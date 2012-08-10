By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, August 10 When Frank Marroquin retired
last year, he expected to live on his monthly $1,660 Social
Security check, but then he remembered he was eligible for a
pension from a former employer.
The 66-year-old Marroquin worked at MCC Powers from 1969 to
1982 and lost track of the company after it went through several
mergers and ownership changes.
"I completely forgot about it," he says of the pension. "You
never think you will get to retirement age."
Marroquin's experience isn't unusual, especially in today's
economy, where workers change jobs often - and companies
frequently are bought, merged, moved or simply shut down. For
former employees, staying in touch becomes more difficult as the
changes multiply over time.
The odds of record-keeping errors also grow as companies
change hands - a nd p ension p lan sponsors h ave trouble keeping
track of former workers who might have moved, changed their
names or died.
Unclaimed pension benefits simply stay in the pension plan,
or with the Pension Benefit Guarantee Corp (PBGC) in the case of
terminated plans. That's different from an unclaimed 401(k) or
IRA account, which is the personal property of account holders
or their beneficiaries.
Finding unclaimed pension benefits could make a huge
difference to millions of Americans. About 23 million people
over the age of 60 received pension benefits in 2010, according
to the National Institute on Retirement Security (NIRS).
No one tracks how many people have failed to claim pension
benefits they have earned - or benefits that have been passed on
to a spouse as a survivor benefit. But PBGC, a
government-sponsored agency that takes over terminated
private-sector plans, says more than 38,550 people are owed more
than $300 million - $9,100 on average - from plans it
administers.
Many people are looking for their pension benefits. The
Pension Rights Center, which works nationally to assist workers
on pension issues, reports that 28 percent of the pension
problems it handles are lost pension plan matters.
"Of the types of cases we handle, this is far and away the
biggest category," says Rebecca Davis, the PRC's legal director.
And the New England Pension Assistance Project (NEPAP) reports
that it has recovered $41 million for nearly 6,000 clients since
1994.
Marroquin is luckier than many people. He had an old letter
about the pension, but wasn't sure how to collect it. After
numerous calls, the Pension Rights Center referred him to NEPAP,
because one of the possible successor companies was in New
England.
NEPAP was able to trace Marroquin's pension to Siemens. He
received a $2,300 payment retroactive to his pension's start
date in late 2010, and now receives $153 a month.
"It might not seem like a lot of money, but it helps me pay
the bills," he says.
KEEP TRACK, KEEP DOCUMENTS
Of course, the best strategy is to not lose track of
potential pension benefits.
If you do have a pension at a company that is sold or goes
out of business, contact its human resources department
immediately to find out about the pension plan, says Jeanne
Medeiros, NEPAP's managing attorney.
"Ask if the plan is being terminated and being trusteed to
the PBGC?" she says. "Is it going to a successor company?"
Keeping good records of your employment and earning history
is critical, too. NEPAP advises pension plan participants to
keep all their old income tax returns and W-2 forms, because
these documents can help establish these histories in case a
successor plan administrator's records are incomplete or in
error.
"Many experts say it's OK to get rid of your tax returns
after six or seven years, but that's bad advice for anyone with
a pension," Medeiros says.
If you haven't saved tax returns and need to document an
employment history, order a detailed earning report from the
Social Security Administration, using SSA Form 7050
(www.ssa.gov/online/ssa-7050.pdf). You'll pay a small fee for
the report, with the amount varying according to the number of
years of earnings data requested.
The Pension Rights Center advises workers to hold on to
copies of annual Summary Plan Descriptions (SPD) they may have
received from employers, or any individual benefit statements.
And if you leave a company before retirement, ask for
written verification of your vested status with the plan
administrator before you leave. Make sure pension managers know
where to contact you, and keep them up to date if your contact
information changes.
Also, be sure to get a copy of the SPD in effect on your
last day of work, because your benefits will be determined by
the plan in effect on your last day. You can obtain the SPD by
making a request in writing to your plan administrator.
The PRC maintains a resource section containing detailed
tips on tracking your pension ().
PROFESSIONAL HELP
Very few attorneys or financial planners handle lost pension
cases, but there are nonprofits that may be of assistance. NEPAP
helps workers in New England at no expense, and recently
expanded its services to Illinois. It is one of seven pension
assistance programs around the country, which serve workers in
30 states; a directory is available at the website of the
Pension Rights Center ().
Not sure if you're entitled to a pension? The PBGC maintains
a database that can be searched for unclaimed benefits ().
But it only covers plans that have been turned over to the
agency. You may be able to get additional help searching for
possible benefits through one of the pension assistance
programs.