By Mark Miller
CHICAGO May 1 Jerry Schlichter is a 401(k)
hunter. He's a litigator who sues retirement plan sponsors for
charging excessive fees to participants - and he goes after big
game.
Schlichter has brought lawsuits against 14 large
corporations since 2006 aimed at forcing them to change
practices he contends cost retirement savers dearly. He has
settled six of the cases, recovering $125 million for
participants (before legal fees) and getting important
agreements from plan sponsors to cut plan fees.
Now, one of Schlichter's pending cases may be taken up by
the U.S. Supreme Court. If that happens, it would be the first
time the high court has considered a case involving high 401(k)
fees. A win there could force plan sponsors to take greater
fiduciary responsibility for their plans.
The cost of workplace retirement investing has gotten more
attention in recent years, especially since the rollout in 2012
of federal regulations requiring that fees be spelled out more
clearly in quarterly statements sent to participants. Fees and
expenses are one of the most important determinants of success
in retirement saving. The U.S. Department of Labor calculates
that a 1-percentage-point difference in costs for a 35-year-old
worker could reduce a retiree's account balance by 28 percent at
retirement age.
The quarterly statements are a good start in that they
provide partial transparency on the cost of plans to workers.
The statements provide the expense ratios for the mutual funds
you own, and total expenses. But the statements stop short of
shining light on the practices targeted by Schlichter.
The case he hopes the high court will agree to take up
charges that California-based utility Edison International
(Tibble v. Edison International) offered mutual funds carrying
retail share price fees, when the same funds could have been had
at lower institutional prices. The higher expenses paid by plan
participants were shared by the mutual funds and the plan's
record keeper, the lawsuit charges. In turn, Edison allegedly
received a reduction from the record keeper in the fees it pays
for plan administration.
"Sometimes we see employers who are asleep at the switch in
terms of monitoring the costs that their workers are paying,"
says Schlichter, managing partner of St. Louis-based Schlichter,
Bogard & Denton. "But sometimes they are getting a benefit in
reduced fees from the service providers that benefit the
company, not the workers."
Schlichter says this occurred in another case he is pursuing
against ABB Inc., the power and automation technologies
company (Tussey v. ABB, Inc.). That case, which is bouncing
around on appeals, alleges that excessive fees charged to plan
participants were, in effect, used to subsidize the cost of
non-retirement plan services provided to the company by record
keeper Fidelity Investments, including payroll processing and
record keeping for the company's health plan.
A Fidelity spokesman noted that an appeals court recently
found that Fidelity didn't breach its fiduciary duty, but he
declined to comment on ABB's recent decision to replace Fidelity
as record keeper. ABB didn't respond to a request for comment.
The Edison class action was dismissed in March by the 9th
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and the plaintiffs have asked the
Supreme Court to take up the case. The court has asked the U.S.
Solicitor General and the Labor Department to weigh in with a
brief, which some observers think suggests the case will get a
hearing. One core issue Schlichter is pressing: how long a plan
sponsor has fiduciary responsibility for an investment choice
once it has been placed in the plan's menu. Another is whether a
plan sponsor can make its own interpretation of fiduciary
responsibility to participants.
Large 401(k) plans tend to be among the best run and least
expensive for participants. Yet Schlichter already has lots of
trophies on his wall: settlements with Bechtel, Caterpillar,
Cigna, General Dynamics, International Paper and Kraft Foods.
The core allegations in those cases involved imprudent
investment options, excessive fees and misleading information
about fees.
No matter how the pending cases conclude, they underscore a
key fact that workers often don't understand: Plan participants
bear most of the cost of their 401(k). "Your plan isn't free,
and 99 percent of the time, the employer isn't paying the cost -
you are," says Thom Clark, an expert in employee benefits law
and partner at the Lowenbaum Partnership, a St. Louis law firm.
Schlichter says the recently introduced quarterly disclosure
forms are helping workers understand fees, but he urges people
to pay attention to the fees they are charged by workplace plans
and compare them with published expense ratios for the same
funds offered to the public.
"If it's more than 1 percent, they ought to be asking why
that is - especially if they work for a very large company," he
says. "Warren Buffett doesn't pay retail prices for stocks, and
neither should the employee of a billion-dollar 401(k) plan."
