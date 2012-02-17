(Repeating Thursday item to widen distribution)
By Mark Miller
Feb 16 Okay, folks -- it's time for a
Personal Finance 101 quiz. Please answer the following three
questions:
1. Suppose you had $100 in a savings account and the
interest rate was 2 percent per year. After five years, how much
do you think you would have in the account if you left the money
to grow (more, less or the same)?
2. Imagine that the interest rate on your savings account
was 1 percent per year and inflation was 2 percent per year.
After one year, how much would you be able to buy with the money
in this account (more, or less)?
3. Is this statement true or false: "Buying a single
company's stock usually provides a safer return than a stock
mutual fund."
Most of you probably think you can provide the correct
answers -- 70 percent of Americans think they have above the
median level of financial knowledge, according to a recent
national survey on financial literacy.
But if that's true, why is it that just 65 percent of the
survey respondents were able to give a correct answer to the
first interest rate question -- which doesn't even ask for an
actual calculation of return? (You would have more money, of
course -- $110.51, assuming compound interest paid monthly and a
constant interest rate.)
Just 64 percent had the right answer on inflation (you'd be
able to buy less); 20 percent got it wrong; and 14 percent
couldn't provide any answer.
Only 50 percent got the answer right on diversification (the
mutual fund is safer), while one-third couldn't answer at all.
The questions and responses are among the highlights of new
research by two of the nation's top experts on financial
literacy: Olivia Mitchell, a professor at the Wharton School of
the University of Pennsylvania and Annamaria Lusardi of
Dartmouth College.
Their research began in the wake of the 2008 financial
crisis. "We started thinking about how people make financial
decisions, especially young people in college," says Mitchell.
"We realized that we're putting young people out into the wide
world without enough understanding of what compound interest
means and not paying your bill every month. The subprime
mortgage problem wasn't much different -- people didn't
understand the consequences of taking out a mortgage where you
never really paid down principal."
The researchers wanted to understand what is stopping
Americans from saving enough for retirement. "Part of the
explanation is that the lower-wage segment of workers simply
doesn't make enough to set aside," Mitchell says. "But even in
that group we found a great deal of variation in how much is
being saved, so it's not only wages."
The initial research focused on people over age 50 but not
yet retired. "The results were shocking," Mitchell says. "We
have profound levels of financial illiteracy, which helps
explain how we have people winding up with no saving for
retirement and high levels of debt."
Experts often point to poor financial decision-making as a
cause of the retirement security crisis. The problem has become
more critical as we've moved away from professionally managed
pensions and toward do-it-yourself defined contribution plans.
Studies show workers do poorly managing their 401(k)s, including
too-low contribution rates, infrequent rebalancing and
maintaining too much exposure to equities in the last few years
before retirement.
In addition, more than half of retirees file for Social
Security benefits before their full retirement age, suffering
penalties for early filing that reduce annual benefits by about
8 percent. President Barack Obama's deficit commission pointed
to that issue when it recommended that the Social Security
Administration be directed "to provide better information to the
public on the full implications of various retirement decisions,
with an eye toward encouraging delayed retirement and enhanced
levels of retirement savings."
But proposals like that only can work if consumers have
basic levels of financial literacy. Mitchell advocates adding
much more financial education at the high school level. Just as
important, she adds, is to get parents to do a better job
talking with their kids about money. "Parents need to talk with
kids to talk about deferred gratification -- the idea that you
don't have to have everything today. If they want a new bike or
video game, talk with them about how to save for that."
What about grown-ups? "Do a budget, and keep track of what
you spend," she says. "It isn't fun, but it's important. Will
you have enough to retire? Do you need to work longer? What will
be the impact of taking Social Security or a pension later?"
Has there been any progress in closing the knowledge gap?
Not surprisingly, Mitchell says, men and women with higher
levels of education know more about personal finance than those
with less education. The research also shows gaps between whites
and minority groups, with blacks and hispanics less likely to
know than whites. And while men are more knowledgeable than
women, men think they know more than they really do.
"Women are more likely to say they don't know, but men who
are incorrect still think they do know," she says. "They are
confidently incorrect."
