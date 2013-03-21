(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own. For more from Mark Miller, see link.reuters.com/qyk97s)
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, March 21 Ellen Goodman spent decades
talking with Americans through her Pulitzer Prize-winning
newspaper column about social change and the women's movement.
But when her mother became severely ill several years ago, it
struck her there was one profoundly important conversation the
two of them had never had.
"My mother was the kind of person who would talk about your
problems until you were bored with them," says Goodman.
"We talked about everything, except what she wanted at the
end of her life. 'If I'm ever like that, pull the plug,' she
would say. But at the end there was no plug to pull. She
couldn't decide what she wanted for lunch, let alone medical
care."
Goodman found herself faced with a cascading series of
decisions for which she was unprepared.
"Should she have another bone marrow biopsy? A spinal tap?
Pain treatment? I was blindsided, and I began to talk with
others - and I found out I wasn't the only one," Goodman says.
The experience left her with the feeling that her mother's
death could have been much easier - for her mom and herself - if
only they had had what Goodman calls "the conversation." She
retired her syndicated column and launched The Conversation
Project, a non-profit dedicated to helping Americans have the
difficult talks they need to have about their end-of-life
wishes.
The project launched online last summer with a "starter tool
kit" for families - a free, downloadable interactive guide
designed to help people explore their own thoughts and emotions
about end-of-life issues, and to promote conversation with loved
ones. A second kit has just been added for physicians.
The project started on a small scale, with foundation
funding. It receives donated office space and guidance from the
Institute for Healthcare Improvement, which was founded by Dr.
Donald Berwick, one of the nation's leading thinkers on
healthcare innovation and reform.
READY FOR SHIFT
Goodman thinks Americans are ready for a major shift in the
way we think about how life ends.
"Death now comes inevitably with a series of choices we
can't avoid," says Goodman. "We've just been very slow in seeing
how many of the people we love are not dying as they would
choose."
Research bears that out. The Centers for Disease Control
reported in 2005 that 70 percent of Americans died in a hospital
or long-term care facility, yet public opinion polls show an
equal percentage would prefer to die at home.
Cultural change will begin when people start to open up on
the subject, Goodman believes.
"We need to get people to the kitchen table early with their
loved ones to talk about this - not when they're facing a
medical-care crisis or in hospital. That's a terrible time to
learn."
The conversation starter kit suggests a set of ready-set-go
steps to prepare for discussions with your loved ones,
including:
* Make a list of people you want to talk with - parents,
children, spouses, spiritual leaders, physicians and friends.
* Practice the conversation by writing a letter to yourself
or a loved one - just to help gather your thoughts.
* Pick a place, and decide on an ice-breaker for the
conversation. The kit suggests a few, along with a list of
specific issues to discuss: Who do you want involved in your
care? Are there specific circumstances you'd consider "worse
than death"? What types of aggressive treatments would you want
- or not want? When would it be okay to shift from trying to
cure a disease to just keeping you comfortable?
* Recognize that the actual conversations could reveal areas
of disagreement or agreement among family members. "That's
okay," the kit states. "It's important to simply know this, and
to continue talking about it now -- not during a medical
crisis."
* Think through the specifics of the care you want at the
end of life. Do you want to know everything about your health
care in detail, or just the general situation? Do you want
everything possible done to prolong life, or focus on quality of
life?
* Consider how involved you want loved ones to be in
decisions about your care.
Goodman closed our interview with a question that she poses
to everyone: "Have you had the conversation?"
If your answer is no, consider downloading the Conversation
Starter Kit at Theconversationproject.org, Goodman's website.
(Editing by Leslie Adler)