so, but don't leave your current job
until you have a new one.
Q: What are some examples of finding "joy around the edges?"
A: Perhaps you don't love what you do, but you do really
like your co-workers or the mission of the organization. It
might be the challenge of learning something new, or working
from home - the things that circle around the job itself.
Extracurriculars tied to the job are one good way to get
re-engaged. Many companies offer the opportunity to do volunteer
work right within the organization. If you can find a volunteer
gig through your employer, that can help build relationships
with co-workers and bonds across departments that you might
never have had otherwise. And it gets you out of your own head
and gives you perspective on the needs of others.
A couple examples that I mention in the book: The National
Institutes of Health has its own orchestra that plays gigs at
assisted living centers and hospices. Marsh & McLennan Companies
Inc has an employee choir.
You might find it by telecommuting. Research shows that
telecommuting employees are happier, more loyal and have fewer
absences. If you don't have a boss hovering over you, that can
give you a sense of flexibility about getting your work done.
Q: How about learning to love the job itself?
A: Learning a new work-related skill can be key. When you
learn something new, your brain shifts. If your employer
sponsors workshops or skill-based learning, they may not think
of offering it to you if you're older than 50 - but you can
raise your hand and ask for it.
Q: How do life values change as we get older, and how does
that affect the way we relate to our jobs?
A: When we are younger, our work is our life on so many
levels. In your twenties and thirties, your social friends
usually are your work friends. Your identity is tied up in who
you are and your job. And, we are establishing ourselves in our
fields.
But as we age we have families and more outside interests.
In your fifties, you probably aren't pushing your way up the
ladder, perhaps even doing something that wasn't your primary
career. So, work loses its emphasis, but you want those hours to
be fulfilling.
