By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, June 29 When Americans think about
retirement planning, long-term care usually is a major blind
spot - few of us want to contemplate the possibility of
infirmity and dependency in old age. But we would do well to
think about it now, as the Senate Republicans take a holiday
weekend pause in their push to dismantle the Affordable Care
Act.
Roughly half of Americans now turning 65 will require some
level of long-term care during retirement. And when professional
care is required, it usually is paid for by Medicaid, which
covers 62 percent of long-term care in the United States,
according to the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF).
That may surprise people who think of Medicaid as a social
safety net for the poor. Indeed, the program is a critical
lifeline for 35 million children and 27 million adults in
low-income households.
But nursing home care is expensive, and 62 percent of
near-retirement households have saved less than one year of
annual income for retirement, according to the National
Institute on Retirement Security.
When savings run out, Medicaid steps in - nearly two-thirds
of its spending in 2014 went to the elderly and disabled,
according to KFF. “Medicaid has been a critical safety net for
50 years for people who have depleted their life savings,” said
Jean Accius, vice president of the AARP Public Policy Institute.
“It is insurance for your mother or your father or eventually
for yourself, because the price can be so high.”
The current national system of financing long-term care is a
mess. Few households purchase commercial long-term care
policies, and the market has experienced upheaval in recent
years as underwriters stopped writing new policies or boosted
premiums by double-digit rates.
Yet the Senate bill would take our already-dysfunctional
system of long-term care and make it worse - much worse.
The Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA) proposes to reduce
expected Medicaid outlays by $772 billion over 10 years. That
would destabilize access not only to nursing home care but home
and community-based services - an innovative approach to care
that saves money, and has grown quickly in recent years.
Medicaid is administered by states, but funded jointly with
the federal government. Currently, the federal contribution is
open-ended. Under BCRA, starting in 2020 states could opt for a
federal contribution subject to a per-enrollee cap or in the
form of a block grant. The contribution would be based on the
current amount sent to a state, and then adjusted annually for
inflation.
FUNDING WILL SHRINK
Proponents of BCRA argue this will not squeeze the states
because the inflation adjustment will be tied to the federal
measure of medical inflation (CPI-M). But as this Medicaid
population ages into their 80s and 90s, their care needs will
intensify and become much more expensive on a per-capita basis.
And after 2025, the inflation measure would shift to a more
general inflation gauge that rises much more slowly than
healthcare costs. Finally, per-enrollee caps will not adjust for
unanticipated major new spending needs - for instance, a major
new blockbuster drug or the need to deal with a public health
emergency.
As federal funding falls behind, states would be left to
raise taxes to meet the shortfalls, cut their budgets elsewhere
or provide less Medicaid coverage. Cuts could be made first
within home and community-based care, because these are optional
programs under federal law, while nursing home coverage is
mandatory. But nursing home coverage would suffer too, said
Jessica Schubel, senior policy analyst at the Center on Budget
and Policy Priorities.
"States may be forced to cut provider rates - which already
aren’t very high,” she said. “The providers will then be forced
to do more with less - they may cut staff, make fewer beds
available to Medicaid patients, or close altogether."
Overall, the BCRA would increase the number of uninsured
Americans by 22 million in 2026, according to the Congressional
Budget Office (CBO). The increase in the number of
uninsured would be disproportionately large among people aged
55-64 and with income less than 200 percent of the federal
poverty line. Enrollment in Medicaid would fall by 15 million by
2026.
In the insurance exchanges, premiums for older people would
soar to unaffordable levels, CBO found. For example, the net
premium (after tax credits) for a 64-year-old with income of
$56,800 would skyrocket from $6,800 to $20,500.
Taking away insurance will kill people - literally. A new
study published in Annals of Medicine (bit.ly/2ua8ecp)
documents how the lack of health insurance increases mortality;
its math suggests that taking insurance away from 22 million
people will result in 29,000 avoidable deaths annually.
At the same time, the tax cuts in BCRA would reduce federal
revenue by $700 billion - with 45 percent of that going to
households making $875,000 or more, according to the Tax Policy
Center. The bill repeals the Affordable Care Act’s 3.8 percent
net investment income tax on dividends, interest and capital
gains, and the 0.9 percent Medicare payroll tax surcharge.
The trade-offs in BCRA - insurance for tax cuts for the
wealthy - are nothing short of appalling. Governor John Kasich
of Ohio put it well while speaking out against the BCRA in
Washington this week: “That’s good public policy? What, are you
kidding me?”
