By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, June 1 Thieves follow the money, and
wealth accumulates as we age. But the aging brain is not always
well-suited to financial decision-making - and that creates
opportunity for financial fraud and abuse targeting the elderly.
“It’s a perfect storm,” said Elizabeth Loewy, general
counsel for Eversafe, a technology firm that monitors customers’
bank and investment accounts, credit cards and credit reports
for potential fraud and abuse.
Loewy has been in the frontlines of the fight against elder
financial fraud and abuse for a long time. She pioneered
prosecution of these cases during 29 years as an assistant
district attorney in the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.
“When the office got started prosecuting elder abuse, we
thought most of the cases would be physical abuse or domestic
violence, but we quickly saw that it usually involved some kind
of fraud or larceny,” she said.
Today, there is broad recognition that seniors are
vulnerable to financial fraud that can devastate household
balance sheets. Almost one in five Americans over the age of 65
has been taken advantage of through inappropriate investments,
unreasonably high fees for financial services, or fraud,
according to a study last year by the Investor Protection Trust,
a nonprofit consumer advocacy group.
A broad range of professionals who work with the elderly are
stepping up their anti-abuse efforts.
The North American Securities Administrators Association
approved a rule last year requiring financial advisers to report
suspected financial abuses to states’ securities regulators and
adult protective services departments. The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission recently approved new Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority rules requiring its broker-dealer members
to add a trusted backup contact person for all accounts and to
allow members to put temporary holds on fund disbursements when
financial exploitation is suspected. The new rule takes effect
in February 2018. And the Investor Protection Trust is training
physicians and attorneys to be on the lookout for warning signs
of financial vulnerability.
“There is a good deal of progress, and it’s about time” said
Loewy.
Eversafe is part of a growing tech startup sector that aims
to guard against financial fraud targeting seniors using
software that monitors accounts for irregular activity. The
category also includes True Link, which also offers a
robo-advisory service focused on management of retirement
income.
More than half of the U.S. population over age 85 suffers
from some level of cognitive impairment, according to research
by the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College (CRR).
Within that group, 27 percent suffer from dementia, and another
37 percent suffer some level of mild cognitive impairment.
Not all of these seniors are vulnerable to financial abuse,
said Anek Belbase, research fellow at CRR. “People with mild
impairment who have spouses or family members providing support
can do just fine. They can still express their needs and
priorities well and can avoid problems with support from someone
they can trust.”
Dementia sufferers are at greater risk - and so are spouses
who start managing household finances at a late age. “If a
spouse who has been managing things dies first, the surviving
spouse needs to learn to do this at an older age, possibly at a
time when there is some cognitive impairment, and the ability to
learn new things has probably declined,” Belbase said. “That’s a
person who is susceptible to making financial mistakes and
becoming a victim of fraud.”
Compounding the problems, financial judgment is one of the
first areas of cognitive ability to decline - and numerous
studies conclude that people suffering cognitive decline tend to
think they are more capable than they really are. And family
members often turn out to be perpetrators of fraud, Loewy notes.
TAKING DEFENSIVE STEPS
How to guard against becoming a victim? Experts recommend
getting an early start by making plans to protect yourself in
your fifties or sixties. Procrastination is your worst enemy,
since the onset and progress of cognitive decline is difficult
to predict.
Start with a financial checkup that includes a review of
estate-related legal documents. Have a clear succession plan - a
trusted family member to manage your affairs in the event you
are unable to do so.
Also consider simplifying your financial affairs and
consolidating accounts wherever possible, so that a trusted
financial adviser, attorney or family member can easily keep
tabs on things for you if the need arises. The risk of cognitive
decline also argues for shifting to less active investments and
automation of retirement income drawdowns.
And - if you work with a financial adviser, make it a
fiduciary. Avoid any financial adviser who is not a fiduciary -
a legal definition that requires an adviser to put the best
interest of a client ahead of all else. If in doubt, simply ask
anyone you are considering hiring to sign the Fiduciary Oath - a
simple, legally enforceable contract created by the Committee
for the Fiduciary Standard.
The adviser simply promises to put the client’s interest
first, exercise skill, care and diligence, to not mislead you,
and to avoid conflicts of interest. You can download the oath
here (bit.ly/1PtGy4w).
