(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own.)
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO May 7 Could the one percent soon get to
live twice as long as the rest of us - maybe even forever?
Immortality may not be in the cards just yet, but
exponential breakthroughs in technology and medicine will make
possible lifespans of 150 years or more, according to Ken
Dychtwald.
Dychtwald, a pioneering expert on gerontology, longevity and
how the baby boomer wave will impact society, says dramatically
longer lifespans will not necessarily translate into healthier
years, and the longevity gains will not be experienced by
everyone.
Instead, we are headed toward a one percent phenomenon, with
only the very wealthy able to afford the cutting edge healthcare
that adds meaningfully to life.
Uneven gains in longevity are nothing new. American men live
an average of two years longer than they did in 2000, and women
have an additional 2.4 years, according to mortality projections
released last year by the Society of Actuaries.
Along with the gender gap, higher-income white-collar
workers outlive blue-collar workers by 2.5 years, on average,
from age 65. Other research points to a sizable longevity gap by
educational attainment and race.
Lifespan tells only part of the story, though.
"We also have people dying longer," says Dychtwald. "We are
able to keep people alive without much quality of life in many
cases. We haven't done a great job of making healthspan match up
with lifespan, which is both miserable and unbelievably costly -
and frightening."
The biggest healthspan concern is Alzheimer's, which strikes
at a 47 percent rate among the over 85 population.
"If we just keep living longer, but we don't knock out this
horrible disease, it will be the sinkhole of the century,"
Dychtwald says. "It will take us down - every country. It will
be a horror beyond horrors. And how much do we spend for
research on this disease? Hardly anything."
Other debilitating diseases that decrease healthspan include
obesity, heart attacks, strokes, cancer and diabetes.
Substantial attempts to extend healthspan through more
emphasis on fitness and prevention are coinciding with
breakthroughs in pharmaceuticals, stem cell therapies and
genetic manipulation.
Dychtwald points to the entry of a new breed of Silicon
Valley entrepreneurs with big resources at their disposal.
"The talent migrating into the field is like nothing I've
seen in my 40 years in the field, and they're convinced there is
nothing you can't do if you can turn biotechnology into
information technology," he says.
LONGEVITY INC
Craig Venter, one of the first scientists to sequence the
human genome, launched a company last year called Human
Longevity Inc that plans to apply genetic sequencing to some of
the most challenging issues involving aging.
Calico, a company focused on extending lifespans, was
launched by Google Inc in 2013. There is also big
money chasing longevity from the Facebook Inc, eBay Inc
and Napster fortunes.
A recent headline in The Week magazine summed it up well:
"How Silicon Valley's billionaires are trying to defy death."
The new research money is largely private and unregulated.
The big breakthroughs will be very expensive and available only
to the very wealthy, at least initially.
"There will be breakthroughs in the next 15 or 20 years that
will have to do with aging itself - actually stopping the
biological clock," says Dychtwald. "And I think that really rich
people are going to get access to it, people who are willing to
spend almost unlimited sums of money. Imagine a time when ten
thousand really rich people get to live forever, or not have to
get dementia."
Those remarkable medical advances will become more widely
available and affordable over time, Dychtwald says.
"But in the meantime, there will be a whole lot of people
ailing and suffering," he warns.
