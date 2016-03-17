(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own.)
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, March 17 Make a list of the most toxic
words in American politics, and "employer mandate" certainly
would be in the top 10. Requiring employers to provide health
insurance to workers is one of the most controversial features
of the Affordable Care Act - along with the requirement that
individuals buy insurance.
But a mandatory retirement savings program might just have a
shot at success in Washington as part of a broader bipartisan
attempt to address the looming retirement security crisis. The
idea is getting a push from a politically unlikely duo: labor
economist Teresa Ghilarducci and Tony James, president of
Blackstone Group LP, the global asset management firm.
What they have in common is a mutual belief that the 401(k)
system is not up to the job of building a secure retirement for
average Americans. Indeed, just 23 percent of workers age 45 and
higher have saved more than $250,000, according to the Employee
Benefit Research Institute. Meanwhile, Social Security replaces
only about 40 percent of pre-retirement income on average,
according to the Center for Retirement Research at Boston
College - far short of the 70 to 80 percent most households will
need to retire with security.
"People are coming into old age without sufficient money to
maintain their lifestyles, and many of them will be poor or near
poor when they were once middle class," Ghilarducci says.
HOW IT WOULD WORK
Ghilarducci has long advocated replacing 401(k)s with a
federally managed retirement savings plan called Guaranteed
Retirement Accounts (GRAs), and now she has teamed up with James
to push the idea. The two recently published a white paper
outlining a joint version of Ghilarducci's GRA idea. Ghilarducci
also is serving on a commission on retirement security and
personal saving organized by the Bipartisan Policy Center (BPC),
which will report its findings in May - and is expected to
reflect at least some features of the GRA.
The 401(k), a tax-deferred workplace-based vehicle for
saving and investing for retirement, requires individuals to
make their own investment decisions. Some 401(k) plans have high
fees - and they are not designed to provide a guaranteed
lifelong income stream.
Ghilarducci and James propose that every worker would own
and control a GRA account, initially contributing 1.5 percent of
income, which would be matched by employers. Their plan calls
for a mandatory system with universal participation, but it
would be cost-neutral for workers below median income level (a
family earning $45,000), because it would be offset by a tax
credit.
Account holders would choose from a list of professional
money managers competing for their business in a federally run
exchange. The aim is to let managers compete for business based
on returns and their ability to keep costs down. At retirement,
savings would be converted automatically to an annuity that
guarantees a yearly payout for life. This would be accomplished
through a nationwide retirement pool that shares actuarial risk
and administered by the Social Security Administration.
Ghilarducci and James are not the first to propose a
mandatory retirement saving system. The Obama administration has
long promoted auto-IRAs, which would be offered to all workers
who do not already have a 401(k). It took a step in that
direction last year with the introduction of the MyRa, a
federally sponsored voluntary starter retirement account
featuring payroll deduction, no fees, conservative investments
and a guaranteed rate of return. And a number of states are
pushing to create their own mandatory plans.
Ghilarducci and James also point to the experience of other
major industrialized countries - Britain, Australia and New
Zealand among them - that have moved to universal, mandatory
savings plans.
LOOMING DEBATE OVER SOCIAL SECURITY
Despite the political toxicity of mandates, their plan could
gain traction as part of a bigger legislative deal focused on
both retirement saving and Social Security reforms.
Congress will have to address Social Security sometime soon.
The program's two key trust funds - for retirement and
disability programs - are on track to be exhausted in 2034,
according to the Social Security trustees, absent an injection
of new revenue, benefit cuts or some combination of the two.
Progressives hope not only to restore the trust fund's
health, but to expand Social Security benefits as part of the
reform debate. They hope to inject new revenue into the system
by lifting or eliminating the cap on wages subject to the
payroll tax and gradually increasing payroll tax rates.
Conservatives will push for savings via higher retirement ages
and possibly means-testing of benefits.
The BPC report will provide a useful proxy on how the debate
could shape up in Congress.
The commission will reflect at least some of the
Ghilarducci-James approach, focusing on improved access to
workplace retirement accounts, plan design and automatic
enrollment. The Social Security recommendations are likely to
include higher revenue and benefit improvements for widows,
spouses and low-income beneficiaries. But higher retirement ages
also have been part of the group's debate, according to Shai
Akabas, BPC's associate director of economic policy.
"Many groups have looked at Social Security or 401(k)s or
tax preferences," he says. "We are looking at how the pieces
interact as a system."
