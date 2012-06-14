(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own.)
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, Date Kathryn Anne Edwards doesn't look
at Social Security like most 26-year-olds.
Her cohort takes a dim view of the program's prospects,
according to a slew of surveys. Some 76 percent of young
Americans don't think Social Security will be able to pay them a
benefit when they retire (Gallup); 86 percent would like to
divert the taxes they pay to Social Security into private
accounts (Pew Research Center); 48 percent of Americans under 40
think the system is in crisis and about to go bankrupt (Lake
Research Partners).
But Edwards isn't buying any of that. "I'm convinced if
young people knew the facts, they wouldn't have any reason to be
against Social Security. It's effective, efficient, sustaining
and important."
What makes Edwards different is that she knows more about
how Social Security works than most people her age - or any age,
for that matter. She's a Ph.D. candidate in economics at the
University of Wisconsin, and co-authored a guide to Social
Security for young people (here)
while working at the Economic Policy Institute, the liberal
Washington think tank.
Edwards and other young Americans do have this much in
common: they're all very interested in having a guaranteed
source of income in retirement.
A survey released last month by The Hartford found that 95
percent of workers younger than 30 found it "very" or "somewhat"
appealing to be able to turn at least a portion of their
retirement savings into guaranteed income - a higher percentage
than any other age group surveyed.
Another study released this week by Bank of America Merrill
Lynch found that 82 percent of employees would give up five
percent or more of their salaries if it meant getting "reliable
income to help them live comfortably" during their later years;
42 percent were willing to give up 10 percent or more of salary.
"The willingness to sacrifice take-home pay to get a more
predictable retirement points to the pessimism people are
feeling about other pieces of the retirement puzzle," says Kevin
Crain, head of Institutional Retirement and Benefit Services for
Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
"They're pessimistic about the future of Social Security,
they're seeing defined benefit pensions disappearing and their
401(k) account balances have been going up, down, left and right
over the past few years."
Granted, financial services companies have an axe to grind
here -- many are pitching guaranteed income annuity products to
plan sponsors and individual investors.
Still, the divergent survey data points to a disconnect on
how young people understand the role Social Security plays in
providing a base of secure retirement income. And the confusion
isn't accidental. Young people are facing a barrage of negative
messages from opponents of Social Security who hope to cut
benefits or privatize the system.
This year's report on the health of Social Security by the
program's trustees did show some acceleration of the drawdown of
Social Security's vast trust fund reserves. Absent Congressional
action, the trust funds of the retirement and disability
programs are expected to be exhausted in 2033 as baby-boomer
retirements accelerate - three years sooner than projected a
year ago. But even at that point - even if Congress does nothing
-- there will still be sufficient assets from payroll taxes to
pay about 75 percent of benefits.
Social Security's long-range actuarial shortfall is
projected to be 2.67 percent of taxable payroll - in other
words, 2.67 percent of all the earnings subject to Social
Security contributions. That's a modest shortfall - and it
fluctuates over time due to economic cycles and changes in
assumptions about growth in taxable earnings.
Yet Republican presidential candidates ran around this year
calling Social Security a Ponzi scheme. Former Senator Alan
Simpson, who co-chaired the Simpson-Bowles deficit reduction
commission, argues that the commission recommendations aim to
save the future of young people who "are going to get gutted"
absent reform.
The opposite is true: an analysis of Simpson-Bowles by the
National Academy of Social Insurance, a non-partisan non-profit
research group, found that the plan's largest benefit cuts would
fall on the children and grandchildren of today's seniors.
The anti-entitlement message also is going straight into
classrooms. The Teachers College at Columbia University recently
released a curriculum on fiscal responsibility, debt and
deficits that will be offered at no charge to every high school
in the country. The project was funded by a $2.45 million grant
from The Peter G. Peterson Foundation, a leading player in the
national fiscal debate and advocate for cutting Social Security
benefits.
Ostensibly focused on broad issues of debt and deficit, the
Columbia curriculum kicks off with a chapter on "Social Security
and the National Debt." This despite the fact that Social
Security doesn't contribute a dime to debt. In fact, the program
has a $2.6 trillion surplus stashed in Treasury notes - which
means the government borrows from Social Security, not the other
way around. By law, Social Security can't borrow a dime.
The curriculum purports to reach for balance, urging
students to contemplate a "wide range of thinking." But it fails
to frame Social Security for what it really is - a social
insurance system paying benefits earned through worker
contributions. Instead, it hints that Social Security might
really be a welfare program: "Others believe it is a moral
obligation for a society to provide for its neediest citizens."
Columbia also states incorrectly that Social Security is
"currently in a cash-flow deficit." While Social Security has
been paying out more than its receives from FICA taxes, it's
still comfortable cash positive when you include bond
redemptions and interest, and income taxes paid by some
beneficiaries. On that basis, Social Security has adequate cash
flow for the next 25 years.
Peterson funded a similar project for college students
called "Students Face Up to the Nation's Finances." Public
Agenda, a respected nonpartisan public opinion research and
public engagement organization, received a $500,000 grant from
Peterson for that curriculum project.
Doubts among the young about Social Security aren't new. The
worry level shot up after the program went through a financial
crisis in the early 1980s, and has never since receded.
But Edwards finds that attitudes among the young vary. "If
you are a child of a retired person, or you've received survivor
or disability benefits, you probably are more knowledgeable
about Social Security and why it's important," she says.
"Otherwise, when you're 23, you probably think you'll never
be dependent on the government for anything"
(Editing by Linda Stern)