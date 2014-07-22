(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Mark Miller
CHICAGO, July 22 Longevity risk - that is, the
risk of outliving your retirement savings - is among retirees'
biggest worries these days. The Obama administration is trying
to nudge employers to add a special type of annuity to their
investment menus that addresses that risk. But here's the
response they're likely to get: "Meh."
The U.S. Treasury released rules earlier this month aimed at
encouraging 401(k) plans to offer "longevity annuities" - a form
of income annuity in which payouts start only after you reach an
advanced age, typically 85.
Longevity annuities are a variation of a broader annuity
category called deferred income annuities. DIAs let buyers pay
an initial premium - or make a series of scheduled payments -
and set a date to start receiving income.
Some forms of DIAs have taken off in the retail market, but
longevity policies are a hard sell because of the uncertainty of
ever seeing payments. And interest in annuities of any sort from
401(k) plan sponsors has been weak.
The Treasury rules aim to change that by addressing one
problem with offering a DIA within tax-advantaged plans: namely,
the required minimum distribution rules (RMDs). Participants in
workplace plans - and individual retirement account owners -
must start taking RMDs at age 70 1/2. That directly conflicts
with the design of longevity annuities.
The new rules state that so long as a longevity annuity
meets certain requirements, it will be deemed a "qualified
longevity annuity contract" (QLAC), effectively waiving the RMD
requirements, so long as the contract value doesn't exceed 25
percent of the buyer's account balance or $125,000, whichever is
less. {The dollar limit will be adjusted for inflation over
time.) The rules apply only to annuities that provide fixed
payouts - no variable or equity-indexed annuities allowed.
But 401(k) plans just aren't all that hot to add annuities -
of any type. A survey of plans this year by Aon Hewitt, the
employee benefits consulting firm, found that just 8 percent
offer annuity options. Among those that don't, 81 percent are
unlikely to add them this year.
Employers cited worry about the fiduciary responsibility of
picking annuity options from the hundreds offered by insurance
companies. Another key reason is administrative complication
should the plan decide to change record keepers, or if employees
change jobs.
"Say your company adds an annuity and you decide to invest
in it - but then you shift jobs to an employer without an
annuity option," says Rob Austin, Aon Hewitt's director of
retirement research. "How does the employer deal with that? Do
you need to stay in your former employer's plan until you start
drawing on the annuity?"
Employees are showing interest in the topic: A survey this
year by the LIMRA Secure Retirement Institute found 80 percent
would like their plans to offer retirement income options. The
big trend has been adding financial advice and managed account
options, some of which allow workers to shift their portfolios
to income-oriented investments at retirement, such as bonds and
high-dividend stocks. Fifty-two percent of workplace plans
offered managed accounts last year, up from 29 percent in 2011,
Aon Hewitt reports.
"The big difference is the guarantee," says Austin. "With
the annuity, you know for sure what you are going to get paid.
With a managed account, the idea is, 'Let's plan for you to live
to the 80th percentile of mortality, but there's no guarantee
you'll get there.'"
Outside 401(k)s, the story is different. Some forms of DIAs
have seen sharp growth lately as more baby boomers retire. DIA
sales hit $2.2 billion in 2013, more than double the $1 billion
pace set in 2012, according to LIMRA, an insurance industry
research and consulting organization. Sales in the first quarter
this year hit $620 billion, 55 percent ahead of the same period
of 2013.
Three-quarters of those sales are inside IRAs, LIMRA says,
since taking a distribution to buy an annuity triggers a large,
unwanted income tax liability. But the action - so far - has
been limited to DIAs that start payment by the time RMDs begin.
The new Treasury rules could accelerate growth as retirees roll
over funds from 401(k)s to IRAs.
"For some financial advisers, this will be an appealing way
to do retirement income planning with a product that lets them
go out past age 70 1/2 using qualified dollars," says Joe
Montminy, assistant vice president of the LIMRA Security
Retirement Institute. "For wealthier investors, [shifting
dollars to an annuity] is also a way to reduce overall RMD
exposure."
Could the trend spill over into workplace plans? Austin
doubts it. "I just don't hear a major thirst from plan sponsors
saying this is something we should have in our plan."
