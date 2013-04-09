By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, April 9 Leah Witherspoon lives on
$1,684 a month from Social Security, which is just a little more
than the average Social Security retirement benefit this year of
$1,261.
The 66-year-old Dallas widow, a former school cafeteria
supervisor, is a typical Social Security beneficiary in another
way: Her benefits provide just enough to get by. But that could
change under an expected proposal this week from President Obama
aimed at slowing benefits growth.
Rent, utilities and transportation costs consume more than
60 percent of Witherspoon's monthly check. She suffers from
multiple chronic health conditions, and last year was taking
Lyrica - an expensive brand name drug used to control diabetic
neuropathic pain (she's since been moved to a less-expensive
generic medication). It was during those months that her
out-of-pocket monthly health spending soared to $600. That left
her with a cushion of just $30.
Notice anything missing from that list of non-discretionary
expenses? Food, perhaps?
"That just comes when I have something left," she says. "I
haven't starved, but I eat a lot of canned goods, and things
that are cheap. And I have friends who will feed me every now
and then and take me out to eat. We'll go to those
all-you-can-eat buffets, where you can get three meals out of
the leftovers.
Witherspoon's canned food strategy is a variation on what
economists call substitution - the practice of shifting to a
less-expensive good or service when something becomes too
expensive. It is the core idea behind a proposal President Obama
will make this week as part of his annual federal budget
proposal for changing the way the government measures annual
cost-of-living increases, which would slow benefit growth for
seniors.
RUNNING THE NUMBERS
Currently, Social Security awards an annual Cost Of Living
Adjustment tied to the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage
Earners and Clerical Workers, known as CPI-W. The index measures
the cost of a general market basket of goods and services.
Obama is calling for adoption of the "chained CPI," which
takes into account changes in consumer buying behavior when
prices rise - namely, that they buy cheaper goods. Advocates of
the chained CPI often describe it as a minor technical fix aimed
at making COLAs more accurate.
The Social Security Administration estimates the chained CPI
measure would reduce COLAs by three-tenths of a percent
annually. The Social Security trustees currently project a 2.1
percent COLA for 2014; if the chained CPI were in place, for a
senior getting a check equivalent to Witherspoon's, it would cut
a $35 monthly increase that year to $30.
While that may not sound like a big change, it's meaningful
considering the squeeze healthcare places on a budget like
Witherspoon's - and it doesn't take into account that these
costs are rising much more quickly than general inflation. It's
really just a way of cutting benefits.
The chained CPI proposal also raises a core question about
our values: Is this really how we want seniors to live?
Aside from substitutions like canned food, seniors living on
modest fixed incomes have limited substitution choices for
non-discretionary costs. Witherspoon can't shift to a
less-expensive electric utility. Sometimes she can shift to a
less-expensive medication, sometimes not.
The crunch on her budget is sending Witherspoon, with her
diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney problems, to pound the
pavement looking for part-time work as a receptionist or in a
call center. "I'd like to find something where I don't have to
walk too much," she says. "My knees are bad from pounding the
pavement all those years in the cafeteria."
So far she hasn't had any luck, but she's also active as a
volunteer, serving as chair of the Dallas chapter of the Texas
Alliance for Retired Americans, an advocacy group.
The chained CPI's effects would be cumulative for
Witherspoon and other seniors like her, since each year's COLA
would be calculated off a lower benefit amount as the years roll
on. It's an especially important consideration for women, who
tend to outlive men. The National Women's Law Center calculates
that a senior with a benefit of $1,400 per month ($16,800
annually) would lose a cumulative $8,100 in benefits by age 80,
$19,256 at age 90 and $24,976 at age 95.
One-third of today's seniors rely on Social Security for 90
percent or more of their income, according to the National
Academy of Social Insurance; two- thirds count on it for more
than half of their income.
Witherspoon was entitled to a small pension from her 21
years working as a cafeteria supervisor for the Dallas
Independent School District, but opted instead for her late
husband's larger Social Security survivor benefit (by law, most
public sector workers with pensions cannot simultaneously draw
pensions and Social Security).
The Obama chained CPI proposal is expected to include
buffers for very low income seniors, and the very old -
protections that are not likely to shield average seniors like
Witherspoon.
Here's a far better idea: construct a new inflation measure
that accurately measures the cost pressures faced by the
elderly. Perhaps the economists could start by counting the cans
in Witherspoon's kitchen cabinet.