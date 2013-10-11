By Mark Miller
CHICAGO Oct 11 There's a reason why 401(k) and
individual retirement accounts are called "tax deferred." You
pay no taxes while you're accumulating savings, but Uncle Sam
ultimately gets his bite when funds are withdrawn. And to make
sure the meal gets started on time, you'll face though the
dreaded required minimum distribution (RMD).
RMDs must be taken from IRAs starting in the year you turn
70.5 - and from 401(k)s at the same age, unless you're still
working for the employer that sponsors the plan. They exist to
make sure the tax benefits of these accounts don't extend
indefinitely - and that you start using these assets, and start
paying taxes, in retirement.
"RMDs are a double straitjacket," says Christine Fahlund
, senior financial planner and vice president of T. Rowe
Price Investment Services. "First, the government requires you
to pull money out of your accounts when you don't necessarily
want to, and then you're required to pay taxes on the
withdrawals."
Like it or not, this is the time of year to think about
RMDs, since in most cases they must be taken by Dec. 31. And
it's important to get this right: Failure to take the correct
distribution results in an onerous 50 percent tax - plus
interest - on any required withdrawals you fail to take.
RMDS can boost other expenses, too. Since distributions
count as ordinary income, they can push you into a higher tax
bracket. They also can trigger higher taxes on Social Security
benefits and substantial high-income surcharges on Medicare
premiums.
Here are year-end tips from the pros on effective RMD
management.
DO THE MATH, CHECK THE CALENDAR
RMDs must be calculated for each account you own by dividing
the prior Dec. 31 balance with a life expectancy factor that you
can find in IRS Publication 590 ().
Often, your account provider will calculate RMDs for you - but
the final responsibility is yours. FINRA, the financial services
self-regulatory agency, offers a calculator
(), and the IRS offers worksheets
() to help calculate RMDs.
RMDs must be taken by year-end, with one exception. If you
turn 70.5 this year, you have until next April 1 to take your
2013 RMD. However, doing that means you'll be taking two
distributions in 2014 - which could have a significant impact on
your income taxes.
DRAWDOWN STRATEGIES
Although RMDs are calculated for each IRA you own, you don't
have to take a separate distribution from every account. You
could total up your RMDs and take it all from one IRA - one that
is a poor performer, perhaps, or one that will help you
rebalance an account that might be overweight in equities
against your overall allocation plan.
"It's a great idea to use RMDs to restore balance to your
portfolio," says Christine Benz, director of personal finance at
Morningstar. "We've seen a tremendous run in stocks, recent
losses notwithstanding, so it's a good bet that many retirees'
equity allocations are above their target ranges."
With 401(k)s or other workplace plans, the RMD must be taken
from each individual account you own. If you've left a trail of
401(k)s at various jobs over the years, that can be a chore -
and a good argument for consolidation, argues Fahlund. "If
you're just getting into the world of RMDs, it's a good time to
consolidate your 401(k)s and IRAs," she says. "Minimize the
number of accounts you have, so you can keep track of them more
easily."
AVOIDING TAX SHOCKS
It's bad enough that RMDs may force you to sell assets you
might prefer to hold. But RMDs also can trigger an increase in
income taxes if they push you into a higher bracket.
Another bummer: RMDs can mean a bigger tax on Social
Security benefits, which are taxed using a complex "provisional
income" formula that is determined by adding together your
adjusted gross income, tax-exempt income and half your Social
Security benefit.
If you're over age 70.5, options for minimizing RMDs are
few. One that is available - at least this year - is the
qualified charitable distribution (QCD), which lets you make
cash donations up to $100,000 to IRS-approved public charities
direct from an IRA. (QDCs from workplace plans aren't allowed.)
The gifts can be counted toward an RMD and are excluded from
your taxable income.
This tax shelter has been on the congressional chopping
block for some time and isn't expected to be extended for 2014.
"It's the most interesting option this year, if you're in a
position where you don't need the money yourself and you're
charitably minded," says Jeremy S. Elliott, managing director at
National Financial Partners.
Another option is converting IRAs assets to an after-tax
Roth IRA. You'll owe income tax on the money you switch into the
account in the year of the conversion, but you won't need to
take RMDs in future years (though any beneficiaries would need
to take RMDs down the road).
Finally, consider accelerating drawdowns from tax-deferred
accounts before you enter the world of RMDs. Savings can be
withdrawn without penalty from tax-qualified accounts after you
turn 59. That will leave you with smaller tax-deferred accounts
down the road - hence smaller RMDs.
Bill Meyer, co-founder of SocialSecuritySolutions.com,
suggests taking distributions as large as possible so long as
they don't push income into a higher tax bracket. "The idea is
simple, he says. "If you reduce your RMDs down the road, you
will have more money to spend in retirement."